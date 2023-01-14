Read full article on original website
WCPO
Northern Kentucky city once again renames itself 'Who Deyton' for Bengals playoff run
DAYTON, Ky. — If it ain't broke, don't fix it!. After changing its name for last year's playoff run, Dayton, Ky. is once again becoming "Who Deyton" this year. Mayor Ben Baker first issued a proclamation renaming Dayton before Cincinnati's game against the Tennessee Titans last January. The Bengals won the game on a last-second field goal and then beat the Kansas City Chiefs to win the AFC championship.
WCPO
Bills Mafia eager to welcome Bengals fans to Buffalo after 'outpouring of love' following first meeting
CINCINNATI — Members of Bills Mafia sound eager to welcome Bengals fans to Orchard Park, New York for Sunday's NFL Divisional Playoff game between Buffalo and Cincinnati. Two weeks ago, the league suspended and then canceled a Bengals-Bills regular season contest after safety Damar Hamlin collapsed from cardiac arrest. The response from people in the Queen City struck a chord some will never forget.
WCPO
What you'll have to pay to see the Bengals-Bills game in Buffalo on Sunday
CINCINNATI — Are you thinking about shuffling off to Buffalo this weekend, to cheer on the Cincinnati Bengals in their playoff battle with the Buffalo Bills?. The game is expected to have extra intensity, not just due to the fact that it is a divisional playoff matchup, but because it's the first time the teams have met since Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest in the team's Week 17 matchup that was ultimately canceled.
WCPO
Tickets for possible Bills-Chiefs AFC championship to go on sale ahead of divisional round
CINCINNATI — This weekend's divisional matchups have not yet been played, but the NFL is already selling tickets for a neutral-site AFC Championship Game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. The league has directed both teams to start selling tickets for the game, which would be at...
thecomeback.com
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
WCPO
'Go win the Super Bow!': Joe Burrow makes Andrew Whitworth's kids' day with signed jerseys
CINCINNATI — As desperate as the Bengals might be for a healthy offensive lineman, former Cincinnati tackle Andrew Whitworth reiterated that he is still, unfortunately, unavailable. "My heart and mind says yes," Whitworth tweeted Monday afternoon. "But these giraffe/skinny jean legs say no (thanks)!!" That doesn't mean the Super...
WCPO
'I was so scared of getting caught': Mic'd up Sam Hubbard reacts to 98-yard fumble return TD
CINCINNATI — As if Cincinnati fans haven't stopped watching replays of Sam Hubbard's 98-yard touchdown, NFL Films is sharing the hometown hero's immediate reaction to his game-winning fumble recovery. Sam Hubbard was 'mic'd up' for the Bengals' Wild Card showdown with the division rival Ravens Sunday night. In a...
