Bloomer, WI

WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire Community Haven House to hold fundraiser

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Community Haven House started as a weekend emergency day shelter for Eau Claire’s unhoused population. A year later, the Eau Claire Community Haven House says they are providing a daily respite from the winter weather. According to a media release from...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

OFFICER CODY DORN

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - We would like to nominate Officer Cody Dorn of the Spooner Police Department for the Sunshine Award. Officer Cody is very sweet and kind to the Spooner community. He goes above and beyond being a police officer. My husband and I are handicapped, and he has helped us get home when we didn’t have a way and told us we just need to call. He has also given us some help around the house. My husband and I are honored to know him.
SPOONER, WI
WEAU-TV 13

JOHN MORAVEC

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to give a Sunshine Award to John Moravec of Moravec Enterprises in Ladysmith. He has been my snow removal person for the past eleven years and has become a close friend of mine. I am a 100% disabled Navy veteran of seventy-one years and John Moravec went way above and beyond helping with this past winter storm of December 14th. John showed his professional dedication by taking up to 5 hours of his time to make me feel safe. He cleared my driveway, the top of my house and garage. I live on ten acres of virgin Rusk County Forest and many trees were down. He came and looked at the job and contacted me to make a plan to bring his front-end loader and chainsaw. He went way over expectations to make me safe and mobile. John made me feel I live in the bosom of Midwestern “love of neighbor”.
LADYSMITH, WI
WEAU-TV 13

JAKE AND JODY LAEHN

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Please give Jake and Jody Laehn the Sunshine Award. These two are honestly what America should be about. Jake is a Buffalo County Sheriff’s Deputy and Jody is a nurse. Besides saving lives every day, which is absolutely amazing, they are parents to two children and share their kindness in many ways. They will help with snow removal, and they make sure the children in the neighborhood are safe, among many other things. I see them working together for their children in ways I believe this world has unfortunately lost. They bring sunshine every day to this world and are raising great kids. I have been close neighbors for a few years. They are truly great Americans, people, parents, and probably don’t want to be recognized but they absolutely 100% deserve to be. Thank you and thank all people who are like this family.
BUFFALO COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Nestle Expanding Eau Claire Facility

SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 4 (1/18/23) SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 4 (1/18/23) What's Happening at the Pablo Center? (1/18/23) What's Happening at the Pablo Center? (1/18/23)
WEAU-TV 13

CANDY PAULSEN

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I want to nominate Candy Paulsen for the Sunshine Award. With diabetes, migraine, and thyroid problems, she still manages to take care of our dog and keeps our home neat and clean and also helps others. She deals with the stress of everyday life but still gets things done. She has a heart of gold.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

National Mentoring Month

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Wisconsin are urging people to thank a mentor and consider volunteering themselves. January is National Mentoring Month and the City of Eau Claire has proclaimed January 21 as “Thank a Mentor Day”. The organization says by volunteering...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Pablo Center at the Confluence

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Pablo Center at the Confluence hosts a number of performances in the coming months, including Broadway shows, Wisconsin-based artists, dragons and more. “The Book of Mormon” runs January 21-22 “Dragons & Mythical Beasts” is a theatrical show featuring mythical creatures and adventure and...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Plea entered for 1 of 2 suspects in 2021 Eau Claire drive-by shooting

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One of the suspects charged in a drive-by shooting in 2021 in Eau Claire is ordered to serve three years of probation. Xavier Luce was charged in connection to a shooting on April 8, 2021 on Sessions Street. Witnesses said shots were fired at a vehicle from another vehicle. No one was hurt.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

How restraining orders impact cases of domestic violence

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa County District Attorney said the victim of a Chippewa Falls shooting on Saturday, filed a restraining order against the suspect, Joshua Moggo, two weeks before the shooting. Jeni H., Domestic Violence Program director at Family Support Center, said this isn’t the only case...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin man, 60, killed on farm after hay bales fell on him

PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. -- A 60-year-old Wisconsin man is dead following a farming incident over the weekend.According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred Saturday morning at a farm located in Rock Elm Township, Wisconsin. Authorities say a 66-year-old Elmwood, Wisconsin man was operating a tractor trailer with a load of hay bales when the load shifted and fell off the trailer. The hay bales struck a 60-year-old Elmwood man. The victim, identified as John Robey, was taken to the hospital where he was declared deceased. There were no other injuries. 
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Fall Creek superintendent to resign at end of school year

FALL CREEK, Wis. (WEAU) - A school leader in Eau Claire County is stepping down following this school year. Joe Sanfelippo, the superintendent of the Fall Creek School District, will resign effective at the end of the 2022-2023 school year. The Fall Creek Board of Education accepted the longtime administrator’s...
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Ruling expands sellable homemade products in Wisconsin

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A few years ago, one Eau Claire family bought a coffee bean roaster hoping to start a small business. Then they found out that’s a product, if made at home, you can’t sell in Wisconsin. A new court ruling is changing that. “We started...
WISCONSIN STATE

