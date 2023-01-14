ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

KCCI.com

Iowa State fans frustrated with basketball teams' broadcast schedule

AMES, Iowa — The line of students was out the door and wrapped all the way around Hilton Coliseum Tuesday night as students were excited to watch the Cyclones take on Texas, but there is some frustration among the fan base from those who don't have tickets and have to watch at home.
AMES, IA
KCCI.com

Drake falls at home in key MVC battle

DES MOINES, Iowa — Drake blew a 13-point halftime lead at home, eventually losing to Missouri State 65-62 in overtime Wednesday night at the Knapp Center. Missouri State swept the regular season series, handing Drake a costly loss. The Bulldogs are now 5-4 and in 7th place in the Valley. They began the night just 1.5 games out of first place.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Tucker DeVries named MVC Player of the Week

Drake basketball's Tucker DeVries was named the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week on Monday. DeVries led the Bulldogs to two wins over the week, averaging 21.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. He paced the Bulldogs with 28 points in the team's Saturday night win over Bradley. This...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Snow on the way to the metro

DES MOINES, Iowa — The clouds that held fast over all but western/southwest Iowa most of today will continue into tonight. Temperatures will cool down into the upper 20s by Wednesday morning. Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. Wednesday will start off with clouds, before the big winter system comes...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

These central Iowa venues are hosting MLK Jr. celebrations Monday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Several organizations are hosting events today to honor Martin Luther King Jr. Brenton Skating Plaza has a special offer that runs until 5:15 p.m. on Monday. If you bring donations for Central Iowa Shelter and Services, like canned food or clothes, you can skate for...
AMES, IA
KCCI.com

New gender identity policies in effect for Des Moines Diocese

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Diocese'sgender identity policies go into effect today. Under those policies - preferred pronouns are prohibited during ministry. The diocese now only recognizes biological sex in terms of bathrooms and sports activities. A spokesperson for the diocese says the policies came after a...
DES MOINES, IA
earnthenecklace.com

Abby Eden Leaving FOX4: Where Is the Kansas City News Anchor Going?

Kansas City relies on Abby Eden for all the latest national and local news coverage. But now she’s embarking on different plans for the future. Abby Eden announced she is leaving FOX4 after anchoring at the station for over a decade. Her longtime viewers want to know where the Emmy Award-winning journalist is going next and if she will continue in broadcasting. More importantly, they want to know if she will stay in Kansas City. Find out what Abby Eden said about her departure from WDAF here.
KANSAS CITY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas “Outraged” By Missouri’s Attorney Generals Office Suing to Block Student Loan Debt Forgiveness

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas speaks at a news conference Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in front of the former home of baseball great Satchel Paige in the Santa Fe neighborhood of Kansas City, Mo. City officials announced the selection of a local group to restore the historic building. (Shelly Yang/The Kansas City Star via AP)
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Body found in attic of rural Kansas home; KBI investigates

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is conducting a suspicious death investigation after the body of a 56-year-old man was found in the attic of a home in rural Kansas. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a female resident at 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to a release from the KBI.
HORTON, KS
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries Jan. 13, 2023

Greg Auston McCallum, 61, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Dec.15, 2022, at his home in Kansas City, Missouri. He was born Dec. 6, 1961, in Murray, Kentucky. He was a carpenter by trade and worked in construction for more than 25 years. He was a member of Liberty Cumberland Presbyterian Church. He liked to fish and playfully aggravate those he loved. He was well known for his wit, storytelling, and his unique and often humorous insights about the world.
MURRAY, KY
WIBW

LPD warns Topeka to be on lookout for dangerous man

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence Police wants surrounding areas to be on the lookout for a man who is said to be armed and dangerous. Derrick James Davidson has led officers on a trail of crimes and continues to flee from the police. LPD said it is believed he stole a car in Topeka then took off to Lawrence.
TOPEKA, KS
KCCI.com

Power outages reported on east side of Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Hundreds were without power on the east side of Des Moines on Monday morning. The height of the outage was at about 4:18 a.m. when 947 customers were without power. About 250 were able to get their electricity restored almost immediately. MidAmerican Energy Co. said...
DES MOINES, IA

