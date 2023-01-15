ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Power & Politics Full Show: Week 1 of legal marijuana sales; Gov. Lamont’s call for income tax relief

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IYDMs_0kF7gNfn00

It was week one of legal weed sales in Connecticut. So, how did it go and how much was sold? News 12’s Eric Landskroner speaks with Michelle Seagull, the commissioner of the Department of Consumer Protection.

Also, reaction to Gov. Ned Lamont’s call for income tax relief. Why the state GOP is saying it's about time.

And on the heels of tragedy, Stamford mayor discusses how her city can prevent traffic deaths and improve pedestrian safety.

Comments / 8

Rooster 01
3d ago

wake up people!!! the state approved smoking pot not the federal government. This can be stopped at anytime. and your pistol permit could be in jeopardy.

Reply
2
Mutts Rule
4d ago

I'll believe he'll give tax relief when I see it. Maybe give people who don't have kids credits too.

Reply
3
Related
ctexaminer.com

Lamont Proposes $60 Million Tax Cut for Businesses, Republicans Welcome Support

HARTFORD – Pledging to leverage Connecticut’s projected budget surplus into “sustainable” tax cuts in his upcoming budget proposal, Gov. Ned Lamont put forward a plan on Wednesday to restore a tax credit his administration said would save about 123,000 mostly small businesses about $60 million a year in state taxes.
WTNH

Lawmakers consider bill to allow aid in dying in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Lawmakers at the Capitol are again being asked to consider passing a law to allow aid in dying. The policy has been introduced as a bill more than a dozen times since 1995, but staunch opposition has prevented its passage. The bill survived the Public Health Committee last year, but eventually […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Bill proposes changing the name of a Connecticut river

(WTNH) – A bill being proposed by a Connecticut legislator would change the name of a river back to its former name. State Representative Anthony Nolan, who serves the 39th District, introduced the legislation. The bill proposes that the Thames River be renamed to the Pequot River. The bill directs the state’s Department of Transportation […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Connecticut Republicans unveil proposal to decrease soaring electric bills

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A new Republican proposal targets eliminating what they say is a “hidden fee” on soaring electric bills. Utility bills went up by about 50% for Eversource and United Illuminating on Jan. 1, with companies pointing to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as the reason why it’s more pricy to purchase energy in […]
Eyewitness News

Momentum growing for Connecticut gun control law in Washington

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut lawmakers are seeking to reintroduce Ethan’s Law at the federal level. Ethan’s Law was designed to make homes with firearms safer by requiring that weapons be stored and locked in a safe way. Connecticut Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy joined Rep....
News 12

Connecticut resident sues over handgun ban in state parks

A Connecticut resident has sued the state, saying handguns should be allowed in state parks. The plaintiff says the complaint filed in federal court in New Haven Tuesday is motivated by the belief that banning handguns from state parks is unconstitutional. The plaintiff, David Nastri, and his attorney say other...
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctnewsjunkie.com

Should Insurrectionists Permanently Forfeit Their Electoral Rights?

Connecticut residents convicted of certain crimes like sedition, rebellion, or insurrection would be largely shut out of the democratic process and barred from working within state and local government under a new bill proposed by Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff. Duff, a Democrat from Norwalk, has proposed legislation to the...
News 12

News 12

132K+
Followers
45K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy