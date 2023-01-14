Opera’s most romantic story is coming to the Saenger! Puccini’s La bohème - inspiration to the Broadway hit RENT - is a powerful story of four struggling bohemians and the heart-wrenching love between Mimì and Rodolfo. Featuring some of opera’s most hummable melodies, we bring together professional singers from around the country along with our Pensacola Opera Chorus, Pensacola Children’s Chorus, and the Pensacola Symphony Orchestra to tell this devastatingly romantic story of hope, friendship, and love.

PENSACOLA, FL ・ 15 HOURS AGO