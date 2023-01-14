Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular retail store closing another store in Oregon this weekKristen WaltersPortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Families of 2 victims in 2017 MAX stabbings sue TriMet, Portland policeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: PPB investigating city's first homicide of 2023 and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Portland representative introduced numerous bills to make Narcan more accessibleMichelle NorthropOregon State
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Related
fox7austin.com
Brian Walshe, husband of missing Massachusetts woman, allegedly searched ways to dispose of body
Listen: Full list of Google searches allegedly made by Brian Walshe. "How long before a body starts to smell" and "10 ways to dispose of a dead body if you really need to," were among a series of online searches Brian Walshe is accused of making on Jan. 1, 2023, days before his wife was reported missing.
fox7austin.com
3 grizzly bears in Montana tested positive for bird flu, euthanized last fall
HELENA, Mont. - Park officials in Montana say three juvenile grizzly bears tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) last fall. According to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, the three bears — one near Augusta, one near Dupuyer, and another near Kalispell — were observed in poor condition.
fox7austin.com
Texas DPS needs help finding pickup involved in deadly hit-and-run
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) needs help finding a Dodge Ram that might have been involved in a deadly hit and run. DPS says a vehicle hit a pedestrian on FM 973 near Tesla Road in Southeast Travis County on December 6, 2022 between 9:45 and 11 p.m.
fox7austin.com
Plane flies over Texas State Capitol with banner urging vote on 'Texit'
A single-engine plane flew above the Texas State Capitol as Gov. Greg Abbott took the oath of office and kicked off his third term. FOX 7 Austin's Rudy Koski has more on what the plane's banner said and who was behind it.
fox7austin.com
Athena Brownfield: Search for Oklahoma 4-year-old now a 'recovery operation'
CADDO COUNTY, Okla. - The disappearance of a 4-year-old girl in Oklahoma took a grim turn on Monday, as authorities announced they are now looking for her remains as the search transitions to a "recovery operation." Athena Brownfield was first reported missing on Jan. 10 in Cyril, a small town...
fox7austin.com
Alaskan aurora chaser gets amazing display right on his doorstep
FAIRBANKS, Alaska - Vincent Ledvina is a self-described "aurora chaser", but there was no chasing necessary one recent night, when he was treated to a vivid display of the northern lights right on his own doorstep. Ledvina, who lives in Fairbanks, Alaska, wrote on Twitter that he got out of...
fox7austin.com
Texas ranked 7th best state to drive in: WalletHub study
HOUSTON - The streets in Texas may be weird to some people, but it's still one of the best states to drive in, according to a recent study. Researchers at WalletHub compared all 50 states across several factors including average gas prices, rush-hour traffic congestion, and road quality. Its findings showed Texas as the 7th best state to drive in.
fox7austin.com
Pandemic popularizes 'nearshoring' and it's good news for Texas' economy
You've heard the term offshoring. Well, the pandemic popularized a different phenomenon and it's the opposite of that: 'nearshoring'. And it's good economic news for Texas.
fox7austin.com
School safety one of top items on Texas Legislature agenda
AUSTIN, Texas - As the new legislative session begins at the Texas Capitol, school safety is one of the top items on the agenda. Among the proposals is a bipartisan bill to put "panic buttons" in every classroom in Texas. "We need better technology because those first three minutes of...
fox7austin.com
Gambling proposals gain traction in the Texas Legislature
AUSTIN, Texas - In Texas, you can play the lottery and win at bingo. But betting on sports and playing your luck in a casino; that’s not legal. The Lone Star State has been tough on gambling for decades. For example, the state penal code of 1879 even outlawed betting on the outcome of an election. Violating that law carried a fine of up to $1,000.
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: Record-breaking day but changes coming
Things were a lot different the last time it was so warm on January 17. Scott Fisher talks about that and when it'll start cooling down in his full forecast.
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: Front brings scattered showers, cooler temperatures
AUSTIN, Texas - Showery to sunny and windy today. We have a Pacific front coming to town this morning first generating scattered light rain through mid-morning. Behind the front, turning sunny, very dry and windy. The wildfire risk will increase in the afternoon so the National Weather Service has put areas from Austin to Hill Country under a RED FLAG WARNING from noon to 8 p.m.
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: Cooler temperatures on the way
It was another above average day but things will start to return to normal. Scott Fisher has all the details in his full forecast.
fox7austin.com
Texas governor inauguration weather forecast
Governor Greg Abbott will be inaugurated for his third term at the State Capitol and tonight an inaugural fireworks show was held on the South Lawn to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Meteorologist Carlo Falco has details about the event and a look at the weather.
fox7austin.com
Wes Moore sworn in as Maryland’s first Black governor
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Wes Moore was sworn in as Maryland’s first Black governor Wednesday during an inauguration ceremony at the State House in Annapolis. Moore took his oath office just after 12 p.m. on two bibles – one that belonged to his grandfather, a minister, and another once owned by Frederick Douglass, a Marylander who escaped slavery and went on to become an author and famed abolitionist.
Comments / 0