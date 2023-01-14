ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northern Kentucky city once again renames itself 'Who Deyton' for Bengals playoff run

DAYTON, Ky. — If it ain't broke, don't fix it!. After changing its name for last year's playoff run, Dayton, Ky. is once again becoming "Who Deyton" this year. Mayor Ben Baker first issued a proclamation renaming Dayton before Cincinnati's game against the Tennessee Titans last January. The Bengals won the game on a last-second field goal and then beat the Kansas City Chiefs to win the AFC championship.
Bills Mafia eager to welcome Bengals fans to Buffalo after 'outpouring of love' following first meeting

CINCINNATI — Members of Bills Mafia sound eager to welcome Bengals fans to Orchard Park, New York for Sunday's NFL Divisional Playoff game between Buffalo and Cincinnati. Two weeks ago, the league suspended and then canceled a Bengals-Bills regular season contest after safety Damar Hamlin collapsed from cardiac arrest. The response from people in the Queen City struck a chord some will never forget.
What you'll have to pay to see the Bengals-Bills game in Buffalo on Sunday

CINCINNATI — Are you thinking about shuffling off to Buffalo this weekend, to cheer on the Cincinnati Bengals in their playoff battle with the Buffalo Bills?. The game is expected to have extra intensity, not just due to the fact that it is a divisional playoff matchup, but because it's the first time the teams have met since Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest in the team's Week 17 matchup that was ultimately canceled.
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
