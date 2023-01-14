Read full article on original website
Match Report. Manchester City Women Down West Ham
Bunny Shaw continued her rich goal-scoring form as Manchester City Women earned a hard-fought three points at the Chigwell Construction Stadium. The Jamaican star kept her cool to round Mackenzie Arnold to secure the points for the blues to keep them in touch with the three teams above them. After leaders Chelsea drew at Arsenal and United hammered Liverpool 6-0. City needed the three points to keep the pace at the top of the WSL.
Manchester City’s Next Season Kits Leaked: Report
Manchester City saw the next seasons kits leaked. The new kits are all gorgeous and Puma has done a much better ob with them since coming on all those years ago. This season was a 2⁄3 for me as the club keeps making them better. Take a look at...
RB Leipzig pretty much confirm ‘quite clear’ Chelsea move for Christopher Nkunku
Chelsea may have spent a record amount in the last two transfer windows (including the current one), but we’re far from done just yet. Another exciting forward in Christopher Nkunku is slated to join the team in the summer, with a transfer supposedly long agreed with both the player and his current club, RB Leipzig. (Mudryk, Nkunku, and maybe even João Félix? Oh my.)
Reaction: Is Pierre Ekwah any good? West Ham fan fills us in on potential Sunderland signing
If reports are to be believed, Sunderland are on the verge of their first signing in the January transfer window - French midfielder Pierre Ekwah, a 21-year-old West Ham prospect who has been a regular this season in their U21s side. The player was first linked a few weeks back...
Crystal Palace 1-1 Manchester United: Olise stoppage time stunner ends winning run
Manchester United’s winning streak came to an end at Selhurst Park on Wednesday night. Crystal Palace picked up a late free kick to spoil the party after trailing 1-0 for nearly the whole second half. It’s the first result to really go against United since the loss to Aston Villa, and delivered some bad vibes ahead of a big, big game at the weekend.
Wolves 0, Liverpool 1 - Match Recap: The Child Wins It
Second verse, same as the first. A little bit louder and a little bit worse. GOAL! And it’s a wonderstrike out of the blue from Elliott! The Liverpool teenager just decided “fuck it” and twatted it from about 30 yards. Keeper had no chance. Liverpool had been...
Chelsea 1-0 Crystal Palace, Player Ratings: Kepa and his Monster
José Mourinho once said that 11 Azpilicuetas would win the Champions League. Pretty sure we’d only need about 3-4 Thiago Silvas to do it again. Alas, we only have the one, so we better cherish him while we can, while he’s here, and while he’s continuing to play at a world class level, defying universal laws.
Sir Jim Ratcliffe, INEOS enter race for Manchester United
Manchester United are up for sale by the much hated Glazer ownership, and interested parties are beginning to take their intentions public. One such group is led by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, CEO of INEOS, who made his interest in acquiring Manchester United well known over the summer. Now with a sale much more realistic, a spokesperson for INEOS once again made it known with a simple phrase that they will be involved in the bidding process.
Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham ‘showing interest’ in Brentford goalkeeper David Raya — report
Brentford goalkeeper David Raya is into the final 18 months of his contract, and it sounds like he’s looking to maximize either his paycheck or his opportunities, or both, before signing his next long-term deal. As one should. The Bees are currently challenging for the top-six, but there may...
Chelsea put Arsen Zakharyan pursuit on backburner — report
Chelsea were close to finalizing an agreement to sign teenage super-prospect Arsen Zakharyan from Dynamo Moscow in the summer, but the complexities of the situation, especially in trying to arrange a transaction with a team under sanctions due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, meant that a potential deal had to be put on hold.
QPR Fans Verdict: Two Points Dropped
We’ve had more than our fair share of nervy one-goal wins this season. And although we’ve rode our lucks on a few occasions during those matches, it has largely been down to much improved game management than what we’ve been used to in recent years. However, on...
Sunderland and Middlesbrough have a 'terrific rivalry,' says Boro boss
Is Sunderland v Middlesbrough a derby? Michael Carrick certainly thinks so.
Player Ratings: Crystal Palace 1-1 Manchester United
Manchester United dropped points for the first time in ten Premier League games as a goal-of-the-season contender restricted them to a draw against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. United opened the scoring up in the first half when Christian Eriksen found a yard of space inside the Eagles’ penalty area....
PICTURES: Mudryk’s first Chelsea training session; Chilwell, James join as well
Mykhailo Mudryk’s here, he’s Blue, and he’s beautiful. And not just because of that blond mop on top. The 22-year-old pulled on some Chelsea training gear for the first time today as he joined the rest of the team out on the training pitch at Cobham. Run faster, jump higher!
Jake Cain Transfers to Swindon Town
Today Liverpoolfc.com confirmed that Jake Cain, the 21-year-old midfielder who debuted for Liverpool in 2020 against Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup, has completed a permanent transfer to Swindon Town. Cain came to Liverpool’s Academy at age 9, and though he didn’t make a mark on the senior level, he...
Everton Women 3-2 Reading: WSL Match Report
Gabby George’s sublime strike from distance proved to be just enough as Everton Women kicked off 2023 with victory over Reading. A first home goal for Katja Snoeijs followed by a Jess Park strike on 32 minutes saw the Blues in total charge in the first 45, but the visitors responded just after the restart with a Justine Vanhaevermaet header, only for George to restore the hosts two-goal cushion. Reading refused to lie down, however, with Deanna Cooper’s goal on 68 minutes reducing the deficit to just one goal.
Pep Talk: “...we have to improve our game, control what we can control.”
Welcome to the start of the rest of the season. Pep Guardiola hit many topics, from injuries, KDB return, Haaland fit and much more. “He had a personal issue, and didn’t train [with the #ManCity squad on Tuesday. He’s back.”. “We have played really good with him [Erling...
Elliott: “Milly Was Screaming Shoot!”
Harvey Elliott’s thunderbastard of a strike from 30 yards out turned out to be the difference maker as Liverpool FC won their FA Cup 3rd Round Replay tie, and advanced to the 4th round. According the Elliott, he was yelled at to strike by his vice-captain, who was making a run to his right:
Shakhtar Donetsk CEO Sergei Palkin explains why they and Mykhailo Mudryk chose Chelsea over Arsenal
In a remarkably candid interview with The Athletic’s Adam Crafton, Shakhtar Donetsk CEO Sergei Palkin has given a detailed explanation of how and why they chose to do business with Chelsea and why they believe they are not only coming out ahead in the deal, but how Chelsea’s seriousness helped secure the agreement.
