ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Meet The Notable Ex-Wife Of Troy Aikman

One Wild Card game remains in the NFL playoffs. Monday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Dallas Cowboys. The game will air at 8:15 p.m. E.T. on ESPN. Many in the NFL world were surprised that ESPN got this game, arguably the most intriguing of the Wild Card round. But ESPN likely has ...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott

The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance.  Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Mike McCarthy addresses Brett Maher’s status ahead of 49ers game

Mike McCarthy addressed Brett Maher’s status following the kicker’s disastrous performance in the Dallas Cowboys’ 31-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. Maher missed four extra points in his Cowboys’ victory in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium. He is the first kicker to ever miss four extra... The post Mike McCarthy addresses Brett Maher’s status ahead of 49ers game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Cowboys defensive star called out Stephen A. Smith after playoff win

Stephen A. Smith took an “L” right there with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. After his Dallas Cowboys knocked off the Buccaneers by a convincing 31-14 final during their wild-card playoff game, star cornerback Trevon Diggs called out the ESPN host Smith in a social media post from the field. “We just won,”... The post Cowboys defensive star called out Stephen A. Smith after playoff win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Everyone Said Same Thing About Gisele On Monday Night

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers were dismantled by the Cowboys on Monday night by a final score of 31-14.  Once the game went final, countless people started tweeting about Gisele Bundchen. It's unclear if she was watching her ex-husband's playoff game.  Nonetheless, several memes were ...
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Damar Hamlin files for awesome trademark

Damar Hamlin continues to recover from the cardiac arrest he suffered on the field two weeks ago, and the Buffalo Bills defensive back is taking care of some business in the meantime. Hamlin has filed for at least three trademarks over the past 10 days. Trademark attorney Josh Gerben revealed that Hamlin filed trademarks for... The post Damar Hamlin files for awesome trademark appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MISSOURI STATE
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner, Pat Tillman News

Brittney Griner and Pat Tillman received the same honor in the state of Arizona, leading to some backlash - and some praise - on social media. Earlier this year, the Arizona Republic named Griner, who returned from a Russian prison in December, its statesperson of the year. This is the same honor ...
ARIZONA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Appears To Be Done With Longtime Announcer

The time comes for everyone. Saturday night, it might have come for Al Michaels. The legendary announcer was on the call for the Jaguars vs. Chargers Wild Card game. His performance left a lot to be desired. That's what most of the NFL World thinks, anyway. "3rd biggest comeback in playoff history ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sports

Sean Payton says trade compensation to acquire his contractual rights will be 'a mid-to-late first-round pick'

The Sean Payton saga reaches a huge day Tuesday, when the Super Bowl-winning former head coach of the New Orleans Saints will be officially available for in-person interviews. The Denver Broncos, who fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett before the end of his first season, have requested and received permission from the New Orleans Saints to interview Payton, CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones confirmed. The Saints still hold the contractual rights to Payton, and any team that hires him will have to create a trade package to send to New Orleans. The last NFL coaching trade took place in 2006, when the Kansas City Chiefs sent the New York Jets a fourth-round pick for Herm Edwards.
DENVER, CO
msn.com

49ers’ game review: What happened in the worst half of Brock Purdy’s NFL career?

Before Brock Purdy was beating his chest in celebration Saturday, the San Francisco 49ers’ rookie quarterback was shaking his head in frustration. Slide 1 of 6: San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) reviews a tablet during an NFL wild card playoff football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, Jan.14, 2023, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Scot Tucker)
NBC Sports

Whitner: 49ers' Purdy is top-five QB in this year's playoffs

The 49ers likely hoped Brock Purdy would be a sufficient game-manager when he took over as the starting quarterback after Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a broken foot in Week 13 against the Miami Dolphins. However, little did the 49ers know their rookie quarterback would now be mentioned among the top young...
SB Nation

Where could Tom Brady land next, and does anybody want him?

There was nothing joyous about Monday night, unless you’re a Cowboys fan or the most ardent Tom Brady hater. Even knowing that eventually we were going to see eventually see Brady hit rock bottom, there was something profoundly sad watching him hopelessly cock his arm back 66 times, throwing the ball without impact like a punch drunk boxer throwing off-target haymakers at his own double visions.
NBC Sports

Carroll highlights stark talent gap between 49ers, Seahawks

In the aftermath of the 49ers' 41-23 NFC Wild-Card Round win over the Seahawks on Saturday at Levi's Stadium, Seattle coach Pete Carroll expressed disappointment in the final outcome, believing his team "had it." While the Seahawks took a 17-16 halftime lead into the locker room, the 49ers' depth of...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy