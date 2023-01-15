Johnathan Abram twists Deebo Samuel’s leg to spark 49ers-Seahawks scuffle

Seahawks safety Johnathan Abram sparked a scuffle after Deebo Samuel’s big catch during the 49ers’ 41-23 win over the Seahawks in the wild-card round on Saturday.

On a third down during the Seattle and 49ers’ wild-card matchup, Samuel caught a slant pass from Brock Purdy, weaved through defenders and eventually got tackled near the Seahawks’ 15-yard line.

No penalty on Jonathan Abram twisting Deebo Samuel’s leg 😳



🎥 @NFL https://t.co/8ZYRus2tm4 — KNBR (@KNBR) January 14, 2023

Abram toyed with Samuel by twisting the receiver’s leg after he was down.

Samuel pointed to referees to do something – which ultimately led to the two teams fighting on the field. No penalty was called on Abram.

The 49ers and Seahawks are chippy on the field after Deebo's catch. pic.twitter.com/sCueo98UZ5 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 14, 2023

After the scuffle , Purdy scored on a quarterback sneak to put the 49ers up 23-17. San Francisco’s offense exploded a quarter later. An Elijah Mitchell touchdown preceded a 74-yard touchdown catch from Samuel to put the 49ers up 38-17 in the fourth quarter.

With the win, the 49ers advanced to the divisional round.