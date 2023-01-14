ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEAR

Pensacola Blue Wahoos to host job fairs ahead of 2023 season

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Pensacola Blue Wahoos will host two job fairs in preparation for the 2023 season. On Jan. 24 and Feb. 15, the Wahoos will host the job fairs to hire seasonal staff for the 2023 Blue Wahoos baseball season. The Jan. 24 event will take place at...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Crews begin to put up new Pensacola Beach sign

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. -- Crews started putting up the new Pensacola Beach sign on Tuesday. The last sign was damaged by Hurricane Sally in 2020. The new sign should be up and running sometime this month. It was built and designed by Plastic Arts Sign Company of Pensacola. District four...
PENSACOLA BEACH, FL
WEAR

Pensacola Opera Opens Its 40th Anniversary Season With A Classic - Jan. 20 & 22

Opera’s most romantic story is coming to the Saenger! Puccini’s La bohème - inspiration to the Broadway hit RENT - is a powerful story of four struggling bohemians and the heart-wrenching love between Mimì and Rodolfo. Featuring some of opera’s most hummable melodies, we bring together professional singers from around the country along with our Pensacola Opera Chorus, Pensacola Children’s Chorus, and the Pensacola Symphony Orchestra to tell this devastatingly romantic story of hope, friendship, and love.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

WATCH: 2023 MLK Day Parade in Downtown Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The 2023 MLK Day Parade is back in Pensacola after being placed on hold for the past two years due to the pandemic. The Martin Luther King Commemorative Celebration Commission has delivered the tradition to the people of Downtown Pensacola for 34 years. The parade will be...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Weather changes coming to Gulf Coast

WEAR-TV — PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The next weathermaker brings a chance for rain and cooler air to round out the work and school week. Light rain is possible Wednesday and then a line of showers will move over the Southeast and could bring rain to the area Thursday morning.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

January proclaimed 'Corporal Ray Hamilton Month' in Mary Esther

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Mary Esther City Council proclaimed Tuesday that January will now be known as "Corporal Ray Hamilton Month," in honor of Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office Corporal Ray Hamilton who lost his life on Christmas Eve after responding to a domestic violence call. Mary Esther City Councilmember...
MARY ESTHER, FL
WEAR

Man charged with Pensacola Fitness murder to have sanity examined

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Pensacola man indicted for killing his ex-girlfriend as she worked out at Pensacola Fitness is having his sanity examined. Kennon Farrow, 39, appeared in court Wednesday. He was recently indicted for the murder of 48-year-old Carla Williams on May 24, 2022. He is facing these...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Escambia County Public Schools announces 2024 Teacher of the Year

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Escambia County Public schools has announced it's 2024 Teacher of the Year as Mrs. Angela McFarland. Mrs. McFarland has been an employee of the district since 1996, teaching at schools including Pine Forest High School, Booker T. Washington High School and West Florida High School. Since 2009,...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Reality TV star Todd Chrisley reports to prison in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Reality TV star Todd Chrisley reported to prison in Pensacola Tuesday, while his wife Julie reported to prison in Kentucky. WEAR News captured a Range Rover arrive at Federal Prison Camp Pensacola on Ruby Ave. around 11:30 a.m. Our crews spotted a person in the passenger seat with a white pillow covering their face.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Hundreds attend annual MLK Day celebration in Milton

MILTON, Fla. -- Hundreds of people attended the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration in Milton Monday. There was live music, dancing, and an overall sense of community. WEAR News asked people what this day means to them -- the overall sentiment we got was 'coming together as one.'
MILTON, FL
WEAR

Coast Guard rescues 39-year-old off coast of Destin

DESTIN, Fla. -- The Coast Guard rescued a 39-year-old man off the coast of Destin Sunday. Coast Guard Mobile watchstanders responded to a distress call at around 11:15 a.m. from a boat crew stating one of their crewmembers was suffering from "heart attack symptoms." The Coast Guard launched a helicopter...
DESTIN, FL
WEAR

TV stars Todd, Julie Chrisley to begin prison sentences Tuesday

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley will begin their prison sentences Tuesday, according to CNN. Todd Chrisley and his wife Julie were sentenced to prison in late November for fraud and tax crimes. They received 12 years and seven years in prison, respectively. Todd Chrisley has...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

New rules proposed for beach vendors on Okaloosa Island

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Giving the public easier beach access is the goal of some proposed new rules in Okaloosa County. Tuesday, commissioners heard a preliminary proposal to change regulations for vendors who rent chairs and umbrellas on Okaloosa Island. The plan would create larger "non-vending areas," to make more...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

3 men, 2 juveniles arrested on felony charges in Fort Walton Beach

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- Five people, including two juveniles, were arrested in Fort Walton Beach Saturday for felony drug and weapons charges. 29-year-old Martayvais Sorey, of Fort Walton Beach; 21-year-old Mario Lee, of Milton; 18-year-old Jamarion Pride, of Mary Esther; 16-year-old Nassir Wright, of Niceville; and 16-year-old Keantae Pride of Fort Walton Beach were arrested after a foot-chase with officers near 19 Chestnut Avenue SE.
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WEAR

Shed destroyed in fire on Pompano Street in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A shed was destroyed in a fire on Pompano Street in Escambia County Sunday afternoon. Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to the fire on the 2100 block of Pompano Street at 4:15 p.m. Upon arrival, Escambia Fire Rescue says the shed was engulfed in flames with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy