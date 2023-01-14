ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonner County, ID

Spokane Valley police searching for man seen draining U-Haul fuel tanks

Spokane Valley Investigative Unit (SVIU) Detectives are attempting to identify the male in these photos and would like help from you. The male has been observed in the area of numerous reported incidents in Spokane Valley, including puncturing fuel tanks and draining fuel to stealing a trailer containing approximately $100,000 in tools.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
Coeur d'Alene runaway found safe

KOTOENAI COUNTY, Idaho. - Kootenai County Sheriff's Office reports a juvenile runaway last seen on Jan. 6 has been found safe. Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is requesting help locating a Juvenile Runaway. If you have seen or have any information regarding Kaelyn, please contact detective Zirker at (208)446-2257 or mzirker@kcgov.us...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
COURT DOCS: Mother sawed off son's head after shooting him before disposing of remains

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - A woman from Airway Heights has been charged with second-degree murder after telling detectives she shot her son in June of 2022. According to the affidavit of facts filed with the courts, 58-year-old Christine Catelli turned herself in after telling her brother she had shot and killed her son, 35-year-old Chase Catelli, last summer.
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WA
Hundreds of dead fish washed ashore on Lake Coeur d'Alene

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho - Hundreds of dead fish are being found along the shores of Higgens Point on Lake Coeur d’Alene, but it’s completely normal, according to Idaho Fish and Game. “They typically spawn at age three or four and when they’re done spawning, they die and...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Camp Hope residents migrate to other areas

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - At last count in November, Camp Hope was home to fewer than 300 people, but now there are new concerns from new neighbors. A big worry for neighbors nearby, the city and WSDOT is whether increased shelter space is an answer for all of the people living at Camp Hope or just other available lands?
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
Prep roundup: Mead, Mt. Spokane wrestling stay undefeated; Pullman tops West Valley in 2A

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League. Mead 63, Central Valley 15: Braxton Smith (132 pounds), Josh Neiwert (138) and Austin Justice (160) led nine Panthers (7-0) with pins in a league win over the visiting Bears (5-2). Yousuf Rahimi (113), Blaine Beard (126) and Danner Smith (182) earned points for Central Valley.
SPOKANE, WA
Reese Snellman gets hot, leads Ferris boys over University in key contest; U-Hi girls come back late to edge Saxons

District 8 3A receives just two bids to state this year, making it even more difficult for multiple Greater Spokane League teams to advance to Tacoma. Since Mt. Spokane already owns a league win over Ferris, Tuesday’s showdown between the Saxons and visiting University – which has been on the periphery of the state top-10 rankings all season – became a critical matchup in determining where the hosts sat in the league’s pecking order in district play.
SPOKANE, WA

