4d ago
It's getting really scary on the roadways.... and with phx open and SB coming to town. be alert, folks. and drive defensively. You're gonna have a lot of people here who don't know how AZ people drive, and then the Phoenix people already here who don't know HOW to drive anyways... 😒 All I can imagine is we'll hear these stories on a constant basis
Josh Merchant
3d ago
Maybe people from Mexico should learn the laws of driving in the US before getting behind the wheel. Oh, wait....they are here illegally to begin with...nevermind
AZFamily
Phoenix police searching for suspect who shot 2 women, killing 1, last summer
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect who shot two women in a Phoenix neighborhood last summer. One of the women later died. Police are searching for Turrail Demone Lightfoot, 44, in connection with the shooting that happened on Aug....
fox10phoenix.com
South Phoenix chop shop crackdown ends with 19 stolen cars recovered, suspect arrested
PHOENIX - A salvage yard owner has been arrested during a south Phoenix chop shop investigation that ended with the recovery of more than a dozen stolen cars, the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety announced Wednesday. Detectives were inspecting salvage yards near 43rd Avenue and Broadway on Jan. 17 in...
KTAR.com
Suspect arrested in fatal Goodyear hit-and-run of man, dog
PHOENIX – Police in Goodyear arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run collision that left a man and his dog dead. The Goodyear Police Department said Joy Joyner, 24, of Phoenix was booked into Maricopa County Jail on Monday on one count of vehicular manslaughter and two counts of leaving the scene of a collision.
AZFamily
Woman arrested after killing man, dog in Goodyear in hit and run
Authorities confirmed that a child’s remains were found about 15 miles from where 4-year-old Athena Brownfield was reported missing. The child's caregiver, Ivon Adams, was arrested at a home in Glendale on first-degree murder and child neglect. Some lawmakers in support of proposal lowering age limit to run for...
fox10phoenix.com
Maricopa County deputy hurt after Tempe crash involving semi
TEMPE, Ariz. - A Maricopa County deputy was hospitalized after a semi crash in Tempe early Wednesday morning, officials said. The on-duty deputy was heading southbound near Baseline and Rural roads just before 4 a.m. when his marked SUV was T-boned by a semi, Tempe police said. Both drivers were...
KTAR.com
Chandler police release video of November shooting that left man dead
PHOENIX — Chandler police released body camera footage of an officer-involved shooting from November that left a 30-year-old man dead in an East Valley home. Video (WARNING: Graphic Content) of the incident shows Cody Allan Smestad, who was suspected of burglarizing the home near Gilbert and Pecos roads, hiding behind a vehicle inside a garage.
ABC 15 News
Woman shot, killed near Verrado Way and Yuma Road; police investigating
BUCKEYE, AZ — Buckeye police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place in a neighborhood early Tuesday morning. The incident occurred near Verrado Way and Yuma Road around 4:45 when police say a man in his 50s walked into a police station and said he shot his wife after an argument the two had.
KTAR.com
18-year-old arrested after 15-year-old killed in Phoenix shooting
PHOENIX — An 18-year-old man was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a teenager in Phoenix over the weekend, authorities said Tuesday. Julian Francisco Soto was booked Monday into Maricopa County Jail on multiple felony counts, including murder and aggravated assault, the Phoenix Police Department said. Soto...
fox10phoenix.com
Teen dead following crash in West Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX - Officials with the Phoenix Police Department say they are investigating a crash that left a 17-year-old dead on the morning of Jan. 16. According to a statement released in the hours after the incident, officers responded to a call of a vehicle collision in the area of 33rd Avenue and Indian School Road. When crews arrived, they found the victim unresponsive inside a gray passenger car.
fox10phoenix.com
Avondale gas station clerk shoots armed robbery suspect, police say
AVONDALE, Ariz. - An armed gas station clerk shot a suspect who allegedly pointed a gun at him and a customer during an attempted robbery Wednesday morning in Avondale. Avondale Police confirm the shooting happened just after 5 a.m. on Jan. 18 at a Chevron gas station near 107th Avenue and Indian School Road.
AZFamily
Mother arrested after toddler gets into her meth in Queen Creek, police say
QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A toddler was rushed to the hospital, and a woman is behind bars after the child got into her drugs in Queen Creek on Sunday, court documents say. It happened around 4:30 p.m. at a home where Miranda Taylor Reidhead lives with her boyfriend and his stepfather. Police said the boyfriend was asleep when Reidhead woke him and said the 18-month-old child was unconscious. He started screaming, and the stepfather ran into the room and started doing CPR while calling 911.
12news.com
Police: Buckeye man fatally shoots wife, turns himself in
BUCKEYE, Ariz. — A Buckeye man is in police custody after fatally shooting his wife in the bedroom of their home, Buckeye police said. According to early reports, the man entered the Buckeye Police Department station around 4:45 a.m. and told officials that he had shot his wife. Officers...
ABC 15 News
Five injured, including child, after Glendale crash near 49th Avenue and Olive
Five people, including a child, were taken to a hospital after a crash in Glendale Tuesday. At about 12 pm, emergency crews were called to the area of 49th Avenue and Olive for reports of a two-vehicle crash. Police say one vehicle was traveling westbound on Olive when it struck...
AZFamily
Suspect arrested in deadly shooting at north Phoenix fast food drive-thru claims self-defense
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say they’ve made an arrest in connection to a deadly shooting at a north Phoenix fast-food restaurant that happened over the weekend. Luis Fernando Parra Cruz, 39, claims self-defense in the death of 51-year-old Benigno Rivera Figueroa, according to court documents. Phoenix police...
Scottsdale police investigating Molotov cocktails thrown at vehicles
An investigation is underway after two reports of someone throwing Molotov cocktails at vehicles in Scottsdale recently.
Mother of another victim of I-10 fiery crash speaks out
His family tells ABC15 that he and three other co-workers got into a car and were heading along I-10 near Chandler Blvd., to their first job of the day, when tragedy struck.
4 women, including 2 teens, injured in south Phoenix townhome shooting
PHOENIX — Four women, including two teenagers, were shot Sunday night inside a townhome in south Phoenix, authorities said. Officers responded to the incident around 11 p.m. near 48th Street and Broadway Road, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. When police arrived they found four women...
Pregnant woman, 2 teenagers, among 4 shot overnight in Phoenix
TEMPE, Ariz. — A pregnant woman and two teenagers were among four people shot at a townhome in Phoenix on Sunday night. Police are still looking for suspects. The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Sunday in the parking area of an townhome complex near 48th Street and Broadway Road, police on the scene said.
AZFamily
Crash near Casa Grande leaves 1 dead, others hurt
CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — One person is dead, and others are hurt after a crash Monday afternoon east of Casa Grande. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says three vehicles were involved in the crash that happened on State Route 287 at milepost 120, near Signal Peak Road. DPS confirms that one person was killed, and others were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
Chandler woman facing abuse charges after toddler allegedly ingests meth
QUEEN CREEK, Ariz — A 25-year-old woman was arrested Sunday after police officers recovered evidence suggesting her 18-month-old child may have overdosed on methamphetamine. Miranda Reidhead was taken into custody in Queen Creek after the child was found unresponsive and had to be rushed to the hospital, court records show.
