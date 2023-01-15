ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

saturdaydownsouth.com

Texas linked to high-profile WR in transfer portal

Texas is expected to be in the mix to land Georgia transfer receiver AD Mitchell. Mitchell is reportedly expected to enter the transfer portal after spending 2 seasons with the Bulldogs. A former 4-star recruit, Mitchell missed most of the 2022 season with an ankle injury but caught a touchdown pass in the National Championship Game.
FanSided

Texas Football: WR coach candidate Holmon Wiggins staying at Bama?

One of the early candidates that were mentioned in connection with the wide receivers coach job for Texas football following the departure of Brennan Marion a little more than one week ago was the Alabama Crimson Tide fourth-year WR coach Holmon Wiggins. Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian looked to have some real interest in pursuing Wiggins as a candidate to fill this opening on his staff as recently as just a few days ago.
KXAN

No. 11 Iowa State sinks No. 7 Texas behind big 2nd half

The Longhorns led by as much as 11 points following a Jabari Rice layup made it 29-18 with 7:28 left in the first half, but fueled by their raucous home crowd, the Cyclones roared back and went on a 10-0 run to cut the deficit to a point. With 1:09 left in the first half, Iowa State took the lead on a Tamin Lipsey jump shot.
B93

The Highest Speed Limit in America Is in Texas, Know Where It’s At?

Texas is known for a lot of things, like everything is bigger in Texas, then there's the Lone Star State has the best Barbeque, the best Mexican food, the world's biggest rodeo, and livestock production. Texas also leads the country in revenue from beef sales, we are #1 in cattle production (Texas produces just over 20% nationwide). We're also #1 in the value we get for the cattle we raise.
Travel Maven

This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Texas

From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner of Texas. And when it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others.
eastcoasttraveller.com

5 Must-Try Steakhouses in Austin, TX

Whether you are in the mood for a steak or a burger, a bottle of fine wine, or a cocktail, a visit Austin Land and Cattle will make you feel like you are in the lap of luxury. A family-owned operation in the meat game since 1993, the aforementioned triumph is an enticing proposition, but it's also a harried endeavor. For that reason, the plethora of upscale steakhouses in town can be a bit overwhelming for the average joe. To alleviate the stress, Austin Land and Cattle boasts a full-service bar and an impressive private dining room that will accommodate a large posse.
fox7austin.com

NASCAR drivers hit COTA track to prepare for NASCAR tripleheader

AUSTIN, Texas - Three NASCAR Cup Series stars hit the Circuit of the Americas track for a tire test Monday afternoon. They all plan to race in the NASCAR tripleheader in March. The drivers told FOX 7 Austin this was an opportunity to test out the track and get some...
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Austin, Texas

If you’re a fan of water sports and are looking to visit the deepest lake in the Austin area, then Lake Travis is the place to be. Located just a short drive west of Austin, this massive reservoir is popular for its clear, blue water and abundance of recreational activities and wildlife.
US105

Rodeo Austin Has Announced Its Entertainment Lineup

We always hear about Rodeo Houston and San Antonio Livestock show entertainment lineup. However, Rodeo Austin also has a fantastic and eclectic music lineup and usually gets overlooked.: Rodeo Austin takes place after both San Antonio and Houston's events and runs from. March 10th - 25th. See the full entertainment...
