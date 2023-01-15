ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Road Trippin'...Pride of the City of Logan, WV

City Clerk Amber Belcher has been a part of the West Virginia Fairs and Festival Association for many years. What is now Logan was initially called "Islands of the Guyandot" by explorers who identified the site in the 1780s.[6] In 1827, a town was laid out at the site to serve as a county seat for Logan County, which had been established in 1824. The city was initially known as "Lawsonsville" after Anthony Lawson, an early merchant, but was shortened to "Lawnsville." In the early 1850s, Thomas Dunn English, a poet and future congressman, led efforts to reorganize the town.[7] When the town incorporated in 1853, it was renamed "Aracoma" after the Shawnee chief Cornstalk's daughter,[7] who had been killed by settlers in the area in 1780.[8] The city was renamed "Logan" in 1907 after the Mingo leader, Chief Logan.[6]
LOGAN, WV
5 Must-Try Pizza Shops in West Virginia

Pies & Pints has earned its keep, not to mention accolades from all quarters. Notably, these locals' hang is the best pizza in Fayetteville, and the food is a cut above the competition. In addition, Pies & Pints boasts a nifty bar with a few seats. Aside from the food, you can also order from a mobile menu. As a bonus, this quaint little restaurant is just a hop, skip, and jump away from the awe-inspiring New River Gorge National Park. So, if you want to take in the majesty of nature or enjoy a good ole' fashioned whiskey-fueled night out, Pies & Pints is a worthy addition to your list of dining requisites.
NEBO, WV
40th St. in Nitro, West Virginia reopens after crash

UPDATE: (5:30 p.m. Jan. 18, 2023) – Kanawha County dispatchers say 40th St. in Nitro has reopened following a rollover crash this afternoon. NITRO, WV (WOWK)—A roadway in the Nitro area is shut down after a vehicle rollover on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Nitro Fire Department, 40th St. will be closed until around 4 […]
NITRO, WV
City Council approves resolution for fire departments

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston City Council moved forward with a resolution Tuesday night that includes a mutual agreement between Charleston Fire Department and the 130th Airlift Wing’s Fire and Emergency Services. The 130th Airlift is a unit of the state Air National Guard, located at McLaughlin Air National...
CHARLESTON, WV
West Virginia WWII Veteran celebrates 100th birthday

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A World War II Navy Veteran celebrated his 100th birthday a little early in Ona Sunday. Veteran Gene Caldwell was surrounded by family and friends as they all took turns remembering the years of memories and good laughs. At the event, there were pictures and cards detailing all he has done […]
ONA, WV
I64W reopens after 3-vehicle crash in West Virginia

UPDATE: (6 p.m. Jan. 18, 2023) – According to West Virginia 511, I-64 West in South Charleston has reopened after a three-vehicle crash. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two lanes of I-64 West in South Charleston have been shut down due to a vehicle crash. According to Kanawha County 911 dispatchers, the three-vehicle crash happened […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
Ramsey discusses most recent CAMC, Vandalia moves on “Talkline”

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — CAMC and Vandalia Health System President and CEO Dave Ramsey said Monday there will likely be more small community hospitals in West Virginia join with larger health systems like Vandalia. Ramsey said it’s just cheaper to do so. “The cost of doing business, the cost...
CHARLESTON, WV
Man injured in Huntington, West Virginia, shooting

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Huntington Police are investigating after a man was injured in an early morning shooting. According to the HPD, officers responded to a call just after midnight Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, regarding a shooting victim in the 1700 block of Madison Avenue in Huntington. Police say they found the victim, described as […]
HUNTINGTON, WV

