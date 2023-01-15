Read full article on original website
BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — N’Faly Dante had 12 points on 6-of7- shooting and grabbed seven rebounds, Will Richardson added 11 points and 10 assists and Oregon beat California 87-58 Wednesday night. Rivaldo Soares led Oregon (11-8, 5-3 Pac-12) with 13 points and Keeshawn Barthelemy scored 10. ND Okafor...
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Kobe Brown scored 17 points and hit two free throws with 29 seconds to lift Missouri to a 79-76 win over No. 25 Arkansas on Wednesday night. DeAndre Gholston added 16 and Sean East II had 12 points for the Tigers (14-4, 3-3 SEC), who avenged a 74-68 loss in Fayetteville on Jan. 4. Davonte Davis scored 18 points and Ricky Council IV had 13 for Arkansas, which has lost four in a row. Anthony Black added 15 points for the Razorbacks (12-6, 1-5). Missouri trailed 67-57 with 5 minutes left.
NorCal Offensive Player Of The Year | Jaivian Thomas
Replacing 13 Starters, McClymonds Put Its Offense On The Back Of Jaivian Thomas — He Led All Of NorCal In Rushing As Warriors Won CIF 2-AA NorCal Title •. Coaches Of The Year | All-NorCal Defensive Roster | NorCal Defensive Player Of The Year |. | NorCal Player Of...
