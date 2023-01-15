ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lynnwoodtimes.com

BREAKING: Lynnwood mayor requests halt to opioid treatment center

LYNNWOOD, Wash., January 17, 2023—Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell sends official request to Secretary of Health for Washington State, Dr. Umair A. Shah, to delay the approval of a proposed opioid treatment center near the Alderwood Boys & Girls Club. The letter states: “I ask that no approval be granted...
LYNNWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

Project will improve Wards Lake Park

City of Lakewood announcement. A SEPA Environmental Review application was filed with the City of Lakewood Development Services. The application materials reviewed by contacting the project planner, Josh Kubitza at jkubitza@cityoflakewood.us. Application Name and Number: Wards Lake Phase 1 Environmental Review (APP # 4931). Permit Application Date: December 19, 2022.
LAKEWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

Get first look at future SR 167 Expressway in Fife using 3-D model at online open house

Washington State Department of Transportation announcement. Members of the public are invited to view a 3-D video tour of the State Route 167 Completion Project in north Pierce County at an online open house. In addition, visitors can learn more about ongoing construction on the second stage (Stage 1b) of work, which is also known as the SR 167, I-5 to SR 509 New Expressway Project.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

DuPont January 13 Report from Mayor, Council

Read the DuPont Mayor and City Council January 13 report by clicking here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
DUPONT, WA
The Suburban Times

A stormwater source control inspection program coming to Puyallup

City of Puyallup social media post. Starting in the New Year, the City will be implementing a new stormwater source control inspection program. These inspections are a new requirement by the State Department of Ecology as a condition of granting the City its stormwater permit. FMI mailchi.mp/puyallupwa.gov…
PUYALLUP, WA
The Suburban Times

Chambers Bay resort development ends

Pierce County announcement. Reflecting a worsening economic environment, Pierce County and Chambers Bay Resort, LLC, have terminated the agreement to develop a resort at Chambers Bay Golf Course. “We are disappointed that we were not able to bring Chambers Bay Resort to our community,” said Dan Absher, chief executive officer,...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
publicola.com

Former Tiny House Village Resident Sues Nonprofit, Alleging Unlawful Eviction

A former resident of the Low-Income Housing Institute’s Plum Street Tiny House Village in Olympia has sued the nonprofit shelter and housing provider in Thurston County Superior Court, claiming they unlawfully evicted him from his unit—an argument that, if it prevails, could reclassify tiny houses as a form of housing and give residents of tiny houses, and possibly other types of shelter, protection from eviction under state landlord-tenant laws. The lawsuit also names the city of Olympia as a defendant.
OLYMPIA, WA
MyNorthwest

Seattle City Light warns customers about scammers

Seattle City Light is warning customers to be careful who to trust over the phone, as scammers are calling customers posing as City Light employees. The company says someone is calling customers and threatening to turn off their power if they don’t make a payment immediately. In order to...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Two Sequim women dead of possible overdose, 7-year-old found at scene

A 7-year-old boy was found in a home at the 200 block of Dungeness Meadows in Sequim Monday afternoon with his dead mother and another deceased woman. Clallam County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call around 3:30 p.m. Jan. 16, where they found the women, ages 34 and 57, dead of apparent overdoses.
SEQUIM, WA
The Suburban Times

PCTV: Inside Pierce County – Traffic Signals

Pierce County announcement. Have you ever wondered how traffic signals really work? Go behind the scenes at the Pierce County Sewer & Traffic Operations (STOP) Facility to learn about the technology behind the lights and how workers keep our intersections operating dependably and safely–24/7. To report traffic sign or...
stateofreform.com

Fentanyl, meth users present uniquely difficult challenges for Washington’s SUD-focused healthcare workers to treat

Inadequate living situations, unaddressed trauma, and lack of access to healthcare services are all factors that contribute to substance use disorders in Washington, according to experts who spoke at the 2023 Washington State of Reform Health Policy Conference. Brad Finegood, strategic advisor at Seattle & King County Public Health Department,...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Suburban Times

Testing and final touches continue in January

Sound Transit announcement. Construction and testing are happening throughout the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project area. Crews are continuing the roadway restoration and station finishes, adjusting utilities, striping paint on the street, testing systems, installing crosswalks, and cutting decorative sidewalks in various locations. The contractor is also working on final checklist items, which come up at the end of a project, correcting any issues along the project area.
The Suburban Times

Encampment Near Lowes

City of Fircrest announcement. The City of Fircrest is aware and closely monitoring the encampment near Lowe’s on Orchard Street. We share Orchard Street with the City of Tacoma. The Anchor Church property and Lowe’s happen to be in Tacoma, therefore, not in our jurisdiction. Fircrest only owns the parcel where the water tower is built. Our Police Officers and Public Works crew monitor our parcel to ensure that our fence is intact, and no trespassing has occurred.
FIRCREST, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy