Iowa State fans frustrated with basketball teams' broadcast schedule
AMES, Iowa — The line of students was out the door and wrapped all the way around Hilton Coliseum Tuesday night as students were excited to watch the Cyclones take on Texas, but there is some frustration among the fan base from those who don't have tickets and have to watch at home.
Drake falls at home in key MVC battle
DES MOINES, Iowa — Drake blew a 13-point halftime lead at home, eventually losing to Missouri State 65-62 in overtime Wednesday night at the Knapp Center. Missouri State swept the regular season series, handing Drake a costly loss. The Bulldogs are now 5-4 and in 7th place in the Valley. They began the night just 1.5 games out of first place.
Iowa State basketball fans brave cold for good seats at ISU vs. Texas game
AMES, Iowa — Iowa State University students are lined up to get into Hilton Coliseum for Tuesday night's game. The highly anticipated match-up is between the # 12 ranked Iowa State Cyclones and #7 ranked Texas Longhorns. Fans were decked out in their Cyclones gear – from blankets to...
Tucker DeVries named MVC Player of the Week
Drake basketball's Tucker DeVries was named the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week on Monday. DeVries led the Bulldogs to two wins over the week, averaging 21.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. He paced the Bulldogs with 28 points in the team's Saturday night win over Bradley. This...
Snow on the way to the metro
DES MOINES, Iowa — The clouds that held fast over all but western/southwest Iowa most of today will continue into tonight. Temperatures will cool down into the upper 20s by Wednesday morning. Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. Wednesday will start off with clouds, before the big winter system comes...
These central Iowa venues are hosting MLK Jr. celebrations Monday
DES MOINES, Iowa — Several organizations are hosting events today to honor Martin Luther King Jr. Brenton Skating Plaza has a special offer that runs until 5:15 p.m. on Monday. If you bring donations for Central Iowa Shelter and Services, like canned food or clothes, you can skate for...
Is This Really a Black Wolf That Was Spotted Near Kansas City?
I am still asking myself how this is possible. There's a video that appears to show a real black wolf near the Kansas City area. I've narrowed this down to a couple of possibilities and have the video you can watch and decide for yourself. I'm not certain on the...
Driver, students escape injury after school bus erupts in flames in Kansas City
The driver and all the students escaped injury after a school bus caught fire on Tuesday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri.
One man dead in overnight house fire in Kansas City, Kansas
Firefighters responded to an overnight house fire in Kansas City, Kansas, killing one man. The blaze took place at a home in the 3100 block of Greeley Avenue.
Close Up: School choice, governor's inauguration, State of the Judiciary
DES MOINES, Iowa — In this episode of Close Up, we take a look at Gov. Reynolds' school choice plan. LastThursday, a Senate committee asked for public comments on Gov. Reynolds' proposal to allow parents to use taxpayer funds for private schools for their kids. On Friday, Gov. Reynolds...
New gender identity policies in effect for Des Moines Diocese
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Diocese'sgender identity policies go into effect today. Under those policies - preferred pronouns are prohibited during ministry. The diocese now only recognizes biological sex in terms of bathrooms and sports activities. A spokesperson for the diocese says the policies came after a...
Abby Eden Leaving FOX4: Where Is the Kansas City News Anchor Going?
Kansas City relies on Abby Eden for all the latest national and local news coverage. But now she’s embarking on different plans for the future. Abby Eden announced she is leaving FOX4 after anchoring at the station for over a decade. Her longtime viewers want to know where the Emmy Award-winning journalist is going next and if she will continue in broadcasting. More importantly, they want to know if she will stay in Kansas City. Find out what Abby Eden said about her departure from WDAF here.
Even after the Kansas food sales tax cut, you may still be paying a lot for groceries. Here's why
Groceries are slightly cheaper in Kansas following a food sales tax cut that went into effect Jan. 1, but you may still have questions about how much you’re paying. The cut lowers the sales tax rate on many food items from 6.5% to 4%. But some Kansas consumers have...
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas “Outraged” By Missouri’s Attorney Generals Office Suing to Block Student Loan Debt Forgiveness
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas speaks at a news conference Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in front of the former home of baseball great Satchel Paige in the Santa Fe neighborhood of Kansas City, Mo. City officials announced the selection of a local group to restore the historic building. (Shelly Yang/The Kansas City Star via AP)
Body found in attic of rural Kansas home; KBI investigates
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is conducting a suspicious death investigation after the body of a 56-year-old man was found in the attic of a home in rural Kansas. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a female resident at 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to a release from the KBI.
Obituaries Jan. 13, 2023
Greg Auston McCallum, 61, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Dec.15, 2022, at his home in Kansas City, Missouri. He was born Dec. 6, 1961, in Murray, Kentucky. He was a carpenter by trade and worked in construction for more than 25 years. He was a member of Liberty Cumberland Presbyterian Church. He liked to fish and playfully aggravate those he loved. He was well known for his wit, storytelling, and his unique and often humorous insights about the world.
‘Birds can be a blessing’: Windsor Heights changes chicken limit
WINDSOR HEIGHTS, Iowa — Two young girls convinced Windsor Heights City Council to increase the number of chickens that residents can have in their backyards. Tuesday night, city council considered changes to the city code to allow residents to have up to six chickens. The girls urged the council...
LPD warns Topeka to be on lookout for dangerous man
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence Police wants surrounding areas to be on the lookout for a man who is said to be armed and dangerous. Derrick James Davidson has led officers on a trail of crimes and continues to flee from the police. LPD said it is believed he stole a car in Topeka then took off to Lawrence.
Power outages reported on east side of Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Hundreds were without power on the east side of Des Moines on Monday morning. The height of the outage was at about 4:18 a.m. when 947 customers were without power. About 250 were able to get their electricity restored almost immediately. MidAmerican Energy Co. said...
Kansas City woman injured by rock that crashed through her windshield speaks out
A Kansas City, Missouri, woman is out of the hospital and speaking out for the first time after she was hit in the head with a rock that crashed through her windshield.
