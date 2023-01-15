ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CAZ552-191100- Orange County Coastal Areas- Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 44. Areas of winds northwest. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 59. Light winds becoming. west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KGET

Local lakes are filling, Kern isn’t getting as much benefit

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – After two weeks of storms Kern has water in our parks and in our lakes throughout the county. But what does it mean for the short term and for the long term? It might have meant progress in the state’s long-running quest to deal effectively with the drought – if we […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Happy Monday everyone we have Another storm will impact Central California.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Monday everyone we have Another storm will impact Central California. Expect heavy mountain snow and additional lower elevation rainfall through early Tuesday. Flooding concerns will continue in some foothill and San Joaquin Valley areas, especially Merced. A weaker system will bring some light precipitation...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Time-lapse video shows overnight snowfall in Tehachapi

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Another series of storms is passing through California and it dropped a bit of snow in Tehachapi overnight. Time-lapse video from 17’s Adventist Health camera in Tehachapi shows the snowfall in the mountain community during Monday afternoon and into overnight hours. Tehachapi has seen 0.34 inches of rain from the recent […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Shafter man arrested on suspicion of having firearm, ammunition

A Shafter man was arrested on suspicion of having a firearm while under the influence of a controlled substance after Kern County Sheriff’s deputies stopped a driver believed to be intoxicated. Sheriff’s deputies in Wasco stopped a vehicle at the intersection of Poso and F streets in Wasco and...
SHAFTER, CA
KGET

More details released in fatal Arvin rollover crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person died and three others were injured after being ejected in a rollover crash Saturday night in Arvin, according to California Highway Patrol. None of the car’s occupants were wearing seatbelts, officers said. The crash happened at about 8:46 p.m. when driver Romieo Narvaez, 22, of Arvin lost control of […]
ARVIN, CA
onscene.tv

Kidnapper Escapes into Mexico While Being Pursued | US/Mexico Border

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-14-23 PM LOCATION: US/Mexico Border CITY: San Diego DETAILS: The mother of a 8 & 6 year old children apparently kidnapped the children and fled from Menifee in Riverside County into Tijuana, Mexico. The woman does not have any custody with the children and may be 5150 as she claims to hear voices in her head. The Menifee PD pursued the Honda Odyssey down the I-15 from Riverside County. The Escondido PD picked up the pursuit as the chase went through their city. The woman continued down to San Diego and ended up southbound on the I-5 at speeds over 90 mph in the rain. Communication was almost impossible since most of the agencies could not talk to each other due to the encryption for all agencies now in California. Officers were using their cell phones to communicate. The Police asked for the US Customs and Border Patrol to close the border heading into Mexico, but it wasn’t done. The woman made it with the children into Tijuana, Mexico. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
KGET

Inmate dies after attack at Kern Valley State Prison

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An inmate at Kern Valley State Prison died Thursday following an attack by three others in custody, according to prison officials. Guards quickly disrupted the 6:30 p.m. assault of Louis J. Bachicha in a prison dayroom, according to a release from California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Bachicha, 34, was taken […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man killed in Wible Road shooting, police say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was shot and killed Friday night following a shooting on Wible Road, according to Bakersfield police. The Bakersfield Police Department said officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting just before 10:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Wible Road. One man was found at the scene with […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man pleads not guilty to human trafficking charge

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Los Angeles man accused of arranging to meet someone he believed was 16 and put them to work as a prostitute has pleaded not guilty to a human trafficking charge. Hassan Ivon Bryant, 24, pleaded not guilty Wednesday and is being held on $250,000 bail. “Bryant advised he intended to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Taft Midway Driller

Around Kern County, Episode 51

On this week's Around Kern County, we're highlighting a historic salary increase for the Kern County Sheriff's Office Detentions Deputies and sharing where you can apply! We're also kicking off the "Grounded In Health" campaign led by Public Health and Kern BHRS, and sharing how you can give back to the community this month.
KERN COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy