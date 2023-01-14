ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Former Art Institute of Chicago payroll manager accused of stealing millions

By Alonzo Small
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OiH6i_0kF7dUiH00

CHICAGO — A former payroll manager for the Art Institute of Chicago has been indicted on federal fraud charges for allegedly misappropriating more than $2 million in museum funds.

Michael Maurello, 56, of Beach Park, is charged with multiple counts of wire fraud and bank fraud after allegedly depositing museum funds into his bank account from 2007-2020.

$20M settlement reached after woman struck, pinned under CTA bus in Streeterville

The indictment reads that Maurello designated the payments in the payroll system as having been made to other employees or former employees.

When asked about such payments in January 20202, Maurello lied and later edited and altered a report from the museum’s payroll system to hide information about the stolen funds.

Each count of bank fraud is punishable by up to 30 years in federal prison, while each count of wire fraud carries a maximum of 20 years.

Maurello’s arraignment has not yet been scheduled.

The Art Institute of Chicago issued a statement on Friday:

In 2019, the Art Institute of Chicago began a review of our financial control procedures, which led to the discovery of unusual account activity. We immediately launched an internal investigation and discovered a now former employee fraudulently authorized a number of payments from Art Institute accounts to his personal bank accounts, disguising them as payments to former employees. This individual’s employment was terminated for cause and the matter was immediately referred to law enforcement. After an investigation, the Department of Justice has filed criminal charges against the former employee.

This individual stole in excess of $2 million from the organization over the course of approximately a decade. The cumulative loss was significant, but because of the length of time and manner in which it was taken, it did not impact decisions around staffing, payroll, scholarship funding, programming, or other financial aspects of the organization. We have implemented additional controls and procedures to help detect and prevent any future malfeasance and are recovering funds through insurance.

Spokesperson for the Art Institute of Chicago
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Girl hid while burglars looted her Oak Brook home: prosecutors

OAK BROOK, Ill. - A DuPage County judge set bond Monday at $1.5 million for a South American man accused of breaking into a home in west suburban Oak Brook last week. Anibal Miller-Valencia, 21, was charged with one count of home invasion and one count of residential burglary, the DuPage County state's attorney's office said.
OAK BROOK, IL
CBS Chicago

40 years later, gangland murder of Allen Dorfman in Lincolnwood remains unsolved

LINCOLNWOOD, Ill. (CBS) -- This week marks 40 years since one of the most brazen and still-unsolved murders in Chicago history.Allen Dorfman, an insurance salesman with close ties to the Chicago mob, was gunned down outside the old Purple Hyatt Hotel in Lincolnwood in broad daylight on Jan. 20, 1983, 40 years ago this coming Friday.Insiders said organized crime figures feared Dorfman might rat-out mob higher-ups after being convicted himself.On Monday night, CBS 2's Chris Tye took a closer look at the still-unanswered questions in Dorfman's murder.Dorfman, 60 at the time, controlled the Amalgamated Insurance Agency – which processed insurance...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police warn of ruse burglaries targeting the elderly

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning elderly residents on the Northwest Side of recent ruse burglaries targeting them. In each incident, police say an offender would approach the victim and engage them in conversation about home repairs or problems with their water. Then, while the victim is distracted, a second offender enters their home and steals jewelry and money.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Five juveniles arrested in Chicago after allegedly carjacking a brand new Mercedes in Des Plaines

DES PLAINES, Illinois - Police said five juveniles were arrested in Chicago for carjacking a 2023 Mercedes from a hotel parking lot in Des Plaines on Sunday. Police said the carjacking happened at the Wyndham Hotel, 1450 East Touhy, around 5 a.m. The 37-year-old driver told police that two of the carjackers pointed a gun at her and took her 2023 Mercedes GLE53.
DES PLAINES, IL
wgnradio.com

Why there is an increase in renters and rental properties

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 01/07/2023: The Kohler Group at Coldwell Banker’s Kari Kohler joins the program to talk about the increase in renters and rental properties. To learn more about what the Kohler Group can do for you go to thekohlergroup.co or give them a call at 1-630-673-4586.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police warn of robber on bike targeting people on North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are warning about a string of robberies in recent weeks on the North Side, in which a man approached victims on a bicycle.Detectives are investigating three such robberies since Dec. 30:on Dec. 30, around 1:15 a.m., in the 6000 block of North Talman Avenue in West Rogers Park;on Jan. 6, around 3:45 p.m., in the 5900 block of West Peterson Avenue in Jefferson Park;on Jan. 13, around 8:20 p.m., in the 2600 block of West Argyle Street in Lincoln Square.In each of the robberies, a man on a black bicycle rode up to people on the sidewalk, and demanded their property. After the victims handed over their belongings, the robber rode off.Police had only a vague description of the robber.Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to call Area 3 detectives at (312) 744-8263.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

String of robberies and carjackings has South Side seniors concerned

CHICAGO — Concerns over the safety of senior citizens in Calumet Heights and South Deering have grown after at least a dozen robberies and carjackings that happened in the neighborhoods over a week ago. According to police — in each instance — a group of offenders approach the victims while armed with handguns and demanded […]
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Armed Robbery of 7-Eleven In Joliet

The investigation continues after a 7-Eleven in Joliet was the site of an armed robbery. It was on Monday, just after 8:30pm, that Joliet Police were called to the convenient store at 325 South Larkin Ave. after a suspect pulled a gun on a clerk in the store. Police say...
JOLIET, IL
CBS Chicago

Aurora police warn public 3 carjackers targeting delivery drivers

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Aurora police are putting out a warning for delivery drivers.The Aurora Police Department released surveillance pictures of three men wanted for a string of carjackings.They target delivery drivers who leave their cars running. The suspects have struck nine times in the last month, around Aurora's Hometown subdivision and the Fox Pointe Apartments.
AURORA, IL
fox32chicago.com

Burglary crew hit six businesses in Chicago in less than 3 hours

CHICAGO - Chicago police said a team of busy burglars hit six businesses in less than three hours on Thursday morning. The burglars used the same method at their targets in the Norwood Park, Edison Park and O'Hare neighborhoods: smash the front glass door, steal money from cash register or office.
CHICAGO, IL
The Center Square

Cook County commissioner urges law enforcement to not enforce the state's gun ban

(The Center Square) – A Cook County official is calling on county law enforcement to not enforce a recently enacted law banning certain semi-automatic firearms and magazines. However, one Chicago lawmaker claims this could be a slippery slope. Gov. J.B. Pritzker prohibited individuals from purchasing certain semi-automatic weapons in Illinois when he signed the law last week. Lawmakers approved the measure on the final day of the 102nd General Assembly. The law also prohibits the future sale and possession of magazines with more than 10...
COOK COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

36K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy