Spokane Valley police searching for man seen draining U-Haul fuel tanks
Spokane Valley Investigative Unit (SVIU) Detectives are attempting to identify the male in these photos and would like help from you. The male has been observed in the area of numerous reported incidents in Spokane Valley, including puncturing fuel tanks and draining fuel to stealing a trailer containing approximately $100,000 in tools.
Bonner County Sheriff's Office investigates abandoned husky-like dogs
The Bonner County Sheriff's Office is looking into who abandoned a number of husky-like dogs in the county recently. The sheriff's office asked that anyone who saw whoever abandoned the dogs should call dispatch at (208) 265-5525.
Coeur d'Alene runaway found safe
KOTOENAI COUNTY, Idaho. - Kootenai County Sheriff's Office reports a juvenile runaway last seen on Jan. 6 has been found safe. Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is requesting help locating a Juvenile Runaway. If you have seen or have any information regarding Kaelyn, please contact detective Zirker at (208)446-2257 or mzirker@kcgov.us...
COURT DOCS: Mother sawed off son's head after shooting him before disposing of remains
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - A woman from Airway Heights has been charged with second-degree murder after telling detectives she shot her son in June of 2022. According to the affidavit of facts filed with the courts, 58-year-old Christine Catelli turned herself in after telling her brother she had shot and killed her son, 35-year-old Chase Catelli, last summer.
Hundreds of dead fish washed ashore on Lake Coeur d'Alene
COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho - Hundreds of dead fish are being found along the shores of Higgens Point on Lake Coeur d’Alene, but it’s completely normal, according to Idaho Fish and Game. “They typically spawn at age three or four and when they’re done spawning, they die and...
St. Charles Catholic School is rebuilt, arsonist sentenced to 5 years in prison
SPOKANE, Wash. - The man behind a destructive church fire two years ago was sentenced to five years in prison on Wednesday. 25-year-old Rios Mirabal pleaded guilty to the arson of St. Charles Catholic School and Parish back in March 2021. Since then, the school has been rebuilt. "We're a...
Spokane arsonist sentenced to 5 years in prison, $4.9 million fine for fire at St. Charles Catholic School
SPOKANE, Wash. - 25-year-old Rios A. Mirabal has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for arson of St. Charles Catholic School and Parrish in March 2021. The judge also ordered Mirabal to pay $4.9 million in restitution for the damages caused by the fire. On March 18 at...
Where We Come From: Ukrainian refugee living in Spokane shares story of escape from war
Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022. One Ukrainian refugee living in Spokane, Sabina Andreas, spoke with NonStop Local's Kalae Chock about her experience fleeing from war.
Camp Hope residents migrate to other areas
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - At last count in November, Camp Hope was home to fewer than 300 people, but now there are new concerns from new neighbors. A big worry for neighbors nearby, the city and WSDOT is whether increased shelter space is an answer for all of the people living at Camp Hope or just other available lands?
Spokane mayor appoints Patrick Striker as Office of Neighborhood Services Director
Mayor Nadine Woodward has appointed Patrick Striker, who has deep local organizational leadership experience, to be the City of Spokane’s Office of Neighborhood Services (ONS) Director. Striker’s appointment must be confirmed by the City Council, which is it expected to consider on Jan. 23. The first day of work...
Prep roundup: Mead, Mt. Spokane wrestling stay undefeated; Pullman tops West Valley in 2A
Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League. Mead 63, Central Valley 15: Braxton Smith (132 pounds), Josh Neiwert (138) and Austin Justice (160) led nine Panthers (7-0) with pins in a league win over the visiting Bears (5-2). Yousuf Rahimi (113), Blaine Beard (126) and Danner Smith (182) earned points for Central Valley.
Reese Snellman gets hot, leads Ferris boys over University in key contest; U-Hi girls come back late to edge Saxons
District 8 3A receives just two bids to state this year, making it even more difficult for multiple Greater Spokane League teams to advance to Tacoma. Since Mt. Spokane already owns a league win over Ferris, Tuesday’s showdown between the Saxons and visiting University – which has been on the periphery of the state top-10 rankings all season – became a critical matchup in determining where the hosts sat in the league’s pecking order in district play.
Lewis and Clark senior Vy Tran overcomes obstacles to pursue dream of college basketball
Like a lot of high school student-athletes, Lewis and Clark guard Vy Tran has faced her share of obstacles in life. So when a major knee injury cut her junior season short last year, she faced the challenge like everything else. With determination and perseverance. Finally healthy, the senior has...
