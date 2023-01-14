ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox7austin.com

Alaskan aurora chaser gets amazing display right on his doorstep

FAIRBANKS, Alaska - Vincent Ledvina is a self-described "aurora chaser", but there was no chasing necessary one recent night, when he was treated to a vivid display of the northern lights right on his own doorstep. Ledvina, who lives in Fairbanks, Alaska, wrote on Twitter that he got out of...
ALASKA STATE
fox7austin.com

Texas ranked 7th best state to drive in: WalletHub study

HOUSTON - The streets in Texas may be weird to some people, but it's still one of the best states to drive in, according to a recent study. Researchers at WalletHub compared all 50 states across several factors including average gas prices, rush-hour traffic congestion, and road quality. Its findings showed Texas as the 7th best state to drive in.
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

School safety one of top items on Texas Legislature agenda

AUSTIN, Texas - As the new legislative session begins at the Texas Capitol, school safety is one of the top items on the agenda. Among the proposals is a bipartisan bill to put "panic buttons" in every classroom in Texas. "We need better technology because those first three minutes of...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Gambling proposals gain traction in the Texas Legislature

AUSTIN, Texas - In Texas, you can play the lottery and win at bingo. But betting on sports and playing your luck in a casino; that’s not legal. The Lone Star State has been tough on gambling for decades. For example, the state penal code of 1879 even outlawed betting on the outcome of an election. Violating that law carried a fine of up to $1,000.
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Central Texas weather: Front brings scattered showers, cooler temperatures

AUSTIN, Texas - Showery to sunny and windy today. We have a Pacific front coming to town this morning first generating scattered light rain through mid-morning. Behind the front, turning sunny, very dry and windy. The wildfire risk will increase in the afternoon so the National Weather Service has put areas from Austin to Hill Country under a RED FLAG WARNING from noon to 8 p.m.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Texas governor inauguration weather forecast

Governor Greg Abbott will be inaugurated for his third term at the State Capitol and tonight an inaugural fireworks show was held on the South Lawn to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Meteorologist Carlo Falco has details about the event and a look at the weather.
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Wes Moore sworn in as Maryland’s first Black governor

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Wes Moore was sworn in as Maryland’s first Black governor Wednesday during an inauguration ceremony at the State House in Annapolis. Moore took his oath office just after 12 p.m. on two bibles – one that belonged to his grandfather, a minister, and another once owned by Frederick Douglass, a Marylander who escaped slavery and went on to become an author and famed abolitionist.
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy