NBC 29 News
UVA Baseball season off to strong start
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - College baseball season is just around the corner and the University of Virginia is expected to start the season off strong. The ‘Hoos have ranked No. 19 in the D1Baseball preseason Top 25. The University of Virginia is one of seven ACC teams in the...
NBC 29 News
UVA professor going viral on TikTok providing science-backed learning advice
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A professor at the University of Virginia is going viral on TikTok for offering science-backed advice on how to make the new semester less stressful. Psychology Professor Dan Willingham is an expert in the basic processes of learning. Now he’s using his knowledge to benefit others....
NBC 29 News
New foundation to support all UVA student-athletes
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The new CAV Futures foundation will teach UVA student-athletes about mental health, financial literacy and getting involved with the community. “Even if you do participate as a professional athlete, that’s only a small window of your life,” CAV Futures Executive Director Lo Davis said.
NBC 29 News
The Oscar Mayer Weinermobile visits Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Now here’s something you can relish. The Oscar Mayer Weinermobile is in town. The Weinermobile is making stops around town to let people tour the inside of the 27-foot hot dog. The Hotdoggers travel to a new city every week and say they are excited to be in Central Virginia.
NBC 29 News
Wildlife Center of Virginia holding birthday party for black bears
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - The Wildlife Center of Virginia is hosting a Black Bear Birthday Party for its five growing cubs. “During 2022, we admitted a total of five bear cubs: four males and one female. They were rescued from different areas of the state, under a variety of circumstances. Some were separated from their mothers, some were orphaned, some were physically injured in some critical way,” Alex Wehrung said Tuesday, January 17.
NBC 29 News
JMU holds 36th annual MLK Day celebration program
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Monday, James Madison University students and community members got to hear from the Director of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Research and Education Institute at Stanford University. Dr. Lerone Martin spoke about Dr. King’s indifferences with racism and poverty and how doctor king would view our...
NBC 29 News
Katrina Callsen running for 54th District House seat
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County School Board chair and deputy city attorney for Charlottesville is running for Virginia’s 54th House District. Katrina Callsen says her priorities focus on improving mental health resources, women’s health care, and crafting affordable housing solutions. “I do think it’s going to be...
NBC 29 News
Almost half of Charlottesville voters will have a new polling site this year
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you live in Charlottesville the next time you vote, it might not be at your usual polling place. On Tuesday evening Charlottesville City Council got a look at what could be the new precinct map. “This entailed really restructuring all the precincts because these two...
NBC 29 News
Microtransit program may be coming to parts of Albemarle County
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Area Transit briefed the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors during a work session Wednesday, January 18. The briefing centered on a one-year mircotransit pilot program. The microtransit is expected to operate on Route 29 and the Pantops areas, Monday through Saturday. CAT hopes to expand the program if funding allows it.
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville seeing a drop in vacancies at shopping centers
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is seeing a decrease in vacancies at six shopping centers. This represents a 2.5% drop, according to a new report from the Charlottesville Office of Economic Development. Business Development Manager George Sandridge says this is good after the coronavirus pandemic created a lot of openings.
NBC 29 News
UVA Health doctor offers insight on SAD
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Up to 10 million Americans experience seasonal affective disorder (SAD), according to CNN Health. This affects people when there is little sunlight and cold temperatures. Doctor Kim Penberthy with UVA Health says the changing season and our moods are linked to a biochemical imbalance in the...
NBC 29 News
UVA Center for Politics releases finding from JFK assassination records
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia Center for Politics is releasing new details about information discovered from the JFK assassination records. Larry Sabato, the center’s director, is calling this just the tip of the iceberg, as he expects more will come. The National Archives released a collection...
NBC 29 News
5 puppies from Green Dogs Unleashed taking part in Puppy Bowl
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Everyone’s looking forward to this year’s Super Bowl game, but there’s another bowl event getting a lot of people excited in Fluvanna County. Green Dogs Unleased in Troy has five of its special needs dogs on this year’s Puppy Bowl team. The...
NBC 29 News
Family of missing Charlottesville man seeks help from community
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The family of a Charlottesville man who has been missing for more than six months is asking the community for help. John Milton Harris III was last seen on July 1, 2022. Harris is 60-years old and has brown hair and brown eyes. Police say that...
NBC 29 News
Becoming Milder with Rain Soon
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a seasonably cold start to Monday, expect a quick rise in temperature this afternoon. Tracking our next rain maker due in by Tuesday morning. Rain showers will exit Tuesday afternoon. Dry and mild Wednesday. Additional rain showers push through the region Thursday. Drying Friday and...
NBC 29 News
Woodbrook Elementary School holds walk, fundraiser on MLK Day
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - From speakers, singers, educators, to walks to fundraise, people across central Virginia are celebrating Martin Luther King Day in a a variety of ways. “What it is is that it involves the entire community. You can come as you are and people are comfortable. We get...
NBC 29 News
Court Square renovation, expansion project underway
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County is breaking ground on the first phase of its renovation and expansion project in Court Square. Archaeologists were out digging in the area of what used to be three parking lots Wednesday, January 18. They’re looking through the space before construction begins to see if there are any historical artifacts.
NBC 29 News
Sunny, breezy and nice
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Patchy morning fog will give way to partly sunny skies and warmer temperatures today. Clouds begin to increase tonight ahead of our next rain maker. Thursday will feature periods of rain and slightly cooler temperatures. Sunshine returns Friday and Saturday. Meanwhile, another storm will bring mostly rain to the region Sunday, however, there may be some mixing as well. Have a great and safe day !
NBC 29 News
More kids accidentally eating marijuana edibles, Blue Ridge Poison Center reports
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Young children are accidentally consuming cannabis edibles at higher rates than ever before, according to a new study. The Blue Ridge Poison Center reports its calls tripled in 2022, in comparison to 2021. The center says it received 77 calls last year for kids unintentionally getting...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville’s Salvation Army seeks to replace Ridge Street buildings
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Salvation Army in Charlottesville wants to knock down all three of its Ridge Street buildings and replace them with one new facility. The trick will be doing this and staying open at the same time. “When construction begins, we will be taking down the apartment...
