South Bend, IN

Notre Dame Announces Completion of 2023 Football Schedule

Notre Dame Football had long-been scheduled to face Athletic Coast Conference foes Duke, Louisville, North Carolina State—each on the road—plus Pittsburgh in South Bend next fall. Irish fans just didn’t know when. Today the 2023 slate was made official with each filling four of the season’s six remaining...
NOTRE DAME, IN
Mike Brey Era Coming to a Crashing Conclusion

A local TV station captured his emotions as the team gathered for its post-game ritual of singing the school’s alma mater, locked arm-in-arm, gently swaying back and forth in front of the Notre Dame student body. A disconsolate Mike Brey -- mind racing, thinking about what he would say...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Woman attacked outside University Park Mall Sunday

MISHAWAKA, Ind.-- Sunday was a normal day for Ariana Simms and her 4-year-old daughter, who planned to spend the afternoon shopping at University Park Mall until they were attacked in the parking lot. "It could have gone a lot worse, and I'm thankful he didn't get what he wanted," Simms...
MISHAWAKA, IN
Two dead after fatal semi crash on US-12 identified

BERTRAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Two people are dead after a fatal crash on US-12 in Berrien County on Monday afternoon. (Update 10:11 p.m.) According to the Michigan State Police, a preliminary investigation reveals that a driver of a liquid-propane hauler was traveling eastbound on US-12 when the driver crossed the median and struck a gasoline hauler head-on around 3:35 p.m. Some liquid propane did leak from the truck but was quickly contained.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
