Coach absolutely blasts angry gamblers
The Dayton Flyers men’s basketball team defeated the Davidson Wildcats, 68-61, on Tuesday night. But you wouldn’t know it by the tone of Flyers head coach Anthony Grant in his postgame press conference. Grant took aim at angry gamblers who have targeted his players throughout the season due to what they saw as unacceptable results Read more... The post Coach absolutely blasts angry gamblers appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WLWT 5
Moeller baseball ends practice by replicating Hubbard Hustle
CINCINNATI — The Moeller High School baseball team, the alma mater of Cincinnati Bengals' defensive end Sam Hubbard, ended practice by replicating Hubbard's 98-yard touchdown rush against Baltimore. The team tweeted out a tweet Monday morning of players lining up at the 2-yard-line before sprinting to the other side...
Dee Alexander and Saniyah Hall keep playing their game and ignoring the haters
The two superstars faced off as Purcell Marian defeated Laurel at Classic in the Country
elderhsquill.org
Is Elder baseball catcher high?
This article will be a spin off of former Quill writer, Gregory Raymond Carlton. Greg penned a story this pat fall regarding the rich history of football long-snappers at Elder High School thus tokening the name, Long-Snapper High. The catcher position is a highly regarded position in the sport of...
CovCath, Highlands, Covington come together for a ‘TB Strong’ moment; Colonels victorious 71-51
That’s the first line of the Covington Catholic Fight Song that the Colonels, their fans, their rivals at Highlands and their hosts at Covington Holmes made come alive Tuesday night. A spirit that’s far more than upbeat lyrics — much more – when it becomes real life....
WKRC
Area high school football teams affected by KHSAA realignment for 2023-24
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Kentucky High School Athletic Association Board of Control on Wednesday approved the alignment for football teams for the 2023 and 2024 seasons and it will affect several area teams. Kentucky features six different classes based on enrollment figures. Here are the teams moving classes:. Holy Cross...
WKRC
Basketball game dedicated to 17-year-old student with cancer
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) – The stands erupted in cheers every time the Covington Catholic Colonels scored at Tuesday’s game against Highlands High School. But the biggest cheers were reserved for a young man who is not even on the basketball team. In October, 17-year-old Covington Catholic lacrosse player...
WLWT 5
Cincy Shirts selling 'Run Hubbard Run' shirts; portion of proceeds goes to his foundation
CINCINNATI — Popular clothing store Cincy Shirts released its latest T-shirt design, a tribute to Sam Hubbard's historic fumble return during Sunday's game. The design plays into Hubbard's 98-yard hustle down the field after recovering a fumble on the other side of the field during the game against the Ravens.
WATCH: Fritz the hippo plays with his new ball
The ball seemed to be just as big as 425-pound Fritz, however, he had no problem pushing it around the enclosure!
beltmag.com
Cincinnati Has a Bridge to Sell You
A massive new highway project in the Queen City could reclaim valuable downtown acres and right a decades-old racial injustice, but only if leaders act. During the three years I lived in Cincinnati, I spent the majority of my free time doing one of two things – shooting pool at Northside Tavern or sitting in traffic on either end of the Brent Spence Bridge.
Darrell Dee Davis, 59
Darrell Dee Davis, age 59, of Cincinnati, Ohio and formerly of Ripley, Ohio died Thursday, January 12, 2023 at the St. Elizabeth Hospital in C
WKRC
New spot for lunch and brunch in downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There is a new place for lunch and brunch downtown. Atrium Food Market features four stations that rotate bi-weekly among 11 different dining concepts. Check out the locally made products while grabbing something to go. The food market is on the ground floor of Atrium One at...
WKRC
City of Cincinnati sues owner of nearly 1,000 local properties - again
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The city of Cincinnati is suing VineBrook homes again, as well as its Cincinnati affiliates. The Quality of Life Division of the City Solicitor’s Office sued VineBrook in 2021. The city said Vinebrook has violated the terms of the 2021 settlement and claims the company's business model itself is a public nuisance.
Fox 19
Hamilton’s historical train depot gets new home
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - After decades of waiting, the old Train Depot in Hamilton was moved to its new home. More than 100 years of history rolled down Martin Luther King Boulevard in Hamilton on Tuesday. “This is a monumental day for our city, for our residents, and our businesses,”...
dayton.com
Dayton tavern closing, new life coming in February
Angie’s Firehouse Tavern closed its doors Jan. 17 at 703 Watervliet Ave. in Dayton’s Belmont neighborhood but new life is on the way. For decades the neighborhood-friendly restaurant has been a spot where generations of families gathered for a home-cooked meal. DeLov and Shawn Ledbetter, the new owners,...
eaglecountryonline.com
South Dearborn Middle School Gets New Principal
The new hire has over 25 years of experience. David Ladner. Photo by South Dearborn Community School Corporation. (Aurora, Ind.) – South Dearborn Middle School has a new principal. The school corporation recently announced David Ladner to the position. Ladner has over 25 years of experience in education, receiving...
New gourmet food market holds grand opening in downtown Cincinnati
The food market has four station that will rotate biweekly with more than 10 different dining concepts, to-go options and locally made products.
WKRC
Food Hussy releases air fryer cookbook
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The air fryer has changed the way we cook in the kitchen. The Food Hussy, Heather Johnson, has a brand new cookbook dedicated to using your air fryer, especially if you're only cooking for one.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WLWT 5
Mason-based brewery Sonder opening West Chester location in 2023
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Mason-based Sonder Brewing will be opening a second taproom location in West Chester this year. “We have searched for the right location for about two years,” stated Justin Neff, President and CEO, in a press release. “And we love the space and overall opportunity that this location offers us.”
