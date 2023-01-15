ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princess Anne, MD

foxbaltimore.com

Wrestling star and Maryland native Jay Briscoe dies in car crash

MARYLAND (WBFF) — Wrestling star and Maryland native Jay Briscoe died in a car crash on Tuesday. Jay Briscoe, whose real name is Jamin Pugh, is one half of the well-known Tag Team "The Briscoe Brothers." Pugh passed away in a car accident that took place in Laurel, Delaware...
LAUREL, DE
Courthouse News Service

Coach fired for inappropriate behavior, not her race

BALTIMORE — A Maryland federal judge found in favor of a county school system on civil rights and discrimination claims brought by its former girls’ basketball coach, a Black woman. She had been fired for her overzealous coaching style that brought students to quit and resulted in confrontations with other teams, and for saying “Fuck white people” during a team meeting, which are legitimate and non-discriminatory reasons to terminate her employment.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Oprah said eight years in Maryland, WJZ were 'most significant years of my life'

BALTIMORE -- Famed talk show host, media mogul and philanthropist Oprah Winfrey was back in Maryland where her career got started.She was in Annapolis Wednesday to introduce and support Wes Moore, who was sworn in as Maryland's first Black governor.As Moore is set to find himself as an elected politician, Oprah found herself in Maryland, and in particularly in Baltimore as a 6 p.m. anchor at WJZ TV."I was just 22 years old when I first came to Maryland. I was starting a new job as a co-anchor of the 6 o'clock news at WJZ TV," Oprah said before introducing...
MARYLAND STATE
WBOC

Delaware State Police Confirm Jamin Pugh Among Two Dead in Laurel Crash

LAUREL, Del. - Delaware State Police confirm that iconic Sussex County wrestler Jamin Pugh, known in the ring as Jay Briscoe died in a Tuesday evening car crash in Laurel. Police say a Chevy Silverado driven by a Frankford woman crossed the center line of Laurel Road, hitting Pugh's Chevy Silverado head on.
LAUREL, DE
WMDT.com

Laurel crash claims life of two, including Sussex Co. pro wrestling icon

LAUREL, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a double fatal crash in Laurel. Shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday, police say a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 was traveling westbound on Laurel Road, just west of Goose Nest Road. At the same time, a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 was traveling eastbound on Laurel Road in the same area. For unknown reasons, police say the driver of the Silverado 1500 pickup truck failed to remain in its lane, crossed the center line, and crossed into the eastbound lane of Laurel Road, directly into the path of the Silverado 2500.
LAUREL, DE
earnthenecklace.com

Lowell Melser Leaving WBAL-TV: Where Is the Meteorologist Going?

Lowell Melser has been in broadcasting for 25 years and has spent most of it in Baltimore. Now he’s stepping back from the industry for his second act. Lowell Melser is leaving WBAL-TV 11 News in January 2023. The meteorologist’s regular viewers naturally want to know where he is going next and whether he will remain in the city. Find out what Lowell Melser said about his departure from WBAL-TV 11 Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
firststateupdate.com

Kirkwood Highway Raid Near Elsmere Nets 22 Arrests

Delaware State Police have arrested 22 suspects involved in marijuana sales from a residence in the Wilmington area. Officials said the Delaware State Police New Castle County Governor’s Task Force and Northern Drug Unit have concluded a six-month investigation into illegal “Pop-Up” marijuana sale events occurring throughout New Castle County. On January 12, 2023, detectives, with the assistance of the Delaware State Police Special Operations Response Team, FBI Violent Crimes Task Force, and Probation and Parole, executed a search warrant in the 2200 block of Kirkwood Highway in Wilmington. During the execution of the search warrant, 22 defendants were located within the establishment and taken into custody without incident. Also located during the execution of the search warrant was approximately 86.1 pounds of marijuana, edibles, and THC related items, 1.6 pounds of Psilocybin Mushrooms, 60 Oxycodone and Alprazolam prescription pills, $9,200 in suspected drug proceeds, 3 firearms one of which was reported stolen out of Pennsylvania State Police, and 1 bullet proof vest according to police.
WILMINGTON, DE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Stanton’s First State Plaza shopping center sold

Parkway Gravel, Inc., New Castle, purchased First State Plaza, 1600 W. Newport Pike in Stanton. Parkway is the commercial real estate arm of Delaware heavy-highway and paving contractor Greggo & Ferrara. The company was the developer of an industrial site in the New Castle area and is developing a warehouse...
STANTON, DE
delawarepublic.org

Delaware dignitaries gather at DSU for annual MLK Day program

Delaware State University’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day program welcomed an array of state and local officials including Gov. John Carney and Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester. The school has held an event marking the holiday since 1987 – a year after the federal holiday went into effect. One...
DOVER, DE
nccpdnews.com

Gold Alert Issued for Missing Wilmington Man

(Wilmington, Del. 19803) The New Castle County Division of Police has issued a Gold Alert for Benjamin Dorsey, a 35-year-old man from Wilmington. Benjamin left his residence during the early morning hours of Wednesday, January 4th. It is believed that he left in a 2005 red Jeep Cherokee with Delaware registration PC64725.
WILMINGTON, DE
WBOC

Salisbury Mayor Appointed to Gov. Moore's Cabinet

Salisbury, Md. - Salisbury Mayor Jake Day has been appointed to a cabinet position in Maryland Governor Elect Wes Moore's new administration. Just a day before Moore's inauguration, the Governor Elect announced another handful of cabinet positions. Salisbury Mayor Jake Day has been named Secretary of Housing and Community Development.
SALISBURY, MD
PhillyBite

Maryland's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants

- If you are searching for a great all-you-can-eat dinner, you'll love one of Maryland's best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. You'll find various options here, from the Grande Buffet & Grill in Laurel to the Yuraku Japanese Restaurant in Germantown. There's also something for every palate, from Italian and Mexican entrees to succulent seafood.
MARYLAND STATE

