Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Look: Meet The Notable Ex-Wife Of Troy Aikman
One Wild Card game remains in the NFL playoffs. Monday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Dallas Cowboys. The game will air at 8:15 p.m. E.T. on ESPN. Many in the NFL world were surprised that ESPN got this game, arguably the most intriguing of the Wild Card round. But ESPN likely has ...
Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott
The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance. Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
Mike McCarthy addresses Brett Maher’s status ahead of 49ers game
Mike McCarthy addressed Brett Maher’s status following the kicker’s disastrous performance in the Dallas Cowboys’ 31-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. Maher missed four extra points in his Cowboys’ victory in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium. He is the first kicker to ever miss four extra... The post Mike McCarthy addresses Brett Maher’s status ahead of 49ers game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Cowboys defensive star called out Stephen A. Smith after playoff win
Stephen A. Smith took an “L” right there with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. After his Dallas Cowboys knocked off the Buccaneers by a convincing 31-14 final during their wild-card playoff game, star cornerback Trevon Diggs called out the ESPN host Smith in a social media post from the field. “We just won,”... The post Cowboys defensive star called out Stephen A. Smith after playoff win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Everyone Said Same Thing About Gisele On Monday Night
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers were dismantled by the Cowboys on Monday night by a final score of 31-14. Once the game went final, countless people started tweeting about Gisele Bundchen. It's unclear if she was watching her ex-husband's playoff game. Nonetheless, several memes were ...
Jerry Jones gave the most Jerry Jones answer when asked about Cowboys kicker Brett Maher
The Dallas Cowboys rolled over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 31-14, on Monday night to punch their ticket to the divisional round where they’ll face the 49ers in the weekend finale next Sunday in San Francisco. While Dak Prescott looked phenomenal against the Bucs and the Dallas...
Damar Hamlin files for awesome trademark
Damar Hamlin continues to recover from the cardiac arrest he suffered on the field two weeks ago, and the Buffalo Bills defensive back is taking care of some business in the meantime. Hamlin has filed for at least three trademarks over the past 10 days. Trademark attorney Josh Gerben revealed that Hamlin filed trademarks for... The post Damar Hamlin files for awesome trademark appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
49ers Interested in Signing Tom Brady; Commanders Trade For Trey Lance?
The Washington Commanders need a quarterback. And the San Francisco 49ers could be looking to trade Trey Lance.
Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner, Pat Tillman News
Brittney Griner and Pat Tillman received the same honor in the state of Arizona, leading to some backlash - and some praise - on social media. Earlier this year, the Arizona Republic named Griner, who returned from a Russian prison in December, its statesperson of the year. This is the same honor ...
Patrick Mahomes’ comical reaction to Trevor Lawrence’s Waffle House run after first NFL Playoff win
Just like the majority of the viewing public, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was in disbelief watching the Jacksonville Jaguars come back to defeat the Los Angeles Chargers in the NFL’s wild-card round. Apparently, Mahomes was also envious upon hearing Jags QB Trevor Lawrence celebrated the win by...
NFL World Appears To Be Done With Longtime Announcer
The time comes for everyone. Saturday night, it might have come for Al Michaels. The legendary announcer was on the call for the Jaguars vs. Chargers Wild Card game. His performance left a lot to be desired. That's what most of the NFL World thinks, anyway. "3rd biggest comeback in playoff history ...
Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers picks, predictions: Who wins NFL playoff game?
The Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers play on Sunday in an NFL Divisional Playoff game. NFL playoffs picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 4:30 p.m. MST on Fox. The 49ers are a 4-point favorite in the game. NFL playoff picks: Jaguars vs. Chiefs |...
Raiders trade up for Alabama QB Bryce Young in latest 2023 NFL mock draft
The Raiders have a big decision to make regarding their quarterback situation over the next few weeks. The expectation is that they will trade Derek Carr soon, but then they will be tasked with finding their next franchise quarterback. The draft seems like the most likely spot for the Raiders...
CBS Sports
Sean Payton says trade compensation to acquire his contractual rights will be 'a mid-to-late first-round pick'
The Sean Payton saga reaches a huge day Tuesday, when the Super Bowl-winning former head coach of the New Orleans Saints will be officially available for in-person interviews. The Denver Broncos, who fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett before the end of his first season, have requested and received permission from the New Orleans Saints to interview Payton, CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones confirmed. The Saints still hold the contractual rights to Payton, and any team that hires him will have to create a trade package to send to New Orleans. The last NFL coaching trade took place in 2006, when the Kansas City Chiefs sent the New York Jets a fourth-round pick for Herm Edwards.
msn.com
49ers’ game review: What happened in the worst half of Brock Purdy’s NFL career?
Before Brock Purdy was beating his chest in celebration Saturday, the San Francisco 49ers’ rookie quarterback was shaking his head in frustration. Slide 1 of 6: San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) reviews a tablet during an NFL wild card playoff football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, Jan.14, 2023, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Scot Tucker)
NBC Sports
Whitner: 49ers' Purdy is top-five QB in this year's playoffs
The 49ers likely hoped Brock Purdy would be a sufficient game-manager when he took over as the starting quarterback after Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a broken foot in Week 13 against the Miami Dolphins. However, little did the 49ers know their rookie quarterback would now be mentioned among the top young...
Football World Reacts To Doctor's Tua Tagovailoa Announcement
The Miami Dolphins are bringing quarterback Tua Tagovailoa back for another season in 2023. Miami announced on Monday that Tagovailoa will serve as the team's starting quarterback. There had been some speculation about Tua's future with the franchise following his concussion problems. But much of ...
SB Nation
Where could Tom Brady land next, and does anybody want him?
There was nothing joyous about Monday night, unless you’re a Cowboys fan or the most ardent Tom Brady hater. Even knowing that eventually we were going to see eventually see Brady hit rock bottom, there was something profoundly sad watching him hopelessly cock his arm back 66 times, throwing the ball without impact like a punch drunk boxer throwing off-target haymakers at his own double visions.
NBC Sports
Carroll highlights stark talent gap between 49ers, Seahawks
In the aftermath of the 49ers' 41-23 NFC Wild-Card Round win over the Seahawks on Saturday at Levi's Stadium, Seattle coach Pete Carroll expressed disappointment in the final outcome, believing his team "had it." While the Seahawks took a 17-16 halftime lead into the locker room, the 49ers' depth of...
