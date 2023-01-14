Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
JCPenney to Close Indiana Store Location Next MonthBryan DijkhuizenIndiana State
Construction on Campus: Universities are Establishing Unique ProjectsBuilding Indiana BusinessSouth Bend, IN
Well-known retail chain closing another store in IndianaKristen WaltersElkhart, IN
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From South BendTed RiversSouth Bend, IN
Popular local restaurant chain opens new location in IndianaKristen WaltersMishawaka, IN
Related
Notre Dame Announces Completion of 2023 Football Schedule
Notre Dame Football had long-been scheduled to face Athletic Coast Conference foes Duke, Louisville, North Carolina State—each on the road—plus Pittsburgh in South Bend next fall. Irish fans just didn’t know when. Today the 2023 slate was made official with each filling four of the season’s six remaining...
Look: Notre Dame Gets Creative With 2023 Football Schedule Reveal
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have room for growth following a 9-4 season under head coach Marcus Freeman. To make the necessary strides, Notre Dame will have to navigate a challenging 2023 schedule. But in a creative and witty social media announcement, the Fighting Irish indicated they're ...
Notre Dame Found Two Important Defensive Pieces In The Transfer Portal
Notre Dame went into the transfer portal to find replacements for two very important veteran players
Mike Brey Era Coming to a Crashing Conclusion
A local TV station captured his emotions as the team gathered for its post-game ritual of singing the school’s alma mater, locked arm-in-arm, gently swaying back and forth in front of the Notre Dame student body. A disconsolate Mike Brey -- mind racing, thinking about what he would say...
Times-Union Newspaper
Third Generation Of Jacksons Purchase Portion Of Ownership Of Construction Business
Some families pass down heirlooms like jewelry, furniture, recipes or scrapbooks. For the Jacksons, it’s a construction business. Recently, T.L. Jackson announced a third generation of Jacksons - Luke, Sam and Ben Jackson - officially purchased a portion of ownership in the company. T.L. Jackson is a home builder...
Helios has big plans for Mishawaka-based Daman
Helios announced a restructuring, which includes an expansion of its recent acquisition Mishawaka-based Daman. The post Helios has big plans for Mishawaka-based Daman appeared first on Michiana Business News.
abc57.com
Woman attacked outside University Park Mall Sunday
MISHAWAKA, Ind.-- Sunday was a normal day for Ariana Simms and her 4-year-old daughter, who planned to spend the afternoon shopping at University Park Mall until they were attacked in the parking lot. "It could have gone a lot worse, and I'm thankful he didn't get what he wanted," Simms...
WNDU
Two dead after fatal semi crash on US-12 identified
BERTRAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Two people are dead after a fatal crash on US-12 in Berrien County on Monday afternoon. (Update 10:11 p.m.) According to the Michigan State Police, a preliminary investigation reveals that a driver of a liquid-propane hauler was traveling eastbound on US-12 when the driver crossed the median and struck a gasoline hauler head-on around 3:35 p.m. Some liquid propane did leak from the truck but was quickly contained.
247Sports
70K+
Followers
420K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0