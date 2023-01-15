Read full article on original website
SFGate
CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast
CAZ552-191100- Orange County Coastal Areas- Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 44. Areas of winds northwest. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 59. Light winds becoming. west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to...
Local lakes are filling, Kern isn’t getting as much benefit
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – After two weeks of storms Kern has water in our parks and in our lakes throughout the county. But what does it mean for the short term and for the long term? It might have meant progress in the state’s long-running quest to deal effectively with the drought – if we […]
Bakersfield Californian
Bakersfield man severely injured in oil well blowout was in state prison program when hurt
A Bakersfield man severely injured in an oil well blowout last month appeared virtually Tuesday in Kern County Superior Court to determine how his injuries affect his status in a state prison program that allows felons to complete their prison sentence in the community rather than behind bars. “This gentleman...
Bakersfield Channel
Happy Monday everyone we have Another storm will impact Central California.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Monday everyone we have Another storm will impact Central California. Expect heavy mountain snow and additional lower elevation rainfall through early Tuesday. Flooding concerns will continue in some foothill and San Joaquin Valley areas, especially Merced. A weaker system will bring some light precipitation...
Time-lapse video shows overnight snowfall in Tehachapi
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Another series of storms is passing through California and it dropped a bit of snow in Tehachapi overnight. Time-lapse video from 17’s Adventist Health camera in Tehachapi shows the snowfall in the mountain community during Monday afternoon and into overnight hours. Tehachapi has seen 0.34 inches of rain from the recent […]
Bakersfield Now
Dramatic video shows moments before shots fly during southwest Bakersfield standoff
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — New video from witnesses shows woman running out of the home, moments before alleged suspect, 59-year-old Richard Firo, shoots at Bakersfield police officers. Eyewitness News reporter Leslie Valle talks to several witnesses. Hear what neighbors had to say tonight at 5 p.m. on KBAK-CBS.
Hwy 178, Kern River Canyon closed due to rockslide
Highway 178 through the Kern River Canyon is currently closed due to rockslides in the area. It is not known when the road will reopen. CalTrans is on its way to clear the road.
KCSO announces arrest of suspect in Lake Isabella homicide, 1 suspect on the run
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a suspect in a homicide in Lake Isabella from October. A second man is wanted and is on the run, sheriff’s officials said. Deputies were dispatched to the 2900 block of Fulop Street in Lake Isabella for a report of an assault […]
BPD investigating body found in Southeast Bakersfield
BPD says they found the man just before 10:30 p.m and that his death likely resulted from an assault with a deadly weapon.
Teenage boy attacked, stabbed in Central Bakersfield
A teenager is recovering after being stabbed in Central Bakersfield. According to the BPD, the 13-year-old boy suffered multiple stab wounds after being attacked by several men.
Bakersfield Californian
Shafter man arrested on suspicion of having firearm, ammunition
A Shafter man was arrested on suspicion of having a firearm while under the influence of a controlled substance after Kern County Sheriff’s deputies stopped a driver believed to be intoxicated. Sheriff’s deputies in Wasco stopped a vehicle at the intersection of Poso and F streets in Wasco and...
Syphilis cases on the rise nationwide and in Kern County
Health officials say there's a rise in syphilis cases nationwide. 23ABC’s Kallyn Hobmann talked with the Kern County Public Health Department about what you should know.
More details released in fatal Arvin rollover crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person died and three others were injured after being ejected in a rollover crash Saturday night in Arvin, according to California Highway Patrol. None of the car’s occupants were wearing seatbelts, officers said. The crash happened at about 8:46 p.m. when driver Romieo Narvaez, 22, of Arvin lost control of […]
KCSO identifies passenger killed in deadly rollover crash near Arvin
The Kern County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of a passenger who was killed in an accident on Herring Road.
onscene.tv
Kidnapper Escapes into Mexico While Being Pursued | US/Mexico Border
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-14-23 PM LOCATION: US/Mexico Border CITY: San Diego DETAILS: The mother of a 8 & 6 year old children apparently kidnapped the children and fled from Menifee in Riverside County into Tijuana, Mexico. The woman does not have any custody with the children and may be 5150 as she claims to hear voices in her head. The Menifee PD pursued the Honda Odyssey down the I-15 from Riverside County. The Escondido PD picked up the pursuit as the chase went through their city. The woman continued down to San Diego and ended up southbound on the I-5 at speeds over 90 mph in the rain. Communication was almost impossible since most of the agencies could not talk to each other due to the encryption for all agencies now in California. Officers were using their cell phones to communicate. The Police asked for the US Customs and Border Patrol to close the border heading into Mexico, but it wasn’t done. The woman made it with the children into Tijuana, Mexico. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Bakersfield Now
BPD: Man shoots at officers, surrenders after nearly 7-hour standoff on Cibola Dr.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE: 1/18/23 (4:30 a.m.):. The Bakersfield Police Department said the man surrendered and was taken into custody around 3:45 a.m. The man has been identified as 59-year-old Richard Firo of Bakersfield. He was placed under arrested for false imprisonment and criminal threats regarding the initial...
Inmate dies after attack at Kern Valley State Prison
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An inmate at Kern Valley State Prison died Thursday following an attack by three others in custody, according to prison officials. Guards quickly disrupted the 6:30 p.m. assault of Louis J. Bachicha in a prison dayroom, according to a release from California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Bachicha, 34, was taken […]
Man killed in Wible Road shooting, police say
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was shot and killed Friday night following a shooting on Wible Road, according to Bakersfield police. The Bakersfield Police Department said officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting just before 10:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Wible Road. One man was found at the scene with […]
Man pleads not guilty to human trafficking charge
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Los Angeles man accused of arranging to meet someone he believed was 16 and put them to work as a prostitute has pleaded not guilty to a human trafficking charge. Hassan Ivon Bryant, 24, pleaded not guilty Wednesday and is being held on $250,000 bail. “Bryant advised he intended to […]
Taft Midway Driller
Around Kern County, Episode 51
On this week's Around Kern County, we're highlighting a historic salary increase for the Kern County Sheriff's Office Detentions Deputies and sharing where you can apply! We're also kicking off the "Grounded In Health" campaign led by Public Health and Kern BHRS, and sharing how you can give back to the community this month.
