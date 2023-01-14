CINCINNATI — Are you thinking about shuffling off to Buffalo this weekend, to cheer on the Cincinnati Bengals in their playoff battle with the Buffalo Bills?. The game is expected to have extra intensity, not just due to the fact that it is a divisional playoff matchup, but because it's the first time the teams have met since Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest in the team's Week 17 matchup that was ultimately canceled.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO