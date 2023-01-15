Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Taste Tri-Valley Restaurant Week Announced, Features Deals and EventsThomas SmithSan Ramon, CA
Woman fights hefty bill for a 100-yard ambulance ridePete LakemanMountain View, CA
Three Places for Drink Lovers in San JoseJust GoSan Jose, CA
Two Museums and a Mystery House That Are worth a Visit in San Jose in 2023Just GoSan Jose, CA
Related
Look: Meet The Notable Ex-Wife Of Troy Aikman
One Wild Card game remains in the NFL playoffs. Monday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Dallas Cowboys. The game will air at 8:15 p.m. E.T. on ESPN. Many in the NFL world were surprised that ESPN got this game, arguably the most intriguing of the Wild Card round. But ESPN likely has ...
Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott
The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance. Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
NFL World Reacts To Trevor Lawrence's Wife's Decision
The Jaguars pulled off an epic comeback against the Chargers on Saturday night, erasing a 27-point deficit to advance to the divisional round of the playoffs. Following their wild-card win, Trevor Lawrence and several members of the Jaguars went to Waffle House to celebrate. Lawrence's ...
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' Tuesday Announcement
Get ready for another offseason of Aaron Rodgers "will he or won't he?" retirement speculation. During this week's appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," Rodgers said he is not ready "mentally or emotionally" to make a decision on his playing future. "I'm either all-in or I'm out," Rodgers ...
Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Mahomes Pops in Good American Shacket & Prada Boots at Chiefs Vs. Raiders Football Game
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Brittany Mahomes brought a whimsical take to game-day style while supporting husband Patrick Mahomes at his latest football game for the Kansas City Chiefs. Held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the game resulted in a 31-13 win for the Chiefs against the Las Vegas Raiders. Brittany supported her quarterback husband with their daughter, Sterling, on her Instagram Stories, wearing a patchwork denim outfit from Khloe Kardashian’s brand Good American. Her ensemble featured mixed blue hues across a set of...
Everyone Said Same Thing About Gisele On Monday Night
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers were dismantled by the Cowboys on Monday night by a final score of 31-14. Once the game went final, countless people started tweeting about Gisele Bundchen. It's unclear if she was watching her ex-husband's playoff game. Nonetheless, several memes were ...
NFL World Reacts To What Dak Prescott Said About Brett Maher
Brett Maher was just about the only member of the Cowboys who didn't play a significant role in Monday night's win over the Buccaneers. In fact, the veteran kicker made unfortunate history. Maher missed four extra points in Monday's win over the Buccaneers. He became the first kicker to miss ...
Lane Kiffin's Tweet About Alabama Transfer Going Viral
Lane Kiffin has been known to drop hints on social media, some subtle, others not so much. So when the Ole Miss head coach retweeted a 247Sports article from Tuesday about Alabama linebacker Demouy Kennedy entering the NCAA transfer portal, it drew plenty of attention. Kennedy, a former ...
Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers picks, predictions: Who wins NFL playoff game?
The Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers play on Sunday in an NFL Divisional Playoff game. NFL playoffs picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 4:30 p.m. MST on Fox. The 49ers are a 4-point favorite in the game. NFL playoff picks: Jaguars vs. Chiefs |...
NFL World Reacts To Todd Bowles' Afternoon Announcement
As his unit struggled throughout the 2022 season, Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich became a frequent target of criticism. That criticism reached a fever pitch after the Bucs' 31-6 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Monday night's NFC Wild Card matchup. Earlier today, ...
NFL World Reacts To Peyton, Eli Manning Announcement
Tonight is the final "ManningCast" of the season, and Peyton and Eli are trying to go out with a bang. The guest list for tonight's Super Wild Card Weekend "ManningCast" was released earlier today, and it is a pretty loaded one. Pro Football Hall of Famer and newly-hired Colorado football head ...
Look: 'Big News' Coming For Ohio State Today
"Big news" is reportedly coming from a notable Ohio State Name, Image and Likeness figure on Monday. Could it have to do with quarterback C.J. Stroud? On Monday, Ohio State Name, Image and Likeness leader Brian Schottenstein, the son of one of the Buckeyes' most prominent boosters, teased ...
Football World Reacts To Nebraska's Massive Transfer Addition
Matt Rhule is making some major moves in Lincoln. On Monday, Nebraska reportedly landed one of the highest-ranked players in the 2020 class by adding Georgia linebacker MJ Sherman via the transfer portal. Sherman appeared in 39 games in three years for the two-time champion Dawgs, including all 15 ...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Justin Jefferson Announcement
On Wednesday afternoon, the Minnesota Vikings held their end of year press conference and made an interesting announcement about wide receiver Justin Jefferson. "The #Vikings are working on a contract extension with star WR Justin Jefferson and have began a preliminary contract conversations, per ...
ESPN Computer Predicts Super Bowl Winner After Wild Card Games
The NFL's Super Wild Card Weekend wrapped up on Monday night with a Cowboys' win over the Buccaneers. With the first round of the playoffs officially in the books, ESPN's Football Power Index has updated its predictions for the rest of the postseason. According to ESPN's FPI, the Chiefs ...
Look: Gisele Bundchen Spotted With Notable Man In Costa Rica
While the NFL world waits for Tom Brady to announce his plans for 2023, Gisele Bundchen is making sure she stays in top shape. On Tuesday, photos of Bundchen running in Costa Rica surfaced on the internet. Once again, she was spotted with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente by her ...
College Head Coach's Ray Lewis Decision Goes Viral
It's been three days since former Alabama men's basketball player Darius Miles was charged with capital murder. Miles provided a handgun to another man who allegedly fired it and killed a young woman near Alabama's campus. This led to Alabama head coach Nate Oats to reach out to ...
Look: Surprise Team Named Frontrunner For Lamar Jackson
There's a good chance that we've seen the last of quarterback Lamar Jackson in a Baltimore Ravens uniform after the way contract negotiations with the team have crumbled since last year. But one surprising team was just listed as the early favorite. According to the SportsBetting.ag sports book, ...
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
714K+
Followers
90K+
Post
429M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0