WEAR
Pensacola Blue Wahoos to host job fairs ahead of 2023 season
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Pensacola Blue Wahoos will host two job fairs in preparation for the 2023 season. On Jan. 24 and Feb. 15, the Wahoos will host the job fairs to hire seasonal staff for the 2023 Blue Wahoos baseball season. The Jan. 24 event will take place at...
WEAR
Crews begin to put up new Pensacola Beach sign
PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. -- Crews started putting up the new Pensacola Beach sign on Tuesday. The last sign was damaged by Hurricane Sally in 2020. The new sign should be up and running sometime this month. It was built and designed by Plastic Arts Sign Company of Pensacola. District four...
WEAR
Pensacola Opera Opens Its 40th Anniversary Season With A Classic - Jan. 20 & 22
Opera’s most romantic story is coming to the Saenger! Puccini’s La bohème - inspiration to the Broadway hit RENT - is a powerful story of four struggling bohemians and the heart-wrenching love between Mimì and Rodolfo. Featuring some of opera’s most hummable melodies, we bring together professional singers from around the country along with our Pensacola Opera Chorus, Pensacola Children’s Chorus, and the Pensacola Symphony Orchestra to tell this devastatingly romantic story of hope, friendship, and love.
WEAR
Funeral arrangements set for Pensacola native, Pearl Harbor survivor Frank Emond
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Funeral arrangements have been set for Pearl Harbor survivor Frank Emond, who passed away last week at age 104. A visitation is set for Friday at the Oak Lawn Funeral Home on New Warrington Road. It'll start at 11 a.m., followed a funeral service at 1:30 p.m.
WEAR
WATCH: 2023 MLK Day Parade in Downtown Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The 2023 MLK Day Parade is back in Pensacola after being placed on hold for the past two years due to the pandemic. The Martin Luther King Commemorative Celebration Commission has delivered the tradition to the people of Downtown Pensacola for 34 years. The parade will be...
WEAR
Investigation continues into crash involving Navy plane with history of safety issues
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. -- The Navy has shared new details Wednesday afternoon about the plane crash in Baldwin County involving two NAS Whiting Field pilots. Investigators say both pilots ejected safely without any serious injuries. According to the Navy, they still don't know what caused the crash. A spokesperson tells...
WEAR
Upgrades to wayside park on Gulf Breeze side of Pensacola Bay Bridge
GULF BREEZE, Fla. -- The wayside park on the Gulf Breeze side of Pensacola Bay Bridge is getting some upgrades. It's a part of the Pensacola Bay Bridge replacement project. Drivers will now be able to drive under the bridge, making it easier to get from one side of U.S. 98 to the other.
WEAR
Weather changes coming to Gulf Coast
WEAR-TV — PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The next weathermaker brings a chance for rain and cooler air to round out the work and school week. Light rain is possible Wednesday and then a line of showers will move over the Southeast and could bring rain to the area Thursday morning.
WEAR
January proclaimed 'Corporal Ray Hamilton Month' in Mary Esther
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Mary Esther City Council proclaimed Tuesday that January will now be known as "Corporal Ray Hamilton Month," in honor of Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office Corporal Ray Hamilton who lost his life on Christmas Eve after responding to a domestic violence call. Mary Esther City Councilmember...
WEAR
Man charged with Pensacola Fitness murder to have sanity examined
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Pensacola man indicted for killing his ex-girlfriend as she worked out at Pensacola Fitness is having his sanity examined. Kennon Farrow, 39, appeared in court Wednesday. He was recently indicted for the murder of 48-year-old Carla Williams on May 24, 2022. He is facing these...
WEAR
Pilots eject as NAS Whiting Field aircraft crashes in Baldwin County
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. -- An aircraft from NAS Whiting Field crashed in Robertsdale Tuesday morning, according to the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office. The crash happened around 10:50 a.m. at County Road 87 and Allen Road. NAS Whiting Field Public Affairs says two pilots ejected from a T-6B Texan II aircraft...
WEAR
Escambia County Public Schools announces 2024 Teacher of the Year
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Escambia County Public schools has announced it's 2024 Teacher of the Year as Mrs. Angela McFarland. Mrs. McFarland has been an employee of the district since 1996, teaching at schools including Pine Forest High School, Booker T. Washington High School and West Florida High School. Since 2009,...
WEAR
Reality TV star Todd Chrisley reports to prison in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Reality TV star Todd Chrisley reported to prison in Pensacola Tuesday, while his wife Julie reported to prison in Kentucky. WEAR News captured a Range Rover arrive at Federal Prison Camp Pensacola on Ruby Ave. around 11:30 a.m. Our crews spotted a person in the passenger seat with a white pillow covering their face.
WEAR
Hundreds attend annual MLK Day celebration in Milton
MILTON, Fla. -- Hundreds of people attended the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration in Milton Monday. There was live music, dancing, and an overall sense of community. WEAR News asked people what this day means to them -- the overall sentiment we got was 'coming together as one.'
WEAR
Coast Guard rescues 39-year-old off coast of Destin
DESTIN, Fla. -- The Coast Guard rescued a 39-year-old man off the coast of Destin Sunday. Coast Guard Mobile watchstanders responded to a distress call at around 11:15 a.m. from a boat crew stating one of their crewmembers was suffering from "heart attack symptoms." The Coast Guard launched a helicopter...
WEAR
TV stars Todd, Julie Chrisley to begin prison sentences Tuesday
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley will begin their prison sentences Tuesday, according to CNN. Todd Chrisley and his wife Julie were sentenced to prison in late November for fraud and tax crimes. They received 12 years and seven years in prison, respectively. Todd Chrisley has...
WEAR
New rules proposed for beach vendors on Okaloosa Island
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Giving the public easier beach access is the goal of some proposed new rules in Okaloosa County. Tuesday, commissioners heard a preliminary proposal to change regulations for vendors who rent chairs and umbrellas on Okaloosa Island. The plan would create larger "non-vending areas," to make more...
WEAR
3 men, 2 juveniles arrested on felony charges in Fort Walton Beach
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- Five people, including two juveniles, were arrested in Fort Walton Beach Saturday for felony drug and weapons charges. 29-year-old Martayvais Sorey, of Fort Walton Beach; 21-year-old Mario Lee, of Milton; 18-year-old Jamarion Pride, of Mary Esther; 16-year-old Nassir Wright, of Niceville; and 16-year-old Keantae Pride of Fort Walton Beach were arrested after a foot-chase with officers near 19 Chestnut Avenue SE.
WEAR
Shed destroyed in fire on Pompano Street in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A shed was destroyed in a fire on Pompano Street in Escambia County Sunday afternoon. Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to the fire on the 2100 block of Pompano Street at 4:15 p.m. Upon arrival, Escambia Fire Rescue says the shed was engulfed in flames with...
WEAR
Deputies investigating 'suspicious' fire at Escambia County home
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An investigation is underway after a fire broke out in Escambia County Wednesday. It happened at a home on Prieto Drive in Warrington around 2 p.m. Escambia County Fire Rescue says one pet died in the fire. No other injuries were reported. The Escambia County Sheriff's...
