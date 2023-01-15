BILLINGS- Hardin girls improve to 7-2 and the Bulldog boys picked up their first win of the season as both squads took down their rivals Lodge Grass. The Lady Bulldogs bounced back after a loss to Laurel. It was fast paced from the start with Hardin controlling the pace. A 39-19 lead at halftime grew to a 28-point lead after three quarters. Lodge Grass came out and fought hard in the final minutes before falling, 75-55 to the Lady Bulldogs.

HARDIN, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO