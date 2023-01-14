Florida citrus growers face challenges from lowest crop yield in more than 80 years

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida’s agriculture commissioner said citrus growers are ready to meet the challenges that resulted in the lowest crop yield in over 80 years.

Commissioner Wilton Simpson announced Thursday that the latest crop forecast is now worse than the original estimate.

The biggest issues were freezes, tree disease and inflation.

Florida is expected to produce 18 million boxes of citrus.

That’s the smallest amount since 1937.

