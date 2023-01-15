Read full article on original website
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in TexasTravel MavenAustin, TX
San Antonio Forms Partnership With Another Texas City as It Welcomes MigrantsTom HandySan Antonio, TX
This Austin couple continue to give away millionsAsh JurbergAustin, TX
A woman paid $35 dollars for a priceless 2000-year-old Roman bust she found in a Goodwill storeAnita DurairajAustin, TX
10 Austin Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyAustin, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com
Texas linked to high-profile WR in transfer portal
Texas is expected to be in the mix to land Georgia transfer receiver AD Mitchell. Mitchell is reportedly expected to enter the transfer portal after spending 2 seasons with the Bulldogs. A former 4-star recruit, Mitchell missed most of the 2022 season with an ankle injury but caught a touchdown pass in the National Championship Game.
Texas Longhorns News: Portal rumors rampant, baseball unranked
There is plenty to talk about in terms of Texas Longhorns news on Jan. 18. Texas had a men’s hoops game on Jan. 17, which resulted in a loss to the Iowa State Cyclones. The return to Ames did not go as planned for sophomore guard and reigning Big 12 Newcomer of the Year Tyrese Hunter.
Ron Holland, 5-star Texas Longhorns commit, surpasses 1,500 career points
DUNCANVILLE, Texas - Ron Holland continued his impressive senior season by reaching a significant career milestone of 1,500 career points in Duncanville's (Texas) 83-63 win over rival DeSoto on Tuesday night. Holland, the No. 1 ranked player in Texas and the nation's No. 9 prospect ...
Why AD Mitchell's Portal Entry Should Be a Concern for College Football
While Georgia Bulldog fans are certainly saddened by AD Mitchell's transferring. The news should be just as concerning for college football fans as a whole
Texas Football: WR coach candidate Holmon Wiggins staying at Bama?
One of the early candidates that were mentioned in connection with the wide receivers coach job for Texas football following the departure of Brennan Marion a little more than one week ago was the Alabama Crimson Tide fourth-year WR coach Holmon Wiggins. Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian looked to have some real interest in pursuing Wiggins as a candidate to fill this opening on his staff as recently as just a few days ago.
Five Bold Predictions for Longhorns Baseball in 2023
With the season one month away, here's a look at five predictions for the Longhorns this season.
No. 11 Iowa State sinks No. 7 Texas behind big 2nd half
The Longhorns led by as much as 11 points following a Jabari Rice layup made it 29-18 with 7:28 left in the first half, but fueled by their raucous home crowd, the Cyclones roared back and went on a 10-0 run to cut the deficit to a point. With 1:09 left in the first half, Iowa State took the lead on a Tamin Lipsey jump shot.
Feast Your Eyes On The Biggest Restaurant In Texas Seating 2,800 People
We've heard it many times before: things are bigger in Texas. But what I've recently discovered takes "big" to a whole new level. Billed as the biggest restaurant in Texas, The Oasis on Lake Travis in Austin is a multi-tiered, half-inside/half-outside Tex-Mex dining experience. I'm willing to bet you've never seen a place quite like this.
The Highest Speed Limit in America Is in Texas, Know Where It’s At?
Texas is known for a lot of things, like everything is bigger in Texas, then there's the Lone Star State has the best Barbeque, the best Mexican food, the world's biggest rodeo, and livestock production. Texas also leads the country in revenue from beef sales, we are #1 in cattle production (Texas produces just over 20% nationwide). We're also #1 in the value we get for the cattle we raise.
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Texas
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner of Texas. And when it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others.
Was this your ticket? $1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Central Texas
Woohoo! The Dallas Cowboys are moving on in the NFL Playoffs after defeating Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Monday night, but that wasn't the only winning happening in the Lone Star State.
Central Texas resident $1 million richer after lottery scratch ticket win
DALLAS (KDAF) — The NFL Playoffs are underway and while all eyes are on the weekend games, Texas awaits Monday night for the Dallas Cowboys to attempt to take down Tampa Bay led by legendary quarterback Tom Brady, but someone in the Lone Star State got in the winning mood before the big game.
Austin coffee shop ranked among best in the country by Food Network
When it comes to the mornings or even the afternoon for some, there's a constant that remains intact for most of America: the day hasn't started until you've had your coffee.
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Must-Try Steakhouses in Austin, TX
Whether you are in the mood for a steak or a burger, a bottle of fine wine, or a cocktail, a visit Austin Land and Cattle will make you feel like you are in the lap of luxury. A family-owned operation in the meat game since 1993, the aforementioned triumph is an enticing proposition, but it's also a harried endeavor. For that reason, the plethora of upscale steakhouses in town can be a bit overwhelming for the average joe. To alleviate the stress, Austin Land and Cattle boasts a full-service bar and an impressive private dining room that will accommodate a large posse.
Military widow says Texas law is costing her thousands
A Georgetown widow suddenly owes thousands of dollars in property taxes after a tax exemption she's had for years turned out to be not quite what she thought.
fox7austin.com
NASCAR drivers hit COTA track to prepare for NASCAR tripleheader
AUSTIN, Texas - Three NASCAR Cup Series stars hit the Circuit of the Americas track for a tire test Monday afternoon. They all plan to race in the NASCAR tripleheader in March. The drivers told FOX 7 Austin this was an opportunity to test out the track and get some...
Where George P. Bush is working after leaving Texas elected office
Bush announced he's now joining a law firm based in Wisconsin. According to a news release sent out Wednesday, he'll work as a partner at Michael Best & Friedrich LLP and a principal at Michael Best Strategies LLC.
See Why This Texas Chili's Is Infamous Among Residents And Visitors
The ongoing joke has resonated for more than 10 years.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Austin, Texas
If you’re a fan of water sports and are looking to visit the deepest lake in the Austin area, then Lake Travis is the place to be. Located just a short drive west of Austin, this massive reservoir is popular for its clear, blue water and abundance of recreational activities and wildlife.
Rodeo Austin Has Announced Its Entertainment Lineup
We always hear about Rodeo Houston and San Antonio Livestock show entertainment lineup. However, Rodeo Austin also has a fantastic and eclectic music lineup and usually gets overlooked.: Rodeo Austin takes place after both San Antonio and Houston's events and runs from. March 10th - 25th. See the full entertainment...
