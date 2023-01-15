ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman Makes the Cutest Storage Box Out of a Pillowcase and Cardboard Box

By Haley Mast
 4 days ago

Storage containers are one of those odd products that cost quite a bit of money. I’m sure this is because well every woman mildly obsesses over organization . With the industry knowing this they market these products high, and often they aren't all that cute.

If you are able to find cute organization bins they often cost quite a bit and are only sold at stores that are known to have hefty price tags just to walk in the doors. Interior design and TikTok page @westwing posted a great DIY storage bin video that is not only resourceful and sustainable, it is also quite cute.

This DIY storage bin- which the woman uses to display and hold toilet paper in the bathroom- is so simple to make and re-uses items that may otherwise be thrown away.

To make the storage box the woman gathers her supplies, an old pillow case, a cardboard box- a tad larger than a show box-, and decorative rope. She first hot glues the decorative rope along the cardboard box and once it has set she places her pillowcase into the box folding the opening of the pillow case over the top of her box.

This is a genius and sustainable DIY , we love it!

