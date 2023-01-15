Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 5 best rated burgers in Atlanta. Do you agree?Ash JurbergAtlanta, GA
Popular Atlanta restaurant chain giving away free food in 25 locations on ThursdayAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
The City of Stone Mountain Renames Street in Honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.Truflix NetworkStone Mountain, GA
48 Million Dollar Home In AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Sports Illustrated unveils the new Georgia Bulldogs championship coverSports with Dr. ShakiraAthens, GA
Recently fired head coach bought one-way ticket to Thailand, turning away teams interested in services: report
Former Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury is taking advantage of being fired with five years left on his contract. He bought a one-way ticket to Thailand.
Cowboys, Terrell Owens unable to reach deal as 49-year-old asks for too much money: report
Terrell Owens' agent was reportedly in talks with the Dallas Cowboys for an NFL return, but after asking for too much money, they were unable to agree to a deal.
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence celebrates win at Waffle House, fires off perfect tweet
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence fired off a perfect tweet and celebrated the only way he knew how -- at a Waffle House.
Look: Meet The Notable Ex-Wife Of Troy Aikman
One Wild Card game remains in the NFL playoffs. Monday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Dallas Cowboys. The game will air at 8:15 p.m. E.T. on ESPN. Many in the NFL world were surprised that ESPN got this game, arguably the most intriguing of the Wild Card round. But ESPN likely has ...
Nepal crash: Video from inside plane shows passengers' final moments
A video has emerged showing the final moments onboard a Yeti Airlines flight in Nepal before it crashed while attempting to land in the tourist town of Pokhara.
'Struggling' Chicago residents outraged over Lori Lightfoot's decision to house migrants: 'Help my own first'
Woodlawn residents spoke out Thursday about a Chicago proposal to house migrants from the Texas border at a vacant Chicago Public School building.
Transgender male swimmer struggling against new competition after earning All-American honors as female
Iszak Henig joined Yale's men's swimming team after earning All-American honors as a woman last season but has struggled against new competition.
Husband of fallen officer says wife died in unsuccessful attempt to rescue daughter in house fire
A New Jersey woman died in a house fire as she was attempting to save her young daughter. The woman and her six-year-old both died from their injuries.
Texas homeowner shoots suspected intruder, holds him at gunpoint until deputies arrive
A suspect was arrested in Texas last week after he allegedly tried to break into a home. The homeowner shot him in the leg and held him there until deputies arrived.
Ex-Alabama basketball player Darius Miles allegedly killed woman 'because she wouldn't talk to him,' mom says
The mother of the victim in a fatal shooting allegedly involving former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles and another man broke her silence on social media.
Patriots legends rip Mac Jones for not controlling emotions: 'I'm tired of seeing it'
After Sunday's embarrassing loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, New England Patriots legends have come out swinging against New England quarterback Mac Jones.
‘Wheel of Fortune’ fans outraged over Pat Sajak’s comment about daughter Maggie: 'Nepotism at its best'
"Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak is facing criticism from fans after he commented on his daughter Maggie's "good" hosting skills, and viewers are accusing him of nepotism.
Moab murders: Utah suspect's 'significant other' knew about slayings for months and kept quiet, police reveal
Moab murder suspect Adam Pinkusiewicz had a 'significant other' who knew about the double shooting but did not come forward, police revealed Thursday.
Pam Grier has a warning for cheating partners: 'Don't worry about my guns. Worry about my chainsaw'
Pam Grier talked about her present day dating life, as well as being self-sufficient. The "Foxy Brown" actress talked about how she has no tolerance for cheaters and knows how to handle them.
Texas mother of 5 killed while defending daughter who ‘was being bullied’ by kids from school: report
Ashley Lopez, a mother from San Antonio, Texas, died after being struck by a car while defending her daughter from bullies that showed up at her home, reports say.
Texas ranch owner near border catches men attempting to break into house
A Texas ranch owner has filmed the attempted break-in of her home, 50 mile from the besieged southern border, as officials deal with a surge in "gotaways."
Tom Brady responds to Rob Gronkowski's suggestion that he date Sally Field
Rob Gronkowski proposed that Tom Brady consider dating his "80 For Brady" co-star Sally Field after noting the pair's chemistry during a scene in the upcoming comedy.
Co-pilot in Nepal plane crash disaster met same fate as her husband who crashed 17 years earlier
The co-pilot in Sunday's deadly plane crash in Nepal was the widow of another pilot who died in a crash flying for the same airline 17 years earlier, reports say.
US postal worker, 71, stabbed to death by repeat offender while walking home in Oakland, California
Dilma Spruill, 71, was stabbed to death near her home in Oakland, California, on Wednesday as she walked home following her night shift at a U.S. post office.
Murder-suicide suspect's obituary remembering 'family' man accused of killing wife, 5 kids sparks outrage
The obituary for Michael Haight, accused of killing his wife, mother-in-law and five kids inside their Utah home, is prompting outrage for describing him as a devoted family man.
