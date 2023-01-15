Read full article on original website
Officials Prepare to Mitigate Anticipated Drive-Thru Queue As Chick-Fil-A Set to Open In BillingsMadocBillings, MT
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in MontanaKristen WaltersBillings, MT
Major discount retail chain expected to open new location in MontanaKristen WaltersBillings, MT
4 Amazing Burger Places in MontanaAlina AndrasMontana State
KULR8
Horsin' Around with MSUB's Abdul Bah
BILLINGS- MSU-Billings men's basketball has made their first appearance in the Division II men's basketball media poll, coming in at #24 in the nation. They're currently first in the GNAC, and one of the reasons why has been the strong play off the bench of Abdul Bah, who took on SWX's Spencer Martin in a game of 'HORSE.'
406mtsports.com
Top-ranked Billings West flies past No. 3 Billings Skyview
BILLINGS — Ben Erbacher nonchalantly lofted the basketball toward the hoop from around the free-throw circle area where it landed in the hands of teammate Cooper Tyson. Tyson had glided in along the baseline from the left corner, and the Billings West junior guard promptly shoved the ball through the hoop for an easy two points.
A Bad Weekend to Be a Coyote in Montana is Coming Up
Every coyote hunter that I've ever talked to has always taken the time to explain how they are the best of the caller of coyotes that god ever put on this earth. And the weekend of February 17-19 it's gonna be a bad weekend to be a coyote. So we...
Billings, January 18 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Billings. The Lodge Grass High School basketball team will have a game with Hardin High School on January 17, 2023, 16:45:00. The Belgrade High School basketball team will have a game with Billings Senior High School on January 17, 2023, 16:30:00.
KULR8
Columbus junior forward Hayden Steffenson making an impact with his height
BILLINGS--Columbus junior forward Hayden Steffenson has been playing basketball for as long as he can remember, and it's easy to see why. He plays for a Columbus team that is using great defense to make up for an offense being reinvented. But he has an advantage that's placed him at the center of the offense.
KULR8
Rocky ski racing teams aim to contend this season; ready for Predator Cup at Bridger Bowl
BILLINGS — Fresh off a solid performance at Sun Valley Resort (Idaho), the Rocky Mountain College Battlin’ Bears ski racing team is ready to compete in the Treasure State. Rocky is entered in the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Northern Division Qualifier Predator Cup at Bridger Bowl Saturday and Sunday.
KULR8
Hardin girls run past Lodge Grass, Bulldog boys get first win
BILLINGS- Hardin girls improve to 7-2 and the Bulldog boys picked up their first win of the season as both squads took down their rivals Lodge Grass. The Lady Bulldogs bounced back after a loss to Laurel. It was fast paced from the start with Hardin controlling the pace. A 39-19 lead at halftime grew to a 28-point lead after three quarters. Lodge Grass came out and fought hard in the final minutes before falling, 75-55 to the Lady Bulldogs.
Only One Announced Montana Bed Bath & Beyond Closing (So Far)
A really cool bathroom scale. A Navage nasal irrigation device. Some delightfully plush bath towels. No, I am not what you would call a regular Missoula Bed Bath & Beyond customer. Although, I am probably not what you would consider the prime target customer for a store that specializes in bedding, kitchen gadgets, small appliances, bathroom accessories and assorted trendy do-dads.
KULR8
Bureau of Land Management considering expanding Western Solar Plan to Montana
BILLINGS, Mont. - The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is considering updates to its 2012 Western Solar Plan which include expanding the plan to five new states, including Montana. Currently, the Western Solar Plan includes six southwestern states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico and Utah. Public input is being...
Upcoming Coyote Hunt Raising Funds for Beloved Montana Non Profit
There are countless non-profits in Montana, all of which help literally thousands of residents cope with various challenges. From programs like the Community Diaper Bank (which provided a mind-blowing 300,000 free diapers in the Billings area in 2022) to services for seniors like the Adult Resource Alliance of Yellowstone County, it seems like there is an organization for almost every need.
Montana still struggling with teacher shortage
Teacher shortages in schools have skyrocketed in Montana since the pandemic, and although this year's statewide report shows improvement, it's still a major issue.
Fairfield Sun Times
HD 50 Rep. Mallerie Stromswold announces she is resigning from the Montana Legislature
HELENA, Mont. - Mallerie Stromswold has announced she is resigning from the Montana Legislature due to health reasons. “Serving the Billings community has been an incredible privilege that I don't take lightly. The people I've met along this journey taught me so much, and I've developed many friendships I'll keep with me throughout my life,” Stromswold wrote in a statement.
Hockey community backs new rec center proposal in Billings
With the plan front and center of council members' attention, ice sports enthusiasts say they will hang up their skates and head to the chambers.
KULR8
MSU Billings Celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. in a week-long event series
BILLINGS, Mont. -- Monday morning Montana State University Billings celebrated the life and achievements of Martin Luther King Jr. As part of the Power of One Week kick-off celebration. The Power of One week is a series of events that celebrates diversity within the community at the MSUB campus. Monday...
Billings school board selects new trustee
A seat on the Billings school board is up for grabs. Four candidates are vying to replace Mike Leo, who resigned in November.
KULR8
Search underway for next Billings superintendent; school board chair gives timeline for search
BILLINGS, Mont. - With the current Billings superintendent retiring after this school year, a search is underway for the next superintendent. "People talk about watershed moments," Billings School Board Chair Scott McCulloch said. "And this is a watershed moment for the district because a superintendent charts a new and different course than what we've had for the last five years."
SWAT, US Marshals And More Make High Risk Arrests in Billings
This just in from the Billings Police Department on Twitter:. Earlier today, around the area of Southgrove Place inside Golden Meadows, a large police presence had formed and police asked residents to stay clear of the area. At 3:11 PM today, BPD tweeted out they had undergone a joint operation...
KULR8
Historic Roman Theater looking for new operator
RED LODGE, Mont. - The historic Roman Theater in Red Lodge is looking for the next operator.…
Tragic Story of One Billings Dog Owner, He Needs Our Help
These two peas in a pod are looking for a retirement home to take them in and bring them to see their dad regularly before they cross the rainbow bridge into dog heaven. They're older with only a few years left in this good life and are a bonded pair, so we need your help!
