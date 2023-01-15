ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sporting News

Raptors trade rumors: 'Something's going to happen' in Toronto, says Pelicans' CJ McCollum

The Raptors continue to be the talk of the NBA. Not because of what they're doing on the court, but because of what could happen off of it. Last week, a league source told Michael Grange of Sportsnet that the Raptors "could set the market" for this year's trade deadline, which is now only a few weeks away. NBA insider Marc Stein added that while he "wouldn't expect a broad fire sale," Gary Trent Jr. is "undeniably available" and it would take "lots" to pry either Pascal Siakam or O.G. Anunoby away.
Yardbarker

Steven Stamkos reaches 500-goal milestone, a feat that might become rare in the NHL

Stamkos joins an elite and exclusive group, but the rare feat may become even more so in the future. When looking at the active leaders in goals, only a handful of active players remain within striking distance of the milestone after Stamkos. The closest and most realistic options are Evgeni Malkin of the Pittsburgh Penguins (444) and the Chicago Blackhawks' Patrick Kane (430).
TAMPA, FL
Sporting News

Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight? TV channel, live streams, time for Bucks vs. Raptors

The Bucks and Raptors are set to face off on Tuesday the second night of a back-to-back for both teams. Both teams played on Martin Luther King Jr. Day as part of the NBA's holiday celebration. The Raptors picked up a gritty overtime win over the Knicks at Madison Square Garden, while the Bucks earned a hard-fought win over the Pacers despite the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Sporting News

NFL playoff schedule 2023: Which games are on Australian TV for Divisional Round?

Eight teams remain in the NFL playoffs, with the upcoming Divisional Round full of blockbuster clashes. ESPN and Channel 7 will both broadcast every game from the second week of the playoffs live. The Sporting News has you covered for the times and channels of all the televised games here...

Comments / 0

Community Policy