foxbaltimore.com
Wrestling star and Maryland native Jay Briscoe dies in car crash
MARYLAND (WBFF) — Wrestling star and Maryland native Jay Briscoe died in a car crash on Tuesday. Jay Briscoe, whose real name is Jamin Pugh, is one half of the well-known Tag Team "The Briscoe Brothers." Pugh passed away in a car accident that took place in Laurel, Delaware...
Courthouse News Service
Coach fired for inappropriate behavior, not her race
BALTIMORE — A Maryland federal judge found in favor of a county school system on civil rights and discrimination claims brought by its former girls’ basketball coach, a Black woman. She had been fired for her overzealous coaching style that brought students to quit and resulted in confrontations with other teams, and for saying “Fuck white people” during a team meeting, which are legitimate and non-discriminatory reasons to terminate her employment.
Oprah said eight years in Maryland, WJZ were 'most significant years of my life'
BALTIMORE -- Famed talk show host, media mogul and philanthropist Oprah Winfrey was back in Maryland where her career got started.She was in Annapolis Wednesday to introduce and support Wes Moore, who was sworn in as Maryland's first Black governor.As Moore is set to find himself as an elected politician, Oprah found herself in Maryland, and in particularly in Baltimore as a 6 p.m. anchor at WJZ TV."I was just 22 years old when I first came to Maryland. I was starting a new job as a co-anchor of the 6 o'clock news at WJZ TV," Oprah said before introducing...
WBOC
Delaware State Police Confirm Jamin Pugh Among Two Dead in Laurel Crash
LAUREL, Del. - Delaware State Police confirm that iconic Sussex County wrestler Jamin Pugh, known in the ring as Jay Briscoe died in a Tuesday evening car crash in Laurel. Police say a Chevy Silverado driven by a Frankford woman crossed the center line of Laurel Road, hitting Pugh's Chevy Silverado head on.
WMDT.com
Laurel crash claims life of two, including Sussex Co. pro wrestling icon
LAUREL, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a double fatal crash in Laurel. Shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday, police say a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 was traveling westbound on Laurel Road, just west of Goose Nest Road. At the same time, a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 was traveling eastbound on Laurel Road in the same area. For unknown reasons, police say the driver of the Silverado 1500 pickup truck failed to remain in its lane, crossed the center line, and crossed into the eastbound lane of Laurel Road, directly into the path of the Silverado 2500.
earnthenecklace.com
Lowell Melser Leaving WBAL-TV: Where Is the Meteorologist Going?
Lowell Melser has been in broadcasting for 25 years and has spent most of it in Baltimore. Now he’s stepping back from the industry for his second act. Lowell Melser is leaving WBAL-TV 11 News in January 2023. The meteorologist’s regular viewers naturally want to know where he is going next and whether he will remain in the city. Find out what Lowell Melser said about his departure from WBAL-TV 11 Baltimore.
Ahead of Moore’s inauguration as first Black governor, another ‘first’ reflects
In 1987, Baltimore State’s Attorney Kurt L. Schmoke was running to become the city’s first elected Black mayor when he was stopped cold one... The post Ahead of Moore’s inauguration as first Black governor, another ‘first’ reflects appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Md. Counties Seek Proposals for Ferry System They Aim to Bring to the Bay
While the state of Maryland plows ahead with studies considering the addition of a new span of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, a group of counties that border the Bay are getting serious about their plan to bring back ferry service like the days of old. As Bay Bulletin reported in...
firststateupdate.com
Kirkwood Highway Raid Near Elsmere Nets 22 Arrests
Delaware State Police have arrested 22 suspects involved in marijuana sales from a residence in the Wilmington area. Officials said the Delaware State Police New Castle County Governor’s Task Force and Northern Drug Unit have concluded a six-month investigation into illegal “Pop-Up” marijuana sale events occurring throughout New Castle County. On January 12, 2023, detectives, with the assistance of the Delaware State Police Special Operations Response Team, FBI Violent Crimes Task Force, and Probation and Parole, executed a search warrant in the 2200 block of Kirkwood Highway in Wilmington. During the execution of the search warrant, 22 defendants were located within the establishment and taken into custody without incident. Also located during the execution of the search warrant was approximately 86.1 pounds of marijuana, edibles, and THC related items, 1.6 pounds of Psilocybin Mushrooms, 60 Oxycodone and Alprazolam prescription pills, $9,200 in suspected drug proceeds, 3 firearms one of which was reported stolen out of Pennsylvania State Police, and 1 bullet proof vest according to police.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Stanton’s First State Plaza shopping center sold
Parkway Gravel, Inc., New Castle, purchased First State Plaza, 1600 W. Newport Pike in Stanton. Parkway is the commercial real estate arm of Delaware heavy-highway and paving contractor Greggo & Ferrara. The company was the developer of an industrial site in the New Castle area and is developing a warehouse...
delawarepublic.org
Delaware dignitaries gather at DSU for annual MLK Day program
Delaware State University’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day program welcomed an array of state and local officials including Gov. John Carney and Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester. The school has held an event marking the holiday since 1987 – a year after the federal holiday went into effect. One...
nccpdnews.com
Gold Alert Issued for Missing Wilmington Man
(Wilmington, Del. 19803) The New Castle County Division of Police has issued a Gold Alert for Benjamin Dorsey, a 35-year-old man from Wilmington. Benjamin left his residence during the early morning hours of Wednesday, January 4th. It is believed that he left in a 2005 red Jeep Cherokee with Delaware registration PC64725.
State Police Investigating Fatal Accident Involving Bicyclist
The Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal accident that occurred in Harrington last night where a bicyclist was struck and killed. On January 16, 2023, at approximately 5:42 p.m., […] The post State Police Investigating Fatal Accident Involving Bicyclist appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
foxbaltimore.com
Snow In January? Not Looking Likely With Temps Above Average For Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Our streak of above average temps continues this week. Conditions look great for the MLK Day parade in Baltimore on Monday. Less wind today means that it will be less bumpy for pilots this afternoon and skies will be clear. Temps will be some 8-10 degrees...
Drug Operation Leads to 22 Arrests for Drug Sales
Delaware State Police have arrested 22 suspects involved in marijuana sales from a residence in the Wilmington area. The Delaware State Police New Castle County Governor’s Task Force and Northern […] The post Drug Operation Leads to 22 Arrests for Drug Sales appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
Delaware officials to testify under oath at state Senate hearing on lead pollution in schools
Delaware’s error-plagued program to test for lead in water at K-12 schools, its delayed and clumsy reporting of the results, new testing being conducted now, and plans to protect children from poisoning will be the topic of an upcoming state Senate hearing. State Sen. Sarah McBride, chair of the...
WBOC
Salisbury Mayor Appointed to Gov. Moore's Cabinet
Salisbury, Md. - Salisbury Mayor Jake Day has been appointed to a cabinet position in Maryland Governor Elect Wes Moore's new administration. Just a day before Moore's inauguration, the Governor Elect announced another handful of cabinet positions. Salisbury Mayor Jake Day has been named Secretary of Housing and Community Development.
Proposal for Chesapeake Bay passenger ferry moves forward
What if you could take a ferry across the Chesapeake Bay from Annapolis or Baltimore to the Eastern Shore, or all the way north to Havre de Grace and Cecil County?
PhillyBite
Maryland's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants
- If you are searching for a great all-you-can-eat dinner, you'll love one of Maryland's best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. You'll find various options here, from the Grande Buffet & Grill in Laurel to the Yuraku Japanese Restaurant in Germantown. There's also something for every palate, from Italian and Mexican entrees to succulent seafood.
Lancaster Farming
Former Maryland Ag Secretary Pays Fine for Hunting Violation
The outgoing Maryland ag secretary has pleaded guilty to a hunting violation and paid a fine. Joseph Bartenfelder pleaded Dec. 13 to hunting a wetland game bird over a baited area. Dorchester County court records do not list the amount he paid, but the charge carries a $500 fine with...
