Fallon Jokes the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Is Turned Into ‘Thousands of Mishandled Classified Documents’ (Video)

Read full article on original website
Related
Fallon Says Instead of White House Easter Egg Hunt, Kids Will Be Sent to ‘Biden’s Home to Look for More Documents’ (Video)
After a third batch of classified documents was found in President Biden’s home this weekend, Jimmy Fallon is thinking that the location of the annual White House Easter egg hunt might get changed this year. He’s also thinking that those kids may not be searching for eggs. On...
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
60K+
Followers
34K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0