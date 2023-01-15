ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewin Diaz offseason saga comes to an end with Baltimore Orioles

After months of uncertainty, Lewin Diaz may have a home with the Baltimore Orioles. The frequently claimed, and subsequently released, first baseman had been a part of four different organizations this offseason, including two different stints in Baltimore. When he was designated for assignment again last week as the Orioles acquired Darwinzon Hernandez, it appeared as though his odyssey was continuing.
nfltraderumors.co

Seahawks Sign Nine Players To Futures Deals

The Seattle Seahawks officially signed nine players to futures contracts on Monday for the 2023 season. Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp. Thompson, 25, was drafted by the Chiefs in the sixth round...
FanSided

Mets lineup is up for challenge even without Carlos Correa

New York Mets general manager Billy Eppler expressed his belief that the team’s lineup is still strong even without Carlos Correa. The New York Mets had one of the most impressive offseasons in MLB before they tried to land shortstop Carlos Correa. On the day the San Francisco Giants backed away from their agreement with Correa due to an ankle issue, Mets owner Steve Cohen stepped in and agreed to terms with the shortstop to a 12-year, $315 million contract. But, the Mets had similar concerns with Correa’s ankle, and were unable to reach a new agreement. The Correa saga officially ended after he signed a six-year, $200 million deal with the Minnesota Twins.
