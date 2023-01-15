ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

TART Hosts 13th Annual Winter Trails Day

By Emma Hug
9&10 News
9&10 News
 4 days ago

TART Trails hosted their 13th annual Winter Trails Day on Saturday. A few local businesses volunteered their time to help make this event happen. TART tells us they offered “free fat tire bike demos” at the event and that these bikes are “provided by Brick Wheels and Suttons Bay Bicycles.

Brick Wheels is just one of these businesses that has been volunteering their time at this event for years. They tell us they will be helping ” signing people in, helping them decide what they want to do. How long they want to go for. Help them choose what kind of bike is right for them. Size them,

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=358cTQ_0kF7h4fM00

make sure they fit. And get them out maybe give them a few tutorials on how to ride.”

All the volunteers out who came out love these trails and all the winter sports that Traverse City has to offer. Brick Wheels says that “finding your passion in doing something you love like this helps you connect to the community you’re in but also helps drive person growth and health.” So they are more than happy tp be part of TART’s event and introduce some new people to the sport.

The turn out was great this year! TART shares with us that this “event gets bigger and bigger each year.” They believe that “as people learn about the four seasons of fun that Northern Michigan has, they’re more interested in coming out and spending time in the woods and learning how to fat tire bike.”

With so many people coming out, Brick Wheels, along with other businesses, hope people enjoy their fun and free trail biking experience and come stop by their shops and buy a bike of their own!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive

Lake Michigan shipwreck fragment emerges on Leelanau coast

LELAND, MI — Shifting sandbars along the Leelanau County coast have uncovered a piece of wreckage which a northern Michigan diver believes is the remains of a schooner that sank in the treacherous Manitou Passage 150 years ago. Chris Roxburgh, a Traverse City scuba diver, is convinced the wreckage...
LELAND, MI
94.9 WMMQ

Northern Michigan A-Frame House For Sale is a DIY Dream

Cheap and old. That's a combination of words that might deter some people. However, in this instance, just think of it as inexpensive and classic. That's how I would describe this awesome-looking A-frame house for sale in Northern Michigan. Being a fan of looking through interesting real estate listings, of...
MANCELONA, MI
CBS Detroit

Child falls from chairlift at Boyne Mountain Resort

BOYNE FALLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A child was rushed to a hospital after falling from a chairlift at the Boyne Mountain Resort over the weekend.Officials at the resort say at about 5 p.m. on Jan. 14, the child was with family when they fell between towers seven and eight. The chairlift is a triple that services beginner terrain.A bystander who witnessed the incident informed ski patrol, who responded to the scene and began assessment and treatment. The child was taken to McLaren North Michigan Hospital in Petosky before being transported to Helen DeVos Children's Hospital in Grand Rapids.Officials did not release details on the child's condition but said they were wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.Resort officials say they inspected the chair and restraint bar and found it to be working in order."This was a scary incident for all involved," Jason Perl, general manager of Boyne Mountain Resort, said in a press release. "We have been in regular contact with the family and our thoughts will remain with them as this child recovers. The safety of our guests is a top concern and we're grateful that a helmet was being worn."  
BOYNE FALLS, MI
9&10 News

Biking Enthusiasts Stunned by Surprise Announcement of Cadillac Bike Shop Shutting Down

A surprise announcement is shaking the bicycling community as word spreads that Cadillac’s only bike shop is closing. McLain Cycle and Fitness has been part of the Cadillac community for decades, and the bicycling community is saying it makes no sense for them to close. Especially since the city is expanding the white pine trails to connect all the way to Grand Rapids.
CADILLAC, MI
traverseticker.com

BOOM Set To Become Traverse City's Newest Neighborhood Association

Concerns about traffic, pedestrian safety, and other issues are bringing residents at the base of Old Mission Peninsula together in an effort to form BOOM (Base of Old Mission), Traverse City’s ninth neighborhood association. Nikki VanderKolk-Rine is one of the individuals behind the fledgling association; since moving to the...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

BrewVine: Right Brain Brewery

Chief photojournalist Jeremy Erickson and Katie Birecki take us to Right Brain Brewery in Traverse City. The brewery is preparing for an anniversary, new ales, and more local art. They have spent the last 15 years growing their business. On Feb. 3, they are celebrating the milestone with live music...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Crowds Come Out to Camping and RV Show in Gaylord

Northern Michigan RV has been busy hosting their Camping and RV Show in Gaylord. Tony Kesselring is one of the store owners and he is thrilled with the number of people coming out. He tells us “it’s wonderful, it is absolutely wonderful to see so many people come out to support the event so I’m very impressed and I’m humbled.”
GAYLORD, MI
9&10 News

The Northern Michigan RV Show Returns After COVID-19 Hiatus

It’s back! After more than two years off because of COVID-19, the Northern Michigan RV Show is back in full swing this weekend at Ellison Place in Gaylord. There are 37 units on site, including lots of the newest models. They’re got everything from fifth wheels to pop-up campers. There’s even a chance to win prizes.
GAYLORD, MI
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
17K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy