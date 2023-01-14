District 8 3A receives just two bids to state this year, making it even more difficult for multiple Greater Spokane League teams to advance to Tacoma. Since Mt. Spokane already owns a league win over Ferris, Tuesday’s showdown between the Saxons and visiting University – which has been on the periphery of the state top-10 rankings all season – became a critical matchup in determining where the hosts sat in the league’s pecking order in district play.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO