One of Brazil’s biggest footwear companies is planning a big push in key global markets. Grendene, which considers itself Brazil’s largest sandal manufacturer and owns labels including Melissa and Ipanema among others, has entered a joint venture with investment firm 3G Radar. Their new entity, called Grendene Global Brands or GGB for short, will chart strategic growth for all of Grendene’s brands in the U.S., Canada and China.More from WWDStep It Up: Colorful PlatformsSergio Rossi Launches Sì Rossi Footwear LineSantoni Unveils Capsule Collection For Chinese New Year The venture, which is owned 50.1 percent by 3G and 49.9 percent by Grendene, is...

48 MINUTES AGO