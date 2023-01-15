ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

NBC 29 News

UVA Baseball season off to strong start

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - College baseball season is just around the corner and the University of Virginia is expected to start the season off strong. The ‘Hoos have ranked No. 19 in the D1Baseball preseason Top 25. The University of Virginia is one of seven ACC teams in the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

New foundation to support all UVA student-athletes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The new CAV Futures foundation will teach UVA student-athletes about mental health, financial literacy and getting involved with the community. “Even if you do participate as a professional athlete, that’s only a small window of your life,” CAV Futures Executive Director Lo Davis said.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

The Oscar Mayer Weinermobile visits Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Now here’s something you can relish. The Oscar Mayer Weinermobile is in town. The Weinermobile is making stops around town to let people tour the inside of the 27-foot hot dog. The Hotdoggers travel to a new city every week and say they are excited to be in Central Virginia.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Wildlife Center of Virginia holding birthday party for black bears

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - The Wildlife Center of Virginia is hosting a Black Bear Birthday Party for its five growing cubs. “During 2022, we admitted a total of five bear cubs: four males and one female. They were rescued from different areas of the state, under a variety of circumstances. Some were separated from their mothers, some were orphaned, some were physically injured in some critical way,” Alex Wehrung said Tuesday, January 17.
WAYNESBORO, VA
NBC 29 News

JMU holds 36th annual MLK Day celebration program

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Monday, James Madison University students and community members got to hear from the Director of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Research and Education Institute at Stanford University. Dr. Lerone Martin spoke about Dr. King’s indifferences with racism and poverty and how doctor king would view our...
HARRISONBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

Katrina Callsen running for 54th District House seat

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County School Board chair and deputy city attorney for Charlottesville is running for Virginia’s 54th House District. Katrina Callsen says her priorities focus on improving mental health resources, women’s health care, and crafting affordable housing solutions. “I do think it’s going to be...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Microtransit program may be coming to parts of Albemarle County

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Area Transit briefed the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors during a work session Wednesday, January 18. The briefing centered on a one-year mircotransit pilot program. The microtransit is expected to operate on Route 29 and the Pantops areas, Monday through Saturday. CAT hopes to expand the program if funding allows it.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Charlottesville seeing a drop in vacancies at shopping centers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is seeing a decrease in vacancies at six shopping centers. This represents a 2.5% drop, according to a new report from the Charlottesville Office of Economic Development. Business Development Manager George Sandridge says this is good after the coronavirus pandemic created a lot of openings.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

UVA Health doctor offers insight on SAD

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Up to 10 million Americans experience seasonal affective disorder (SAD), according to CNN Health. This affects people when there is little sunlight and cold temperatures. Doctor Kim Penberthy with UVA Health says the changing season and our moods are linked to a biochemical imbalance in the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

UVA Center for Politics releases finding from JFK assassination records

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia Center for Politics is releasing new details about information discovered from the JFK assassination records. Larry Sabato, the center’s director, is calling this just the tip of the iceberg, as he expects more will come. The National Archives released a collection...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Becoming Milder with Rain Soon

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a seasonably cold start to Monday, expect a quick rise in temperature this afternoon. Tracking our next rain maker due in by Tuesday morning. Rain showers will exit Tuesday afternoon. Dry and mild Wednesday. Additional rain showers push through the region Thursday. Drying Friday and...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Woodbrook Elementary School holds walk, fundraiser on MLK Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - From speakers, singers, educators, to walks to fundraise, people across central Virginia are celebrating Martin Luther King Day in a a variety of ways. “What it is is that it involves the entire community. You can come as you are and people are comfortable. We get...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Court Square renovation, expansion project underway

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County is breaking ground on the first phase of its renovation and expansion project in Court Square. Archaeologists were out digging in the area of what used to be three parking lots Wednesday, January 18. They’re looking through the space before construction begins to see if there are any historical artifacts.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Sunny, breezy and nice

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Patchy morning fog will give way to partly sunny skies and warmer temperatures today. Clouds begin to increase tonight ahead of our next rain maker. Thursday will feature periods of rain and slightly cooler temperatures. Sunshine returns Friday and Saturday. Meanwhile, another storm will bring mostly rain to the region Sunday, however, there may be some mixing as well. Have a great and safe day !
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

