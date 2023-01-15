Read full article on original website
Eau Claire Community Haven House to hold fundraiser
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Community Haven House started as a weekend emergency day shelter for Eau Claire’s unhoused population. A year later, the Eau Claire Community Haven House says they are providing a daily respite from the winter weather. According to a media release from...
OFFICER CODY DORN
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - We would like to nominate Officer Cody Dorn of the Spooner Police Department for the Sunshine Award. Officer Cody is very sweet and kind to the Spooner community. He goes above and beyond being a police officer. My husband and I are handicapped, and he has helped us get home when we didn’t have a way and told us we just need to call. He has also given us some help around the house. My husband and I are honored to know him.
JOHN MORAVEC
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to give a Sunshine Award to John Moravec of Moravec Enterprises in Ladysmith. He has been my snow removal person for the past eleven years and has become a close friend of mine. I am a 100% disabled Navy veteran of seventy-one years and John Moravec went way above and beyond helping with this past winter storm of December 14th. John showed his professional dedication by taking up to 5 hours of his time to make me feel safe. He cleared my driveway, the top of my house and garage. I live on ten acres of virgin Rusk County Forest and many trees were down. He came and looked at the job and contacted me to make a plan to bring his front-end loader and chainsaw. He went way over expectations to make me safe and mobile. John made me feel I live in the bosom of Midwestern “love of neighbor”.
JAKE AND JODY LAEHN
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Please give Jake and Jody Laehn the Sunshine Award. These two are honestly what America should be about. Jake is a Buffalo County Sheriff’s Deputy and Jody is a nurse. Besides saving lives every day, which is absolutely amazing, they are parents to two children and share their kindness in many ways. They will help with snow removal, and they make sure the children in the neighborhood are safe, among many other things. I see them working together for their children in ways I believe this world has unfortunately lost. They bring sunshine every day to this world and are raising great kids. I have been close neighbors for a few years. They are truly great Americans, people, parents, and probably don’t want to be recognized but they absolutely 100% deserve to be. Thank you and thank all people who are like this family.
Nestle Expanding Eau Claire Facility
Chippewa Falls Police Department receives grant for Night Vision and Thermal Optics Project
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls Police Department is announcing they have received a grant from the Joseph W. Joas Unrestricted Fund through the Community Foundation of Chippewa County. The grant is intended to be used towards the Police Department’s Night Vision and Thermal Optics Project. According...
Chippewa County Department of Public Health introduces ‘Chippewa Strong’
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - After a string of tragedies occurred in Chippewa Falls over the recent years, organizations in the area say they want to foster a sense of healing and hope among area residents. According to a media release from Chippewa County Department of Public Health, Chippewa Strong...
CANDY PAULSEN
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I want to nominate Candy Paulsen for the Sunshine Award. With diabetes, migraine, and thyroid problems, she still manages to take care of our dog and keeps our home neat and clean and also helps others. She deals with the stress of everyday life but still gets things done. She has a heart of gold.
National Mentoring Month
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Wisconsin are urging people to thank a mentor and consider volunteering themselves. January is National Mentoring Month and the City of Eau Claire has proclaimed January 21 as “Thank a Mentor Day”. The organization says by volunteering...
Pablo Center at the Confluence
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Pablo Center at the Confluence hosts a number of performances in the coming months, including Broadway shows, Wisconsin-based artists, dragons and more. “The Book of Mormon” runs January 21-22 “Dragons & Mythical Beasts” is a theatrical show featuring mythical creatures and adventure and...
Plea entered for 1 of 2 suspects in 2021 Eau Claire drive-by shooting
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One of the suspects charged in a drive-by shooting in 2021 in Eau Claire is ordered to serve three years of probation. Xavier Luce was charged in connection to a shooting on April 8, 2021 on Sessions Street. Witnesses said shots were fired at a vehicle from another vehicle. No one was hurt.
Hy-Vee and Junior League of Eau Claire’s Diaper Bank partner to help families in need
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Through the entire month of January, Hy-Vee in Eau Claire is hosting a diaper drive to support the Junior League of Eau Claire’s Diaper Bank to help families in need. The grocery store is offering a buy-one-get-one sale on diapers as an incentive to...
How restraining orders impact cases of domestic violence
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa County District Attorney said the victim of a Chippewa Falls shooting on Saturday, filed a restraining order against the suspect, Joshua Moggo, two weeks before the shooting. Jeni H., Domestic Violence Program director at Family Support Center, said this isn’t the only case...
Man accused in Chippewa Falls homicide attempt had active restraining order against him
31-year-old Joshua Moggo is accused of 6 charges including 1st Degree Attempted Homicide.
Restraining Orders' Protections and Limitations
Wisconsin man, 60, killed on farm after hay bales fell on him
PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. -- A 60-year-old Wisconsin man is dead following a farming incident over the weekend.According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred Saturday morning at a farm located in Rock Elm Township, Wisconsin. Authorities say a 66-year-old Elmwood, Wisconsin man was operating a tractor trailer with a load of hay bales when the load shifted and fell off the trailer. The hay bales struck a 60-year-old Elmwood man. The victim, identified as John Robey, was taken to the hospital where he was declared deceased. There were no other injuries.
Fall Creek superintendent to resign at end of school year
FALL CREEK, Wis. (WEAU) - A school leader in Eau Claire County is stepping down following this school year. Joe Sanfelippo, the superintendent of the Fall Creek School District, will resign effective at the end of the 2022-2023 school year. The Fall Creek Board of Education accepted the longtime administrator’s...
WATCH: Unlicensed driver zooms past 4-way stop, hits snow curb and flips in Wisconsin
WASHINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office has released a video of a vehicle that was involved in a crash early Sunday morning. Deputies say that the vehicle in the video allegedly ran through a 4-way stop at a high rate of speed on London Road in the Town of Washington, hit a snow curb, then overturned on its roof.
Ruling expands sellable homemade products in Wisconsin
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A few years ago, one Eau Claire family bought a coffee bean roaster hoping to start a small business. Then they found out that’s a product, if made at home, you can’t sell in Wisconsin. A new court ruling is changing that. “We started...
Speed, Alcohol Contributing Factors In Barron County Snowmobile Crash
BARRON COUNTY -- An Eau Claire man is in critical condition following a snowmobile crash in Barron County, according to a press release from Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald. Press Release. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 12:56 a.m., the Barron County 911 Center received a call of a snowmobile...
