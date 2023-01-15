WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - The Wildlife Center of Virginia is hosting a Black Bear Birthday Party for its five growing cubs. “During 2022, we admitted a total of five bear cubs: four males and one female. They were rescued from different areas of the state, under a variety of circumstances. Some were separated from their mothers, some were orphaned, some were physically injured in some critical way,” Alex Wehrung said Tuesday, January 17.

WAYNESBORO, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO