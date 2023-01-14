Read full article on original website
Missing Pennsylvania brothers found dead in reservoir with fishing poles
Luzerne County, Pa. — Divers found two men in the water still with their fishing poles at Pike's Creek Reservoir after a search that lasted over a week. Daniel Fisk, 67, of Noxen, was reported missing to state police on January 9. Family members also told police that both Daniel and Kris Fisk, 58, of Harveys Lake, had not been seen or heard from since Jan. 4 Pike's Creek Reservoir...
New trail system will connect communities in the Poconos
With the Lackawaxen River as the focal point, a group from Wayne County is hoping to connect Honesdale and Hawley. First by water, then by land. “I think COVID has changed the outlook of a lot of people and where they want to live, how they want to recreate. And so if you put the infrastructure in place, it will draw people, said Grant Genzlinger, an advocate for the Lackawaxen River Trails project.
Bookmobile coming to Lackawanna Co. Library system
‘Dad’s legacy is in jeopardy’: Bushkill Township deer processing shop faces zoning challenge
A longtime Bushkill Township deer processing and hobby shop owner is seeking special exception approval to relocate the business from a residential home to a family farm. Krista and Casey Reiger, the current owners of George’s Meats, at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 13 are scheduled to appear before the Bushkill Township Zoning Hearing Board. The meeting is being held at the Bushkill Township Volunteer Fire Co., 155 Firehouse Drive.
SUV crashes into a Dunmore home
PennDOT unveiling plan to widen part of Interstate 81
DUNMORE, Pa. — PennDOT is taking the next step in a project to widen the busiest stretch of Interstate 81 in part of Luzerne and Lackawanna counties. The state will unveil its preliminary plans to widen I-81 between the Avoca exit (178) to the Biden Expressway (185) at a meeting next month.
Police accuse 2 brothers of beating a man outside Pa. bar: reports
One man is left in critical condition after police say two brothers brutally attacked the victim, landing them both in jail and charged with assault, according to reports from WBRE/WYOU and Fox 56. It happened when officers were dispatched to the Thirsty Elephant bar in Scranton, Lackawanna County, just before...
Brothers accused of beating man outside Scranton bar
SCRANTON, Pa. — Two brothers from Scranton are behind bars for an alleged fight outside a bar on Wyoming Avenue in the city. Dylan Crusen, 28, and Brandon Crusen, 21, are accused of beating Michael Williams, 62, outside the Thirsty Elephant bar Friday night. People inside the bar told...
Crews take defensive measures against Wayne Twp. fire
WAYNE TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Wednesday, crews responded to a fire that broke out in Wayne County. According to officials, the Schuylkill County Fire Department and other units were dispatched around 11:08 a.m. to combat a fire on the 200 block of Kiehner Road. No injuries were reported and crews were on the […]
Building destroyed in Montrose fire
Just before 4 a.m. this morning, the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshall Unit responded to a duplex at 100 Grow Avenue in Montrose.
Shapiro: Pennsylvania rejected extremism
3 charged with theft at Walmart in Luzerne County
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested three women who allegedly committed separate thefts at a Luzerne County Walmart. According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were called for a report of a theft happening at Walmart in Hazle Township. Police say on January 6 around 8:30 a.m. a 50-year-old woman fled the store […]
One hurt in Tunkhannock fire
TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — One person was injured in an early morning fire in Wyoming County. The fire broke out along Billings Mill Road in Tunkhannock around 4 a.m. Sunday. Firefighters say one person had to be taken to a hospital. The home was heavily damaged. There's no word yet...
Duck Donuts fans wrap around the building for grand opening
MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Customers wrapped around the building to wait for the grand opening of the Shoppes at Montage Mountain’s newest addition, Duck Donuts. Customers were seen braving the cold in Moosic to get a taste of some warm, made-to-order donuts from the newest doughnut shop in town, Duck Donuts. Duck Donuts’ “duckbassador,” […]
Camelback Skier, 25, Airlifted In Double Black Diamond Crash
A 25-year-old skier was flown to the hospital after an accident at the Camelback Resort this weekend, according to resort officials and WFMZ. The skier was "unconscious and bleeding from the head" after the apparent crash on Sunday, Jan. 15, the news outlet said. A spokesperson for the Tannersville resort...
Deadly crash on I-80 in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Two people are dead after a crash in the Poconos Monday, a tragic end to the holiday weekend. Officials say two cars collided just before 12:30 p.m. on Interstate 80 west between the Blakeslee and Lake Harmony exits in Tunkhannock Township. Donn Innes, 68, of...
Man found dead near train tracks in Palmerton
PALMERTON, Pa. - A man was found dead in Palmerton, Carbon County. The county coroner said his office was called Monday afternoon to the area of Second Street and Delaware Avenue. A body was found in the area near the train tracks. The coroner did not comment further on who...
State senator wants to change Pennsylvania's presidential primary date
HARRISBURG, Pa. — State Senator David Argall, who represents Carbon County, Schuylkill County, and parts of Luzerne County, wants to change Pennsylvania's presidential primary date. Right now, we hit the polls on the fourth Tuesday in April. Under Argall's plan, things would move up by more than a month.
Pa. State Police ID 2 killed in crash on I-80 in Poconos
TUNKHANNOCK TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police have identified the two men killed in a crash on Interstate 80 Monday. Donn Innes, 68, of Weatherly, and Jeffrey Bates, 31, of Danville, died in the two-vehicle crash that happened about a mile past I-380/Exit 293 shortly before 1 p.m. Monday, according to a news release from state police.
Update: Coroner called to 3-car crash along I-80 in Monroe County
UPDATE: 2 men die after Interstate 80 crash in Monroe County. The Monroe County Coroner’s Office has been called to a wreck involving three vehicles along Interstate 80 west in Tunkhannock Township. A Monroe County 911 dispatch supervisor said the accident, involving three cars, occurred shortly after 12:30 p.m....
