NBA Fans Have Mixed Opinions On Whether Nikola Jokic Is The MVP Right Now: "Not Even Close."

Fans debated about whether Nikola Jokic is the current frontrunner for MVP of the league.

Credit: Fadeaway World

Nikola Jokic has continued his elite play for the Denver Nuggets this year, and his offensive production is absolutely staggering. As of right now, Nikola Jokic is putting himself in MVP talks, averaging 24.9 PPG, 11.0 RPG, and 9.7 APG.

As of right now, the Denver Nuggets are the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. Generally, the best player on a top seed is a good bet to be within the top 5 in MVP talks, and that is no different for Nikola Jokic. Recently, a number of NBA fans discussed whether Nikola Jokic is the league MVP right now, with there being a number of mixed opinions on the matter.

donovan mitchell True for now. He’s just passed Luka. It’s between those 2 only. Can’t stop it 3x Not in a league where Lebron plays No offense, who’s he facing at the 5? Tatum deals with KD, Giannis, PG13, Kawhi, DeRozen etc People don’t like it cause of voter fatigue but he is Nuggets just beat the Clippers without Jokic. Mavs are 0-4 when Luka doesn’t play. False, it's Luka, he's a close second though Not even close to true bruh True 1 seed in the west while being the most efficient he’s ever been and the best passer in the nba i think so, putting up 25 point triple doubles on the best team in the west No because he’ll be the only MVP to 3peat and not win anything, they won’t let him do it False. Luka by far if it ended today False embiid better again Not in a league where Kevin Durant plays

Though some fans clearly believe that Nikola Jokic should be the MVP this season, there are others who are lower on the superstar. In fact, a number of commenters mentioned players such as Luka Doncic, Kevin Durant, and Joel Embiid as players who have been better this season. With that being said, Nikola Jokic definitely has a good MVP case, and we'll see what happens in the future.

Michael Porter Jr. Believes Nikola Jokic Could Win The Next Five MVP Awards

Nikola Jokic has won the last two MVP awards, and he could be in line for even more MVPs in the future. Michael Porter Jr. has suggested that the superstar could win the "next five MVPs" noting that Jokic is the best player in the world in his opinion.

“I think Nikola could probably win the next five MVPs. Hopefully the voters don't get tired of giving it to, who I think is, the best player in the world."

It is worth noting that voter fatigue could prevent Nikola Jokic from winning the MVP in the future. However, MVP votes should go to who is the most deserving, and Mike Malone has already called out people for refusing to vote for Nikola Jokic this year .

It remains to be seen if Nikola Jokic does end up winning the MVP award this year, as there are plenty of deserving candidates. He definitely has a good case, and we'll see what happens in the future.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.



Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.