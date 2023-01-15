Read full article on original website
Jason Kidd rips Mavericks' defense after third straight loss
Mavericks coach Jason Kidd called out his team's poor defensive effort after Wednesday's 130-122 loss to the Hawks, Dallas' third straight game allowing at least 130 points.
'Confident' Beal returns from injury, keys Wizards' victory
Washington star guard Bradley Beal, who had missed the previous five games with a left hamstring strain, finished with 18 points, four rebounds and four assists in a 116-105 victory over the Knicks in New York on Wednesday.
Sporting News
How to watch Nikola Jokic tonight: Nuggets vs. Timberwolves start time, TV channel, live stream
It will be a battle of the bigs when Nikola Jokic and Rudy Gobert go head-to-head at Ball Arena in Denver. The last time the sides met was on January 3rd in Minnesota and the Timberwolves came away with a 124-111 win. Anthony Edwards' 29-point outing was the difference. Jokic...
Sporting News
LeBron James vents about 'frustrating' officiating on Twitter after controversial non-call
As LeBron James looks to lead the Lakers back into the West's playoff picture, there is very little margin for error and every game is important. In response to two close losses, James has been sounding off on the way his team has been officiated this season. To put it...
Sporting News
Raptors trade rumors: 'Something's going to happen' in Toronto, says Pelicans' CJ McCollum
The Raptors continue to be the talk of the NBA. Not because of what they're doing on the court, but because of what could happen off of it. Last week, a league source told Michael Grange of Sportsnet that the Raptors "could set the market" for this year's trade deadline, which is now only a few weeks away. NBA insider Marc Stein added that while he "wouldn't expect a broad fire sale," Gary Trent Jr. is "undeniably available" and it would take "lots" to pry either Pascal Siakam or O.G. Anunoby away.
Steven Stamkos reaches 500-goal milestone, a feat that might become rare in the NHL
Stamkos joins an elite and exclusive group, but the rare feat may become even more so in the future. When looking at the active leaders in goals, only a handful of active players remain within striking distance of the milestone after Stamkos. The closest and most realistic options are Evgeni Malkin of the Pittsburgh Penguins (444) and the Chicago Blackhawks' Patrick Kane (430).
Sporting News
Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight? TV channel, live streams, time for Bucks vs. Raptors
The Bucks and Raptors are set to face off on Tuesday the second night of a back-to-back for both teams. Both teams played on Martin Luther King Jr. Day as part of the NBA's holiday celebration. The Raptors picked up a gritty overtime win over the Knicks at Madison Square Garden, while the Bucks earned a hard-fought win over the Pacers despite the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Sporting News
NFL playoff schedule 2023: Which games are on Australian TV for Divisional Round?
Eight teams remain in the NFL playoffs, with the upcoming Divisional Round full of blockbuster clashes. ESPN and Channel 7 will both broadcast every game from the second week of the playoffs live. The Sporting News has you covered for the times and channels of all the televised games here...
Sporting News
Raptors trade packages for Fred VanVleet: Top potential destinations including Lakers, Pelicans
NBA insider Marc Stein recently reported that Gary Trent Jr. is the only player on the Raptors who is described with "any regularity" as being available. That doesn't mean Trent is the only Raptor who could be on the move between now and the trade deadline, though. One particular player...
Sporting News
Warriors head coach Steve Kerr says Stephen Curry is the modern Michael Jordan
Warriors star Stephen Curry garners plenty of support on the road that was no different in Washington on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. As Curry led the Warriors to a 127-118 win over the Wizards with a 41-point performance, the Washington crowd reigned down MVP chants as the reigning Finals MVP dazzled the fans with his play.
