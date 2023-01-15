ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Gymnastics Posts Program Record Home Opener Score of 195.550

By Ken Simmons
PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Rutgers gymnastics set a program record for a home opening team score with a 195.550 on Saturday afternoon at Jersey Mike's Arena, finishing second in the quad meet behind Towson (195.850) and ahead of Ball State (195.450) and Wisconsin-Oshkosh (192.425).

The Scarlet Knights made significant improvement on bars and beam from their season opener in Las Vegas with a 48.900 on bars, surpassing the 48.250 from Meet 1, and a 48.925 on beam to beat their 48.500 from the Super 16 last weekend. The 48.925 on beam was the top team score at the quad on Saturday.

"The team did their job today," said head coach Umme Salim-Beasley. "Our goal was to increase our team score every meet and that is what we did today. They are competing with confidence and composure. We are excited about the progress we are making and will keep chopping from here!"

Junior Emily Leese won floor with a 9.875, sophomore Elia Aird and junior Gianna Ortiz tied for the event win on beam with a 9.850, and senior Hannah Joyner took the all-around title with a 39.175.

UP NEXT

It's a quick turnaround for the Scarlet Knights, who travel today for a Mon., Jan. 16 meet at No. 19 Georgia with No. 18 Ohio State and Fisk at 2 p.m. ET.

Ridgewood High School Makes Quarterfinals of NJ State History Bee & Bowl Championships

RIDGEWOOD, NJ - Students from Ridgewood High School placed fifth in the NJ State History Bee and Bowl Championships on Saturday afternoon. The competition took place at RHS with over 200 students from more than 20 area schools competing for top marks and a bid to national and international competition. Both individual and team matchups took place following a tournament format developed by Ridgewood native David Madden who founded International Academic Competitions. The competition is broken down into three age divisions: Varsity, Junior Varsity and Middle School. Team competition is arranged in a series of head-to-head matches across five rounds. At the...
Premier Properties Welcomes RU Basketball Star

NEW BRUNSWICK - Premier Properties of New Brunswick has welcomed its newest resident – Paul Mulcahy. And, no, after all the full-throated cheering at the Jersey Mike's Arena on Sunday in a victory over Ohio State, we don't need to explain who that is. “Premier Properties was the perfect fit for me and my situation,” Mulcahy said. “The location is easy to get wherever I need to go – including the practice facility.” Premier Properties of New Brunswick specializes in new residential construction, providing Rutgers students and others with state-of-the-art safety, security and comfortable living within step of the campus. “Our buildings are strategically located within New Brunswick...
HS BOWLING: Phillipsburg Lady Liners Strike Twice as Repeating Hunterdon-Warren-Sussex Champions

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - Senior Allie Rumfield became just the second Phillipsburg High School bowler, male or female, to ever register a 700 series by rolling a 724 to lead the Stateliner girls to its second straight Hunterdon-Warren-Sussex tournament title on Wednesday afternoon at Oakwood Lanes.   Rumfield rolled games of 226, 267 and 236 for the best series of the day among both boys and girls as the ‘Liners finished with a score of 2646. Shawn Lattner became the first Phillipsburg bowler to roll a 700 series last season with a 779.   “Allie bowled simply amazing today,” said Phillipsburg’s Jason Kish, the only...
Smith, Kray and Toddings Lead Barnegat Boys Hoops to Victory over East Brunswick Magnet School 66-29

BARNEGAT - The Barnegat Bengals sprinted out to a 32-14 halftime lead and never looked back in 66-29 victory over East Brunswick Magnet School. Jamari Smith scored 14, Mason Kray 11 and Josh Toddings 10 to lead Brnegat. Barnegat's record improves to 4-9.   Team 1 2 3 4 Final East Brunswick Magnet (6-5) 2 12 2 13 29 Barnegat (4-9) 20 12 15 19 66 Team Stats   Player Stats East Brunswick Magnet Game Stats   Player 2PT 3PT FTM FTA PTS REB AST BLK STL Justin Noon 1 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 Juel Holmes-Smith 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Estevan Atanacio 5 3 1 1 20 0 0 0 0 Tyrique Pompey 1 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 Jack Clements 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Scott Pede 1 0 3 4 5 0 0 0 0 Totals: 8 3 4 6 29 0 0 0 0   Barnegat Game Stats Player 2PT 3PT FTM FTA PTS REB AST BLK STL Tommy Szukalski 0 1 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 Mason Krey 3 1 2 2 11 0 0 0 0 Luke Tortorici 2 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 0 Shawn Javines 4 0 1 1 9 0 0 0 0 Cole Toddings 5 0 0 2 10 0 0 0 0 Stephen Griffin 1 0 0 2 2 0 0 0 0 Todd Muhammad 0 1 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 Alex Churney 2 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 0 Kyle Greenleaf 3 0 0 0 6 0 0 0 0 Kalil O'Neal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jamari Smith 4 2 0 3 14 0 0 0 0 Totals: 24 5 3 10 66 0 0 0 0
Wrestling: Union Victorious Over Hoboken, 66-18

UNION, NJ -- The Union wrestling team pinned four opponents en route to a 66-18 victory over Hoboken on Wednesday. 106 Jaydon Robles (U) — Forfeit 113 Raul Moscoso Moreira (U) — Forfeit 120 Macain Romain (U) — Forfeit 126 Woodley Auciel (U) — Forfeit 132 Ariel Azeredo (U) — Forfeit 138 Gabriel Hargrove (U) — Pin 3:28 Noah Reyes (H) 144 Aidan Cross (U) — Pin 2:55 Tyler Shawlinsky (H) 150 Joshua Deleon (U) — Pin 0:49 Kristopher Atkins (H) 157 Kodi Pfeiffer (H) — Pin 1:14 Isaiah Caban (U) 165 Adams Jacques (U) — Forfeit 175 Daniel Collin (U) — Forfeit 190 Nicholas Gonzalez (U) — Pin 0:30 Benedetto Cecala (H) 215 Shane Berberna (H) — Pin 1:42 Mark Belfleur (U) 285 Jhonas Eckhardt (H) — Pin 4:13 Obreight Ingram (U)
Eastside Keeps Winning Streak as Lady Ghosts Defeat Kennedy 42-16

PATERSON, NJ - The 4-7 John F. Kennedy (JFK) Knights girls basketball team traveled across Paterson to take on the 10-3 Lady Ghosts at Eastside High School on Tuesday. Eastside got off to a strong start against the Knights outscoring their opponents12-4 in the first quarter, 8-0 in the second quarter and 16-3 in the third quarter. The Knights won the fourth quarter, as they outscored the Ghosts 9-6. Ultimately, Eastside defeated Kennedy by a final score of 42-16.  For Eastside, senior guard Symiaha Brown-Cobb had a great performance, putting up a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds, adding eight assists to her...
Madison Girls Basketball Captains Are Leading The Charge To Victory This Season

Any team on their schedule that believed that, for whatever reason, the Madison High School girls basketball program was going to take their foot off the gas pedal after a championship 2021-2022 season were very much mistaken. The Dodgers who captured the NJSIAA North 2 Group 2 Sectional title last year are focused on being considerably successful this winter. Through January 18, Madison had an overall record of 10-2. Helping to lead the way on the court for the Dodgers are the senior captains, Erin Kleiven and Gwen Tuhy. “Gwen and Erin have different strengths but are true leaders by example and the...
Boys Basketball Player Corey Rust is the Joe Eberle Weichert Realtors Pioneer Athlete of the Week

NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ -- If anybody on the New Providence boys basketball team was born to be a Pioneer, it is Corey Rust. Fifty years ago, Rust's grandfather Gordon played basketball for New Providence High School. Twenty-three years later, Gordon Rust's son, Casey, was on the basketball team. This winter, junior forward Corey Rust--Casey's kid--is the leading scorer for the Pioneers' 9-4 hoop team. There's a thread connecting the three generations of basketball-playing Rusts, too: Head coach Art Cattano, a 1973 New Providence High School graduate. "We believe Corey is the first third-generation player in our program," said Cattano, who is the dean...
Chatham Girls Basketball Slide Reaches Five Straight with Home Loss to New Providence; Pioneers Led from Start to Finish

CHATHAM, NJ -- There is no explaining how the Chatham girls basketball team went from an 8-2 start to the season to where it is now, riding a five-game losing streak. Chatham coach Joe Gaba borrowed an Italian saying that he heard UConn women's coach Geno Auriemma use the other day - Perché é così - which translates to English as "Because it is." That was the message he tried to relate to his players after New Providence led from start to finish in a 51-32 decision that handed Chatham its seventh loss on Tuesday night at CHS. "The simple answer might be that there is no...
Girls Basketball – Rams Easily Defeat South River and Improve to 11-1

SOUTH RIVER, NJ – Roselle girls basketball made it three wins in a row after defeating South River 42-26 on Tuesday afternoon. Their recent wins over South River, Brearley and Rahway show the girls are dominating their competition. The Rams outscored their opponents by an average of 17 points per game over that 3 game stretch. A very tight 3-point loss to Linden is their only defeat of the season. Roselle defeated Brearley 56-31 to start their recent winning streak. Zoe Boston (19 PTS, 10 REB) and Briana Holt (14 PTS, 12 REB) both had double-doubles for the Rams. Aaliyah Littles...
Chargers Junior Varsity Girls Basketball Team Keeps Unbeaten Streak Alive

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - It was the annual Noppenberger/Visokay Challenge at East Brunswick High School on Tuesday and the Chargers girls basketball junior varsity team keeps rolling. Spotswood kept its unbeaten steak going with a 55-48 victory over East Brunswick High School's junior varsity team. The victory was the Chargers 10th in a row. Ella Calandruccio led the Chargers with a game-high 27 points. Calandruccio also had seven rebounds, four assists and four steals. Alex Nault added nine points with eight rebounds and five blocks. Tatum Jones and Danielle Salvesen both chipped in eight points. Salvesen also grabbed 11 rebounds. Spotswood will look to keep the steak going against Carteret High School's junior varsity team on Wednesday. Game time is at 4 p.m. 
Southern Regional Lady Wrestlers Excel at Shore Conference Tournament

JACKSON, NJ - 8 of the Southern Regional Rams Lady Wrestlers competed at the Shore Conference tournament on Monday, January 16 at Jackson Liberty High School. Southern Regional's Jayla Hahn took 1st place and received the "Outstanding Wrestler" award. Sam Henrich and Masin Maugeri took 2nd place. Overall Southern Regional won 4th place.
Montville Girls Basketball Coach Derek Lynn Earns Career Victory No. 200 as Lady Mustangs Move to 9-2

MONTVILLE, NJ – The Montville girls basketball team started off their season by ripping off six straight wins, while playing strong defense and up-tempo offense. But they were tripped up during the first week in January when they fell in two very close contests to Chatham then Saddle River Day.   The Lady Mustangs (9-2) dusted themselves off and turned their sights on the next game, in which they went on the road to battle state ranked Bayonne on Jan. 9.  The Mustangs worked hard all game against the Fighting Bees and held a slight advantage in each of the four quarters to pull...
Camden High Dominates Bishop Eustace, 91-39

CAMDEN, NJ — Coming off a split in the Spalding Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Massachusetts over the weekend, the Camden High Panthers returned to South Jersey to lead a rout of Bishop Eustace Prep, 91-39. At Hoophall, the Panthers lost a close one to California's Corona Centennial, 66-62, and then scored a huge victory over Nevada's Bishop Gorman, 90-54. The Panthers, now 12-2, will travel to Illinois to play Chicago's Kenwood High at DePaul University on Jan. 20.
Lady Chargers Fall to Bears in 2023 Noppenberger/Visokay Challenge

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - The Spotswood High School girls varsity basketball team ended the first half of the 2022-23 season with a 56-41 loss in the annual Noppenberger/Visokay Challenge at East Brunswick High School on Tuesday. Spotswood was down by 11 at the halftime break. East Brunswick outscored the Chargers 25-21 in the final two quarters to win this year's challenge and stop the Chargers six game win streak. Lizzie Calandruccio led the Chargers' offense with a game-high 18 points. Jada Palacios, Allie Costantino and Violet Tharney all netted five points. Tharney also pulled down seven rebounds. Teagan Jones and Ava...
PHOTOS: Camden Eastside Falls to Camden Catholic, 68-56

CAMDEN, NJ — Camden Eastside experienced their second loss of the season, losing to Camden Catholic on Jan. 17. The Tigers, ranked number two in the South Jersey rankings, are now 9-2 on the season. Next up for them is today's s away game at 6 p.m. at Paul VI in Haddonfield.
Ice Hockey: Millburn Beats Bayonne, 5-2

BAYONNE, NJ -- Millburn scored three unanswered goals in the third period to pull away for a 5-2 ice hockey victory over Bayonne Wednesday afternoon. Bayonne (1-8) had a 2-1 lead midway through the second period before the Millers tied it with a goal, and then scored three more times in the final period. Kurt Dimoski scored the only goal of the first period to give the Bees a 1-0 lead. After a Millburn goal tied it in the second period, Alex Fiermonte scored with an assist from Roberto Bernardo to give Bayonne a one-goal lead. Sydney Fogu of Bayonne made 63 saves.
HS Bowling: Wood-Ridge Shuts Out Wallington

NORTH ARLINGTON. NJ – Coming in Tuesday’s match with Wood-Ridge, Wallington had little to fear.  Undefeated on the season, the Panthers were coming with an average nearly 60 pins per game higher than Wood-Ridge. But Wood-Ridge, who has been hot lately, continued their winning ways, sweeping the league-leading Panthers, handing them a convincing 7-0 defeat. Senior captain Andrew Medina led the way for the Blue Devils, rolling a 224 in game one as Wood-Ridge crushed Wallington, 739-605.  Dylan Matawa rolled a 202, while Nico Altamura rolled a 192 in the win.  Game two saw Wallington roll a 743 game, but Medina, who rolled...
Chargers Wrestlers Defeat Highland Park

HIGHLAND PARK, NJ - The Spotswood High School wrestling team came away with a 54-18 victory on the mat on Tuesday. Spotswood's victory over the Owls improved the team's overall season record to 8-7. Tuesday's results including weight class are as follows. 106 - Valerie Cicero (Spotswood) by forfeit 113 - Aidan Rizzuto (Spotswood) by forfeit 120 - Brandon Snyder (Spotswood) over Alain Segura (Highland Park) by a fall 126 - Colton Schmitz (Spotswood) by forfeit 132 - Double Forfeit 138 - Ernie Botteon (Highland Park) over Paul Aliermo (Spotswood) by a fall 144 - Melissa Wehrle (Spotswood) over Eugene Yu (Highland Park) by a fall 150 - Nick Marin (Spotswood) over...
WOHS AB-Salute Boys Step Team Wins 1st Place at Youth Step Brooklyn Borough Stepping Championship

WEST ORANGE, NJ -- The award-winning West Orange High School Ab-Salute Boys Step Team kicked off the season with a first-place win at the Youth Step USA Brooklyn Borough Stepping Championship, held Jan. 14 at Boys and Girls High School, beating out seven New York contenders. Next up is the Regional Championship on Feb. 18 in Newark at George Washington Carver Elementary School. WOHS Fine Arts Director Dr. William Farley is the advisor for the Boys Step Team.
