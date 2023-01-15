Read full article on original website
Where’s Warde? The latest Harbaugh-Michigan saga ends with AD silent
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — This year’s soap opera centered around Jim Harbaugh and his NFL pursuit came to a close Monday afternoon, with the Michigan coach putting an end to the talk and innuendo about his future. For now, at least. But in a strange plot twist, it...
Recruits react to Jim Harbaugh staying at Michigan: ‘We got the GOAT back’
Most of the football world found out Jim Harbaugh was staying at Michigan late Monday afternoon when university president Santa Ono tweeted, “Jim shared with me the great news that he is going to remain as the Head Coach of the Michigan Wolverines. That is fantastic news that I have communicated to our Athletic Director Warde Manuel.”
Michigan RB Donovan Edwards updates injury, wants ‘even’ carries next season
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. — Donovan Edwards still has a cast protecting his right hand these days, more than two months after suffering a bone fracture in Michigan’s mid-November win over Nebraska. But the end appears to be in sight for the sophomore running back, who appeared Monday at...
What’s being said nationally about Jim Harbaugh remaining at Michigan
The Jim Harbaugh to the NFL rumors have been put to bed. The 59-year-old announced Monday that he will remain at Michigan as head coach, and although no new extension has been signed, talks are reportedly ongoing. The Wolverines are coming off back-to-back Big Ten titles and two straight College...
On MLK day, Michigan RB Blake Corum wants you to know this about him
DETROIT — He was introduced as a star running back from Michigan. A minute-long highlight tape of his thrilling, long runs followed. But when Blake Corum took the Fox Theater stage in downtown Detroit Monday night, at an event commemorating the late civil right icon Martin Luther King Jr., he wanted everyone within earshot to know something else about him.
Lions DC Aaron Glenn draws interest from Cardinals for head-coaching vacancy
Aaron Glenn is drawing more attention from those looking for a new head coach, with the Arizona Cardinals reportedly requesting an interview with the Detroit Lions defensive coordinator. Glenn previously interviewed with the Indianapolis Colts for their head-coaching vacancy, too. The second-year defensive coordinator has also interviewed with the New...
Lions not letting ahead-of-schedule rebuild alter approach for crucial offseason
ALLEN PARK -- Brad Holmes admitted it was safe to say the Detroit Lions were ahead of schedule while pointing to the outcome of the Matthew Stafford trade as the best-case scenario. The Los Angeles Rams won their Super Bowl title last year. And now, the Lions are reaping the...
How Dax Hill, other ex-Wolverines fared during NFL wild card round
The NFL playoffs are underway, and six former Michigan players were active during the wild card round. Here is how they fared. Four more received byes in the first round as the conference’s top seed: Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham and Kansas Chiefs Frank Clark, Mike Danna and Chad Henne.
Bed bugs are biting rampant in 4 Michigan cities more so than most in the U.S.
Not letting the bed bugs bite is a lot more difficult in four Michigan cities, which are all ranked in the top 50 in the entire country for the small, oval, brownish insects. Orkin is out with its 2023 bed bugs cities list and for a third consecutive year, Chicago, New York City and Philadelphia rank in the top three spots.
Ex-Lions offensive coordinator fired by Chargers after playoff collapse
ALLEN PARK -- The Los Angeles Chargers have fired offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi after the team blew a 27-point lead to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the wild-card round. Lombardi previously served in the same role for the Detroit Lions in 2014 and 2015. The Chargers built a 27-0 lead over...
Early Christmas present leads to $613,848 lottery win for 19-year-old Detroit woman
LANSING, MI -- A 19-year-old Detroit woman will never forget the Christmas gift she received from a friend last year as it was a winning Fast Cash lottery ticket worth $613,848. “I was out with a friend, and he purchased a Lucky 7′s Fast Cash ticket while we were at...
Netflix dropping documentary on small-town Michigan’s infamous ‘Pez Outlaw’
He’s one of the most famous Michiganders you’ve never heard of, but now the whole world will know his name thanks to Netflix, which is dropping a documentary film about this small-town Michigan man. “The Pez Outlaw” debuts on the streaming service on Thursday, January 19. The film...
Developer defends decision to not include solar for proposed Ann Arbor building
ANN ARBOR, MI — A developer asking Ann Arbor to OK a seven-story apartment building off Broadway Street is defending the decision to not make the building all-electric with rooftop solar. That was a sore point for some residents during a citizen participation meeting Tuesday night, Jan. 17, as...
Michigan food banks have less food – and more people to feed
Nicole Irons used to visit food pantries once a month. But her food benefits ended in July right as grocery costs jumped. And now Irons, a 41-year-old part-time delivery driver who has three children, makes weekly trips to Hazel Park food pantries. “I go and sit in these lines once...
‘Star Wars: Clone Wars’ cast, Ahsoka Tano, Anakin, Obi-Wan coming to Michigan
NOVI, MI - They voiced three of the most iconic characters in the “Star Wars” universe and now they’re coming to Michigan’s largest comic con. “Clone Wars” stars Ashley Eckstein (Ahsoka Tano), Matt Lanter (Anakin Skywalker) and James Arnold Taylor (Obi-Wan Kenobi) will be at Motor City Comic Con at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi. The event takes place from Friday, May 19 through Sunday, May 21.
Get authentic bao at this new Ann Arbor restaurant
ANN ARBOR, MI -- For the Yue family, the only bao worth eating is fresh bao. When Raphael and Rongrong Yue moved from China to the U.S. in 2018, they were disappointed with the mass-produced and frozen bao options available in the states.
Ann Arbor Indian restaurant to open Ypsilanti location
ANN ARBOR, MI -- An Ann Arbor Indian restaurant may soon launch a second location in Ypsilanti — although the fate of its current eatery still hangs in the air. Earthen Jar, 311 S. Fifth Ave., aims to open the doors of an Ypsilanti location this year. The new location at 406 W. Michigan Ave will be “a carbon copy” of the Ann Arbor restaurant, said Sim Sethi, a manager.
Woman in affair with Mark Schlissel won’t be named, court rules
DETROIT, MI - The University of Michigan does not have to release the name of the woman involved in the affair that led to former President Mark Schlissel’s firing last year, the Michigan Court of Appeals affirmed. A lawsuit in February 2022 challenged UM’s use of the Freedom of...
Michigan girl, 10, says mom told kids to lay down in field before they died of hypothermia
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI -- A 10-year-old girl has shed more light on what happened in the hours before her brothers and mother were found dead in a field from hypothermia. According to WDIV-Detroit, the girl told police that her mother, Monica Cannady, 35, instructed her and her brothers, Kyle Milton, 9 and Malik Milton, 3 to lie down in the field and go to sleep.
Suspected drunken driver dies in crash with tree between Ann Arbor and Saline
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – An Ohio man was killed Monday morning in an apparent drunken driving crash in Washtenaw County. Rescue crews were called at 6 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, to the area of Ann Arbor-Saline and Textile roads in Lodi Township for a reported single vehicle crash, according to the Michigan State Police.
The Ann Arbor News
Ann Arbor, MI
