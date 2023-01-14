Look: Texas All-American Linebacker To Return For Senior Year

All-Big 12 linebacker and Longhorns' defensive leader Jaylan Ford will return to school for his senior season.

Ford announced his decision on social media this Saturday afternoon.

A former three-star recruit in the Longhorns' 2020 class, Ford fell just short of winning Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year honors this season with Texas.

The All-American linebacker began his statement on Saturday with a 'thank you' to Longhorn supporters.

"Dear Longhorn Nation, first, I want to thank everyone who has supported me along this journey. Becoming a part of the Longhorn family has been nothing short of amazing," Ford wrote.

"Being able to put on the burnt orange and play for those who love the game just as much as I do has been a true blessing. I have created so many memories that will last a lifetime. To my Longhorn family, I want you all to know that I strive every day to represent everything this school is about, both on and off the field, and I feel that there is still a lot I have yet to accomplish, as a player and a student," he continued.

Ford became a leader on the Longhorns' defense in 2022.

He accrued 119 total tackles this season, the most by a Texas player since 2014, and added 10 tackles for loss, two sacks, three forced fumbles and four interceptions, as well.

While not necessarily projected to be a sure-fire early-round draft pick, Ford's decision to come back to school in 2023 was somewhat surprising.

"With that being said, I will continue to build my legacy and help this team create something special and return for my senior season," Ford said, concluding his statement.

Ford and the Longhorns will open their 2023 campaign at home against the Rice Owls on September 2nd.

The following week, however, Texas will head to Tuscaloosa for a marquee early-season matchup with the Alabama Crimson Tide.