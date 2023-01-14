Read full article on original website
Related
1470 WMBD
Davos 2023: Scaramucci’s SkyBridge bets on $35k bitcoin, targets credit
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) – SkyBridge Capital is betting on a sustained turnaround in cryptocurrency markets in 2023, the firm’s founder Anthony Scaramucci said, while admitting this view was “overly bullish”. “If bitcoin could trade back to $35,000, SkyBridge is going to have an amazing year,” Scaramucci...
1470 WMBD
Hugo Boss FY preliminary results beat own guidance
(Reuters) – Hugo Boss on Tuesday reported a double-digit rise in preliminary full-year sales and earnings, slightly ahead of its own guidance, citing ongoing solid demand after a brand revamp during 2022. Currency-adjusted sales in 2022 rose 27% to a record level of 3.65 billion euros ($3.95 billion), the...
1470 WMBD
Global shareholder activism sees record number of European campaigns
LONDON (Reuters) – Activist shareholders stepped up pressure on corporate boardrooms last year by starting 235 campaigns to shake up companies, including a record number in Europe. The activist moves represented a 36% increase compared with a year earlier and the busiest year since 2018, based on a report...
1470 WMBD
FTX says $415 million in crypto was hacked
(Reuters) – Bankrupt crypto exchange FTX said in a report to creditors on Tuesday that about $415 million in cryptocurrency had been stolen as a result of hacks. Some $323 million in crypto had been hacked from FTX’s international exchange and $90 million had been hacked from its U.S. exchange since it filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 11, CEO John Ray said in a separate statement on Tuesday.
1470 WMBD
China’s COSCO SHIPPING Holdings to pay over $800 million for 5.8% stake in COFCO Fortune
BEIJING/HONG KONG (Reuters) – China’s COSCO SHIPPING Holdings has agreed to pay 5.5 billion yuan ($814 million) to buy a 5.8% stake in COFCO Fortune, a food processing and logistics unit of Chinese state agricultural conglomerate COFCO. According to a COSCO SHIPPING Holdings stock exchange filing late on...
Bank of America customers outraged after accounts drained without explanation
CHARLOTTE, NC. - The morning sun has barely begun to rise as a new wave of angry tweets and Facebook posts hit the internet. All across the country, Bank of America customers are waking up to discover that their accounts have been emptied or that funds have gone missing.
1470 WMBD
India’s Eris Lifesciences to buy some dermatology brands from Glenmark Pharma
BENGALURU (Reuters) -Indian drugmaker Eris Lifesciences Ltd said on Tuesday it would acquire a portfolio of dermatology brands from Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd for 3.4 billion rupees ($41.63 million) to deepen its presence in the anti-fungal and anti-psoriasis segments. The deal, through Eris’ dermatology focused unit, is for the purchase of...
1470 WMBD
EU’s Nov 2022 excess deaths drop sharply from 2020/21 peaks – data
Jan 17 (Reuters) – The European Union saw 6.7% more deaths than usual in November, down sharply from 40% in the same month of 2020 and 26.5% in November 2021, official data from the bloc’s statistics office showed on Tuesday. The EU’s excess mortality rate measures the increase...
1470 WMBD
Crypto firm Bitzlato’s website seized
(Reuters) – Cryptocurrency firm Bitzlato’s website has been seized as part of an international law enforcement action against the company, according to a notice posted on the website. (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
1470 WMBD
Evergrande said to propose two offshore restructuring options- Bloomberg News
(Reuters) – Embattled property developer China Evergrande Group has been discussing a restructuring proposal with creditors, which includes options for extending payment deadlines on unsecured offshore debt, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday. (Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)
1470 WMBD
China’s property sector shrinks 5.1% in 2022 – NBS
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s property sector fell 5.1% in 2022 from a year earlier, value-added data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Wednesday, heaping more pressure on policymakers to revive the sluggish sector in 2023. Value added in the once-mighty industry was 7.2% lower in...
1470 WMBD
Microsoft to shed 10,000 jobs as recession worries cloud tech sector
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) – Microsoft Corp on Wednesday said it would eliminate 10,000 jobs and take a $1.2 billion charge to earnings, as its cloud-computing customers reassess their spending and the company braces for potential recession. The layoffs, far larger than cuts by Microsoft last year, add to the...
1470 WMBD
China ride giant Didi says to resume new user registration
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s ride hailing giant Didi Global said in a statement on Monday that it would be allowed to resume new user registration, after a more than year-long ban that curbed its growth. It would take effective measures to ensure platform safety and data security, and...
One of Brazil’s Biggest Shoe Companies Enters JV for Strategic Growth in U.S. and China
One of Brazil’s biggest footwear companies is planning a big push in key global markets. Grendene, which considers itself Brazil’s largest sandal manufacturer and owns labels including Melissa and Ipanema among others, has entered a joint venture with investment firm 3G Radar. Their new entity, called Grendene Global Brands or GGB for short, will chart strategic growth for all of Grendene’s brands in the U.S., Canada and China.More from WWDStep It Up: Colorful PlatformsSergio Rossi Launches Sì Rossi Footwear LineSantoni Unveils Capsule Collection For Chinese New Year The venture, which is owned 50.1 percent by 3G and 49.9 percent by Grendene, is...
1470 WMBD
BOJ may raise yield cap again by mid-year, says academic Ito
TOKYO (Reuters) – The Bank of Japan may raise a cap set around its 10-year bond yield target to 0.75% or double it to 1.0% by around mid-year if inflation overshoots its expectations, Columbia University academic Takatoshi Ito said on Thursday. Depending on inflation and wage developments, the central...
1470 WMBD
China seen keeping benchmark lending rates unchanged for fifth month
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China is expected to keep benchmark lending rates unchanged for a fifth month in January, a Reuters survey showed, although analysts think cuts next month are probable after the central bank pledged steps to boost a COVID-ravaged economy. The imminent golden week holiday, the decision by...
1470 WMBD
Volkswagen relishes competition in Chinese EV market
BERLIN (Reuters) -Volkswagen wants to expand both its higher-end and lower-end offering in the Chinese market, China chief Ralf Brandstaetter said on Monday, calling the country’s high-paced, competitive market a “giant fitness centre for the industry”. Volkswagen has long dominated the combustion engine car market in China,...
1470 WMBD
Britain’s M&S to invest $587 million in store estate
LONDON (Reuters) – British clothing and food retailer Marks & Spencer plans to open 20 new, bigger stores in its 2023-24 year as part of a radical overhaul of its store estate that will see it invest 480 million pounds ($587 million). The 139-year old group said on Monday...
1470 WMBD
Spain’s 2023 tourism revenue seen 5% higher than before pandemic
MADRID (Reuters) – Revenue from tourism companies in Spain is likely to be 4.7% higher this year than in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic ravaged the sector, industry group Exceltur said on Tuesday. Even with uncertainties over the war in Ukraine and inflation, that is the first time Spain’s...
1470 WMBD
Intel is committed to Germany chip plant, working with government -exec
HALF MOON BAY, Calif/FRANKFURT (Reuters) – U.S. chip giant Intel Corp is committed to building its chip fabrication plant, or fab, in Magdeburg, Germany and is working out funding details with the government, according to Chief Global Operations Officer Keyvan Esfarjani. “We are committed to making the Magdeburg project...
Comments / 0