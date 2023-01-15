Jodi Ann and Joseph Wilson have been charged with murder in the death of their four-year old son Skyler. Their next court appearance with be Feb. 2 in Surry County. Jodi and Joseph Wilson are listed as the doctor and front desk staff member of Affordable Wellness located at 693 W. Pine St. in Mount Airy. This sign was found on the business’s front door Monday and calls to the main line Wednesday continued to ring until the system asked for a voicemail password.

MOUNT AIRY, NC ・ 8 HOURS AGO