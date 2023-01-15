The Raptors continue to be the talk of the NBA. Not because of what they're doing on the court, but because of what could happen off of it. Last week, a league source told Michael Grange of Sportsnet that the Raptors "could set the market" for this year's trade deadline, which is now only a few weeks away. NBA insider Marc Stein added that while he "wouldn't expect a broad fire sale," Gary Trent Jr. is "undeniably available" and it would take "lots" to pry either Pascal Siakam or O.G. Anunoby away.

2 DAYS AGO