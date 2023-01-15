ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFC Wild Card: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Los Angeles Chargers, TV channel, time, how to watch NFL Playoffs

The 2023 NFL playoffs are set to begin on Saturday with an exciting matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Los Angeles Chargers at TIAA Bank Field in a primetime game that marks the first-ever playoff meeting between the two franchises.

This game will also be a rematch of their Week 3 regular season tilt, which saw the Jaguars emerge victorious with a lopsided margin in Los Angeles.

The Chargers, who are the No. 5 seed with a 10-7 overall record and 4-1 in the last five games, will be looking to avenge their regular season loss and secure their first playoff win in 5 years. Meanwhile, the Jaguars, who are the No. 4 seed with a 9-8 overall record and AFC South champions, enter the playoffs on a five-game winning streak. The team will be looking

The Chargers have a strong passing game led by quarterback Justin Herbert, while the Jaguars have a solid defense that will look to slow down the Chargers' offense. On the other hand, the Jaguars will be looking to take advantage of their running game and control the clock.

This will be a great Saturday of NFL Wild Card Weekend, don't miss a beat and tune in on Saturday. Here is everything you need to know.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Los Angeles Chargers

  • When: Saturday, Jan. 14
  • Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: NBC, NBC Universo/Telemundo
  • Live Stream: fuboTV ( watch for free )

How to watch the NFL throughout the Playoffs

fuboTV has complete local NFL coverage (CBS, FOX, ESPN), plus NFL Network and NFL Network RedZone . FuboTV includes every network you need to watch every NFL game in your market.

fuboTV is available on your phone, tablet, desktop, TV, and connected TV Devices including Roku. Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV plus many more.

