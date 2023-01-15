ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

KULR8

Horsin' Around with MSUB's Abdul Bah

BILLINGS- MSU-Billings men's basketball has made their first appearance in the Division II men's basketball media poll, coming in at #24 in the nation. They're currently first in the GNAC, and one of the reasons why has been the strong play off the bench of Abdul Bah, who took on SWX's Spencer Martin in a game of 'HORSE.'
406mtsports.com

Top-ranked Billings West flies past No. 3 Billings Skyview

BILLINGS — Ben Erbacher nonchalantly lofted the basketball toward the hoop from around the free-throw circle area where it landed in the hands of teammate Cooper Tyson. Tyson had glided in along the baseline from the left corner, and the Billings West junior guard promptly shoved the ball through the hoop for an easy two points.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Hardin girls run past Lodge Grass, Bulldog boys get first win

BILLINGS- Hardin girls improve to 7-2 and the Bulldog boys picked up their first win of the season as both squads took down their rivals Lodge Grass. The Lady Bulldogs bounced back after a loss to Laurel. It was fast paced from the start with Hardin controlling the pace. A 39-19 lead at halftime grew to a 28-point lead after three quarters. Lodge Grass came out and fought hard in the final minutes before falling, 75-55 to the Lady Bulldogs.
HARDIN, MT
Alt 95.7

Only One Announced Montana Bed Bath & Beyond Closing (So Far)

A really cool bathroom scale. A Navage nasal irrigation device. Some delightfully plush bath towels. No, I am not what you would call a regular Missoula Bed Bath & Beyond customer. Although, I am probably not what you would consider the prime target customer for a store that specializes in bedding, kitchen gadgets, small appliances, bathroom accessories and assorted trendy do-dads.
MONTANA STATE
KULR8

Bureau of Land Management considering expanding Western Solar Plan to Montana

BILLINGS, Mont. - The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is considering updates to its 2012 Western Solar Plan which include expanding the plan to five new states, including Montana. Currently, the Western Solar Plan includes six southwestern states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico and Utah. Public input is being...
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Upcoming Coyote Hunt Raising Funds for Beloved Montana Non Profit

There are countless non-profits in Montana, all of which help literally thousands of residents cope with various challenges. From programs like the Community Diaper Bank (which provided a mind-blowing 300,000 free diapers in the Billings area in 2022) to services for seniors like the Adult Resource Alliance of Yellowstone County, it seems like there is an organization for almost every need.
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

HD 50 Rep. Mallerie Stromswold announces she is resigning from the Montana Legislature

HELENA, Mont. - Mallerie Stromswold has announced she is resigning from the Montana Legislature due to health reasons. “Serving the Billings community has been an incredible privilege that I don't take lightly. The people I've met along this journey taught me so much, and I've developed many friendships I'll keep with me throughout my life,” Stromswold wrote in a statement.
MONTANA STATE
KULR8

Search underway for next Billings superintendent; school board chair gives timeline for search

BILLINGS, Mont. - With the current Billings superintendent retiring after this school year, a search is underway for the next superintendent. "People talk about watershed moments," Billings School Board Chair Scott McCulloch said. "And this is a watershed moment for the district because a superintendent charts a new and different course than what we've had for the last five years."
BILLINGS, MT

