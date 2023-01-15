Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seattle Seahawks Sign Star Pro-Bowl Player To ExtensionOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Major retailer closes another store in Washington this weekKristen WaltersSeattle, WA
Seattle experiences unprecedented rise in inflation: Third highest rate among large US metrosEdy ZooSeattle, WA
Premieres, Award Winners And Dystopian Love – Seattle Theater Has It Allmixyplix mediaSeattle, WA
Bellevue School District Proposes Consolidation of Elementary Schools Amid Declining Enrollment, Blames Low Birth RatesEden ReportsBellevue, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com
BREAKING: Lynnwood mayor requests halt to opioid treatment center
LYNNWOOD, Wash., January 17, 2023—Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell sends official request to Secretary of Health for Washington State, Dr. Umair A. Shah, to delay the approval of a proposed opioid treatment center near the Alderwood Boys & Girls Club. The letter states: “I ask that no approval be granted...
The Suburban Times
Project will improve Wards Lake Park
City of Lakewood announcement. A SEPA Environmental Review application was filed with the City of Lakewood Development Services. The application materials reviewed by contacting the project planner, Josh Kubitza at jkubitza@cityoflakewood.us. Application Name and Number: Wards Lake Phase 1 Environmental Review (APP # 4931). Permit Application Date: December 19, 2022.
The Suburban Times
Get first look at future SR 167 Expressway in Fife using 3-D model at online open house
Washington State Department of Transportation announcement. Members of the public are invited to view a 3-D video tour of the State Route 167 Completion Project in north Pierce County at an online open house. In addition, visitors can learn more about ongoing construction on the second stage (Stage 1b) of work, which is also known as the SR 167, I-5 to SR 509 New Expressway Project.
The Suburban Times
DuPont January 13 Report from Mayor, Council
Read the DuPont Mayor and City Council January 13 report by clicking here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
The Suburban Times
A stormwater source control inspection program coming to Puyallup
City of Puyallup social media post. Starting in the New Year, the City will be implementing a new stormwater source control inspection program. These inspections are a new requirement by the State Department of Ecology as a condition of granting the City its stormwater permit. FMI mailchi.mp/puyallupwa.gov…
MyNorthwest.com
Tacoma Police Union president: Shootings result of ‘defund’ movement
Tacoma Police Union president Henry Betts said we are now seeing the results of the police “defund” movement and that law enforcement needs “more support” to do its job. There were 79 killings across Pierce County last year, up from 68 in 2021, according to the...
The Suburban Times
Chambers Bay resort development ends
Pierce County announcement. Reflecting a worsening economic environment, Pierce County and Chambers Bay Resort, LLC, have terminated the agreement to develop a resort at Chambers Bay Golf Course. “We are disappointed that we were not able to bring Chambers Bay Resort to our community,” said Dan Absher, chief executive officer,...
publicola.com
Former Tiny House Village Resident Sues Nonprofit, Alleging Unlawful Eviction
A former resident of the Low-Income Housing Institute’s Plum Street Tiny House Village in Olympia has sued the nonprofit shelter and housing provider in Thurston County Superior Court, claiming they unlawfully evicted him from his unit—an argument that, if it prevails, could reclassify tiny houses as a form of housing and give residents of tiny houses, and possibly other types of shelter, protection from eviction under state landlord-tenant laws. The lawsuit also names the city of Olympia as a defendant.
Seattle police officers confirm in exit interviews: Money isn’t the issue
In exclusively obtained Seattle Police Department (SPD) exit interviews, departing officers doubled down on the well-documented pressures the department is facing both internally and externally, with multiple references to the city and its elected officials, local media, inner-department toxicity, and lack of career development as reasons to flee the Emerald City.
theregistryps.com
Hyperion Realty Capital Acquires 125,540 SQFT Meridian Place Shopping Center in Puyallup for $29.4MM
With several sales transactions already recorded in the past month, Puyallup is continuing its streak of attention from investors as a retail property in the city’s southern end was recently purchased. The Meridian Place Shopping Center traded hands for $29.4 million, or approximately $234 per square foot, according to...
q13fox.com
310 homelessness deaths in King County in 2022
More than 300 people experiencing homelessness died in King County last year. That's a 65% increase compared to the year prior.
Insurance squabble leaves thousands of seniors in limbo
ARLINGTON, Wash — At 74 years old, Jo Ford keeps herself in good shape by line dancing every week at the Stilly Senior Center in Arlington, but she worries what shape her health insurance is in right now. "I felt like the rug had been pulled out from under...
q13fox.com
Hit-and-run driver damages house and totals other drivers car in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police are looking for a hit-and-run suspect who left a hole in a family’s home, and totaled another driver’s car. The crash happened Monday night around 7 p.m. at the intersection of South 64th Street and South Oakes Street. Two cars smashed into a...
Seattle City Light warns customers about scammers
Seattle City Light is warning customers to be careful who to trust over the phone, as scammers are calling customers posing as City Light employees. The company says someone is calling customers and threatening to turn off their power if they don’t make a payment immediately. In order to...
MyNorthwest.com
Two Sequim women dead of possible overdose, 7-year-old found at scene
A 7-year-old boy was found in a home at the 200 block of Dungeness Meadows in Sequim Monday afternoon with his dead mother and another deceased woman. Clallam County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call around 3:30 p.m. Jan. 16, where they found the women, ages 34 and 57, dead of apparent overdoses.
Seattle business owners left to fend for themselves on crime take matters into their own hands
Seattle business owners who've witnessed break-ins and violence organized their own town hall to address crime issues in the city and demand action from local leaders.
The Suburban Times
PCTV: Inside Pierce County – Traffic Signals
Pierce County announcement. Have you ever wondered how traffic signals really work? Go behind the scenes at the Pierce County Sewer & Traffic Operations (STOP) Facility to learn about the technology behind the lights and how workers keep our intersections operating dependably and safely–24/7. To report traffic sign or...
stateofreform.com
Fentanyl, meth users present uniquely difficult challenges for Washington’s SUD-focused healthcare workers to treat
Inadequate living situations, unaddressed trauma, and lack of access to healthcare services are all factors that contribute to substance use disorders in Washington, according to experts who spoke at the 2023 Washington State of Reform Health Policy Conference. Brad Finegood, strategic advisor at Seattle & King County Public Health Department,...
The Suburban Times
Testing and final touches continue in January
Sound Transit announcement. Construction and testing are happening throughout the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project area. Crews are continuing the roadway restoration and station finishes, adjusting utilities, striping paint on the street, testing systems, installing crosswalks, and cutting decorative sidewalks in various locations. The contractor is also working on final checklist items, which come up at the end of a project, correcting any issues along the project area.
The Suburban Times
Encampment Near Lowes
City of Fircrest announcement. The City of Fircrest is aware and closely monitoring the encampment near Lowe’s on Orchard Street. We share Orchard Street with the City of Tacoma. The Anchor Church property and Lowe’s happen to be in Tacoma, therefore, not in our jurisdiction. Fircrest only owns the parcel where the water tower is built. Our Police Officers and Public Works crew monitor our parcel to ensure that our fence is intact, and no trespassing has occurred.
