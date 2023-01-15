Gymnastics Posts Program Record Home Opener Score of 195.550

PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Rutgers gymnastics set a program record for a home opening team score with a 195.550 on Saturday afternoon at Jersey Mike's Arena, finishing second in the quad meet behind Towson (195.850) and ahead of Ball State (195.450) and Wisconsin-Oshkosh (192.425).



The Scarlet Knights made significant improvement on bars and beam from their season opener in Las Vegas with a 48.900 on bars, surpassing the 48.250 from Meet 1, and a 48.925 on beam to beat their 48.500 from the Super 16 last weekend. The 48.925 on beam was the top team score at the quad on Saturday.

"The team did their job today," said head coach Umme Salim-Beasley. "Our goal was to increase our team score every meet and that is what we did today. They are competing with confidence and composure. We are excited about the progress we are making and will keep chopping from here!"



Junior Emily Leese won floor with a 9.875, sophomore Elia Aird and junior Gianna Ortiz tied for the event win on beam with a 9.850, and senior Hannah Joyner took the all-around title with a 39.175.

UP NEXT

It's a quick turnaround for the Scarlet Knights, who travel today for a Mon., Jan. 16 meet at No. 19 Georgia with No. 18 Ohio State and Fisk at 2 p.m. ET.



