This West Virginia restaurant is home to breathtaking views
ANSTED, WV (LOOTPRESS) – From the Cranberry Wilderness to the New River Gorge, West Virginia is home to some of the best views in the world, after all, it’s referred to as Almost Heaven. Located atop the New River Gorge in the small town of Ansted sits Hawks...
With no recycling program, a Kanawha County woman creates her own
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Pennsylvania transplant, living in the Charleston area, was disappointed when she found no recycling program when she moved to Kanawha County two years ago, so she created one on her own. “We’ve saved 7,029 pieces of glass from the landfill since we had our soft...
Road Trippin'...Pride of the City of Logan, WV
City Clerk Amber Belcher has been a part of the West Virginia Fairs and Festival Association for many years. What is now Logan was initially called "Islands of the Guyandot" by explorers who identified the site in the 1780s.[6] In 1827, a town was laid out at the site to serve as a county seat for Logan County, which had been established in 1824. The city was initially known as "Lawsonsville" after Anthony Lawson, an early merchant, but was shortened to "Lawnsville." In the early 1850s, Thomas Dunn English, a poet and future congressman, led efforts to reorganize the town.[7] When the town incorporated in 1853, it was renamed "Aracoma" after the Shawnee chief Cornstalk's daughter,[7] who had been killed by settlers in the area in 1780.[8] The city was renamed "Logan" in 1907 after the Mingo leader, Chief Logan.[6]
5 Must-Try Pizza Shops in West Virginia
Pies & Pints has earned its keep, not to mention accolades from all quarters. Notably, these locals' hang is the best pizza in Fayetteville, and the food is a cut above the competition. In addition, Pies & Pints boasts a nifty bar with a few seats. Aside from the food, you can also order from a mobile menu. As a bonus, this quaint little restaurant is just a hop, skip, and jump away from the awe-inspiring New River Gorge National Park. So, if you want to take in the majesty of nature or enjoy a good ole' fashioned whiskey-fueled night out, Pies & Pints is a worthy addition to your list of dining requisites.
West Virginia pastor remembers March on Washington, ‘I Have a Dream’ speech
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – As the nation celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day and his work in the Civil Rights Movement, one local pastor shared his experience working alongside the Civil Rights legend. Reverend Ronald English was a pastor at the First Baptist Church in Charleston for 21 years. That is the same church that […]
Residents react to dilapidated building demolition in Logan County, West Virginia
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A community in Logan County is making way for new growth through the removal of old and dilapidated buildings. This week, two dilapidated buildings on East Stratton Street in Logan were torn down. Some residents told 13 News they’re happy about the progress, even if it means they have to […]
Dairy Winkle in Kanawha County, West Virginia, to reopen after fire
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Owners of Dairy Winkle say they plan to reopen after a fire that destroyed the restaurant on Wednesday. According to a Facebook Live by the restaurant, they say they have been receiving support from everywhere. They say they hope to reopen at the beginning of the Summer or hopefully sooner. […]
Shelter-in-place order lifted in Kanawha County, West Virginia
UPDATE (10:11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18): According to officials with Kanawha County Metro 911, a man with a gun was trying to avoid law enforcement in the Dunbar area when a shelter-in-place order was issued. Metro 911 Deputy Director of Operations Rick McElhaney said that the alert system, WEA, which is run by the […]
40th St. in Nitro, West Virginia reopens after crash
UPDATE: (5:30 p.m. Jan. 18, 2023) – Kanawha County dispatchers say 40th St. in Nitro has reopened following a rollover crash this afternoon. NITRO, WV (WOWK)—A roadway in the Nitro area is shut down after a vehicle rollover on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Nitro Fire Department, 40th St. will be closed until around 4 […]
City Council approves resolution for fire departments
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston City Council moved forward with a resolution Tuesday night that includes a mutual agreement between Charleston Fire Department and the 130th Airlift Wing’s Fire and Emergency Services. The 130th Airlift is a unit of the state Air National Guard, located at McLaughlin Air National...
Democrats counter with their own income tax cut ideas in West Virginia
Call it the battle of the income tax cut plans because there are two competing ideas under the Capitol dome in Charleston, West Virginia.
West Virginia WWII Veteran celebrates 100th birthday
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A World War II Navy Veteran celebrated his 100th birthday a little early in Ona Sunday. Veteran Gene Caldwell was surrounded by family and friends as they all took turns remembering the years of memories and good laughs. At the event, there were pictures and cards detailing all he has done […]
I64W reopens after 3-vehicle crash in West Virginia
UPDATE: (6 p.m. Jan. 18, 2023) – According to West Virginia 511, I-64 West in South Charleston has reopened after a three-vehicle crash. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two lanes of I-64 West in South Charleston have been shut down due to a vehicle crash. According to Kanawha County 911 dispatchers, the three-vehicle crash happened […]
Teacher and School Service Personnel of Year Winners of Year Honored in Charleston
The 2023 West Virginia Teacher of the Year (TOY) Amber Nichols and West Virginia Service Personnel of the Year (SPOY) Jessica Grose received awards from program sponsors last week during a ceremony at the State Capitol Complex. Nichols is a kindergarten teacher at Eastwood Elementary School in Morgantown, West Virginia....
50% personal income tax on this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, we talk about a proposed income tax cut, the Governor’s race, the city of Charleston and Hunger Free WV Day. In Segment One, we bring on Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV) to talk about his proposal for a 50% personal income tax cut […]
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule Jan. 18 – Jan. 21
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Raleigh County, Boone County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30 pm unless otherwise noted.
US Rte. 119 partially closed in Clendenin, West Virginia, due to home fire
CLENDENIN, WV (WOWK) — One lane of Elk River Road (U.S. Route 119) is closed in Clendenin due to a house fire crews are battling. Metro 911 says crews responded to a fully-involved fire at 7690 Elk River Road around 2:48 p.m. Dispatchers are not aware of any injuries at this time. All occupants were […]
1 in custody after barricade situation in South Charleston, West Virginia
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — One person is in custody after a barricade situation near the intersection of E Street and 9th Avenue in South Charleston, police say. Police arrested Alex Vagott, 49, after a standoff that lasted around 45 minutes. The South Charleston Police Department says they were responding to a domestic situation. Officers […]
Ramsey discusses most recent CAMC, Vandalia moves on “Talkline”
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — CAMC and Vandalia Health System President and CEO Dave Ramsey said Monday there will likely be more small community hospitals in West Virginia join with larger health systems like Vandalia. Ramsey said it’s just cheaper to do so. “The cost of doing business, the cost...
Man injured in Huntington, West Virginia, shooting
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Huntington Police are investigating after a man was injured in an early morning shooting. According to the HPD, officers responded to a call just after midnight Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, regarding a shooting victim in the 1700 block of Madison Avenue in Huntington. Police say they found the victim, described as […]
