Look: NFL World Comparing Brock Purdy to Superstar Quarterback

Brock Purdy has been a revelation for the San Francisco 49ers.

Since "Mr. Irrelevant," the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, took over for the injured Jimmy Garoppolo behind center, the 49ers have won six games in a row. Purdy has also thrown at least two touchdowns in each of those games.

It looks like Purdy is about to extend both of those streaks.

Early in the fourth quarter of the 49ers' Wild Card playoff matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, Purdy escaped pressure and found running back Elijah Mitchell for his second touchdown pass of the game. He then connected with tight end George Kittle to give his team a 14-point lead.

Safe to say NFL fans watching the game have been impressed with what they've seen from Purdy.

They're even offering him some high praise for his second touchdown, saying it looks like something from MVP favorite Patrick Mahomes.

"Purdy or Mahomes?" one fan wrote on Twitter. "Not too sure after that one."

"Brock Purdy escaping pressure like Pat Mahomes rn this is crazy," wrote another.

"Brock Purdy better than Mahomes confirmed," joked a third.

Prior to Saturday's matchup, a couple reports emerged from NFL insiders, one speculating that Purdy could stick around as the 49ers' starting quarterback for next season and another indicating that, even if Garoppolo is cleared to play prior to the end of the team's season, he would serve as the backup to Purdy.

His play against the Seahawks is sure making both look more likely.