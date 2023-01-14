ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Look: Texas All-American Linebacker To Return For Senior Year

By Cameron Flynn
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XNLml_0kF7jPni00

All-Big 12 linebacker and Longhorns' defensive leader Jaylan Ford will return to school for his senior season.

Ford announced his decision on social media this Saturday afternoon.

A former three-star recruit in the Longhorns' 2020 class, Ford fell just short of winning Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year honors this season with Texas.

The All-American linebacker began his statement on Saturday with a 'thank you' to Longhorn supporters.

"Dear Longhorn Nation, first, I want to thank everyone who has supported me along this journey. Becoming a part of the Longhorn family has been nothing short of amazing," Ford wrote.

"Being able to put on the burnt orange and play for those who love the game just as much as I do has been a true blessing. I have created so many memories that will last a lifetime. To my Longhorn family, I want you all to know that I strive every day to represent everything this school is about, both on and off the field, and I feel that there is still a lot I have yet to accomplish, as a player and a student," he continued.

Ford became a leader on the Longhorns' defense in 2022.

He accrued 119 total tackles this season, the most by a Texas player since 2014, and added 10 tackles for loss, two sacks, three forced fumbles and four interceptions, as well.

While not necessarily projected to be a sure-fire early-round draft pick, Ford's decision to come back to school in 2023 was somewhat surprising.

"With that being said, I will continue to build my legacy and help this team create something special and return for my senior season," Ford said, concluding his statement.

Ford and the Longhorns will open their 2023 campaign at home against the Rice Owls on September 2nd.

The following week, however, Texas will head to Tuscaloosa for a marquee early-season matchup with the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Texas linked to high-profile WR in transfer portal

Texas is expected to be in the mix to land Georgia transfer receiver AD Mitchell. Mitchell is reportedly expected to enter the transfer portal after spending 2 seasons with the Bulldogs. A former 4-star recruit, Mitchell missed most of the 2022 season with an ankle injury but caught a touchdown pass in the National Championship Game.
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Texas baseball unranked in D1 Baseball preseason poll

Coming off a season filled with high expectations dashed by two losses to open the College World Series, the Texas Longhorns enter the 2023 season with a significantly reduced profile — the D1 Baseball preseason rankings released on Tuesday do not include the Longhorns among the top 25 teams in college baseball.
AUSTIN, TX
Travel Maven

This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Texas

From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner of Texas. And when it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others.
AUSTIN, TX
106.3 The Buzz

The Highest Speed Limit in America Is in Texas, Know Where It’s At?

Texas is known for a lot of things, like everything is bigger in Texas, then there's the Lone Star State has the best Barbeque, the best Mexican food, the world's biggest rodeo, and livestock production. Texas also leads the country in revenue from beef sales, we are #1 in cattle production (Texas produces just over 20% nationwide). We're also #1 in the value we get for the cattle we raise.
TEXAS STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

5 Must-Try Steakhouses in Austin, TX

Whether you are in the mood for a steak or a burger, a bottle of fine wine, or a cocktail, a visit Austin Land and Cattle will make you feel like you are in the lap of luxury. A family-owned operation in the meat game since 1993, the aforementioned triumph is an enticing proposition, but it's also a harried endeavor. For that reason, the plethora of upscale steakhouses in town can be a bit overwhelming for the average joe. To alleviate the stress, Austin Land and Cattle boasts a full-service bar and an impressive private dining room that will accommodate a large posse.
AUSTIN, TX
US105

Rodeo Austin Has Announced Its Entertainment Lineup

We always hear about Rodeo Houston and San Antonio Livestock show entertainment lineup. However, Rodeo Austin also has a fantastic and eclectic music lineup and usually gets overlooked.: Rodeo Austin takes place after both San Antonio and Houston's events and runs from. March 10th - 25th. See the full entertainment...
AUSTIN, TX
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Austin, Texas

If you’re a fan of water sports and are looking to visit the deepest lake in the Austin area, then Lake Travis is the place to be. Located just a short drive west of Austin, this massive reservoir is popular for its clear, blue water and abundance of recreational activities and wildlife.
AUSTIN, TX
Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

New York, NY
59K+
Followers
3K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

AthlonSports.com offers reliable predictions, provides expert analysis, reacts to breaking news, and helps shape the way fans view the game.

 https://athlonsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy