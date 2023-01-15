ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 13

TW
4d ago

It's getting really scary on the roadways.... and with phx open and SB coming to town. be alert, folks. and drive defensively. You're gonna have a lot of people here who don't know how AZ people drive, and then the Phoenix people already here who don't know HOW to drive anyways... 😒 All I can imagine is we'll hear these stories on a constant basis

Josh Merchant
3d ago

Maybe people from Mexico should learn the laws of driving in the US before getting behind the wheel. Oh, wait....they are here illegally to begin with...nevermind

KTAR.com

Suspect arrested in fatal Goodyear hit-and-run of man, dog

PHOENIX – Police in Goodyear arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run collision that left a man and his dog dead. The Goodyear Police Department said Joy Joyner, 24, of Phoenix was booked into Maricopa County Jail on Monday on one count of vehicular manslaughter and two counts of leaving the scene of a collision.
AZFamily

Woman arrested after killing man, dog in Goodyear in hit and run

Authorities confirmed that a child’s remains were found about 15 miles from where 4-year-old Athena Brownfield was reported missing. The child's caregiver, Ivon Adams, was arrested at a home in Glendale on first-degree murder and child neglect. Some lawmakers in support of proposal lowering age limit to run for...
fox10phoenix.com

Maricopa County deputy hurt after Tempe crash involving semi

TEMPE, Ariz. - A Maricopa County deputy was hospitalized after a semi crash in Tempe early Wednesday morning, officials said. The on-duty deputy was heading southbound near Baseline and Rural roads just before 4 a.m. when his marked SUV was T-boned by a semi, Tempe police said. Both drivers were...
KTAR.com

Chandler police release video of November shooting that left man dead

PHOENIX — Chandler police released body camera footage of an officer-involved shooting from November that left a 30-year-old man dead in an East Valley home. Video (WARNING: Graphic Content) of the incident shows Cody Allan Smestad, who was suspected of burglarizing the home near Gilbert and Pecos roads, hiding behind a vehicle inside a garage.
ABC 15 News

Woman shot, killed near Verrado Way and Yuma Road; police investigating

BUCKEYE, AZ — Buckeye police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place in a neighborhood early Tuesday morning. The incident occurred near Verrado Way and Yuma Road around 4:45 when police say a man in his 50s walked into a police station and said he shot his wife after an argument the two had.
KTAR.com

18-year-old arrested after 15-year-old killed in Phoenix shooting

PHOENIX — An 18-year-old man was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a teenager in Phoenix over the weekend, authorities said Tuesday. Julian Francisco Soto was booked Monday into Maricopa County Jail on multiple felony counts, including murder and aggravated assault, the Phoenix Police Department said. Soto...
fox10phoenix.com

Teen dead following crash in West Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX - Officials with the Phoenix Police Department say they are investigating a crash that left a 17-year-old dead on the morning of Jan. 16. According to a statement released in the hours after the incident, officers responded to a call of a vehicle collision in the area of 33rd Avenue and Indian School Road. When crews arrived, they found the victim unresponsive inside a gray passenger car.
fox10phoenix.com

Avondale gas station clerk shoots armed robbery suspect, police say

AVONDALE, Ariz. - An armed gas station clerk shot a suspect who allegedly pointed a gun at him and a customer during an attempted robbery Wednesday morning in Avondale. Avondale Police confirm the shooting happened just after 5 a.m. on Jan. 18 at a Chevron gas station near 107th Avenue and Indian School Road.
AZFamily

Mother arrested after toddler gets into her meth in Queen Creek, police say

QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A toddler was rushed to the hospital, and a woman is behind bars after the child got into her drugs in Queen Creek on Sunday, court documents say. It happened around 4:30 p.m. at a home where Miranda Taylor Reidhead lives with her boyfriend and his stepfather. Police said the boyfriend was asleep when Reidhead woke him and said the 18-month-old child was unconscious. He started screaming, and the stepfather ran into the room and started doing CPR while calling 911.
12news.com

Police: Buckeye man fatally shoots wife, turns himself in

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — A Buckeye man is in police custody after fatally shooting his wife in the bedroom of their home, Buckeye police said. According to early reports, the man entered the Buckeye Police Department station around 4:45 a.m. and told officials that he had shot his wife. Officers...
12 News

Pregnant woman, 2 teenagers, among 4 shot overnight in Phoenix

TEMPE, Ariz. — A pregnant woman and two teenagers were among four people shot at a townhome in Phoenix on Sunday night. Police are still looking for suspects. The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Sunday in the parking area of an townhome complex near 48th Street and Broadway Road, police on the scene said.
AZFamily

Crash near Casa Grande leaves 1 dead, others hurt

CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — One person is dead, and others are hurt after a crash Monday afternoon east of Casa Grande. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says three vehicles were involved in the crash that happened on State Route 287 at milepost 120, near Signal Peak Road. DPS confirms that one person was killed, and others were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
