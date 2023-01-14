ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WWD

One of Brazil’s Biggest Shoe Companies Enters JV for Strategic Growth in U.S. and China

One of Brazil's biggest footwear companies is planning a big push in key global markets. Grendene, which considers itself Brazil's largest sandal manufacturer and owns labels including Melissa and Ipanema among others, has entered a joint venture with investment firm 3G Radar. Their new entity, called Grendene Global Brands or GGB for short, will chart strategic growth for all of Grendene's brands in the U.S., Canada and China. The venture, which is owned 50.1 percent by 3G and 49.9 percent by Grendene, is...
Reuters

ITA-Lufthansa deal sparks further airline merger talk

DUBLIN, Jan 19 (Reuters) - German airline Lufthansa's (LHAG.DE) bid for a minority stake in Italy's ITA Airways has ignited talk of further potential sector consolidation as the industry seeks to plot a more profitable post-pandemic recovery.

