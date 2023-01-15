ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

The Ann Arbor News

On MLK day, Michigan RB Blake Corum wants you to know this about him

DETROIT — He was introduced as a star running back from Michigan. A minute-long highlight tape of his thrilling, long runs followed. But when Blake Corum took the Fox Theater stage in downtown Detroit Monday night, at an event commemorating the late civil right icon Martin Luther King Jr., he wanted everyone within earshot to know something else about him.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

‘Star Wars: Clone Wars’ cast, Ahsoka Tano, Anakin, Obi-Wan coming to Michigan

NOVI, MI - They voiced three of the most iconic characters in the “Star Wars” universe and now they’re coming to Michigan’s largest comic con. “Clone Wars” stars Ashley Eckstein (Ahsoka Tano), Matt Lanter (Anakin Skywalker) and James Arnold Taylor (Obi-Wan Kenobi) will be at Motor City Comic Con at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi. The event takes place from Friday, May 19 through Sunday, May 21.
NOVI, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor Indian restaurant to open Ypsilanti location

ANN ARBOR, MI -- An Ann Arbor Indian restaurant may soon launch a second location in Ypsilanti — although the fate of its current eatery still hangs in the air. Earthen Jar, 311 S. Fifth Ave., aims to open the doors of an Ypsilanti location this year. The new location at 406 W. Michigan Ave will be “a carbon copy” of the Ann Arbor restaurant, said Sim Sethi, a manager.
YPSILANTI, MI
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

