Tesla Could Rally 50% After Musk Names Twitter CEO
Analysts downgraded Tesla's (TSLA) stock last week following its decision to cut vehicle prices, arguing that the electric vehicle (EV) maker’s profits will suffer as a result. But investors may take solace on one soon-to-be-expected catalyst: CEO Elon Musks’s appointment of Twitter’s new boss - an event that could trigger a ‘relief rally’ of significant scale, analyst Dan Ives said, adding he hopes the announcement will come before the firm reports its 2022 financial results on January 25.
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 17th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. PennantPark Investment Corporation PNNT: This business development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days. PennantPark Investment Corporation Price and Consensus. PennantPark Investment Corporation price-consensus-chart...
Buy 5 High-Yielding U.S. Bigwigs to Enhance Your Portfolio
U.S. stocks markets have gathered pace after some volatility at the beginning of the year. Major stock indexes have recorded two consecutive weeks of gains. A lower wage rate and a contraction in the services sector PMI raised hopes that inflation is cooling in the desired direction. At the same time, market participants remained optimistic that a resilient labor market would enable the Fed with a soft landing of the economy.
Stock Market News for Jan 18, 2023
Wall Street had a mixed session on Tuesday, primarily driven by the earnings reported by mega-cap banks. Chinese companies listed in the United States slumped on abysmal Chinese economic growth numbers for 2022. Two of the three major indexes ended in the red, while one ended in the green. How...
3 Reasons to Buy Zoetis, and 1 Reason to Sell
Whether you're a doting dog mom or a steely-eyed cattle rancher, you'll probably agree that animals need healthcare, just as we do. Enter Zoetis (NYSE: ZTS), a multinational pharmaceutical player that caters exclusively to developing medicines and other healthcare goods for pets and livestock. Thanks to its long history of...
Should Value Investors Buy CNO Financial Group (CNO) Stock?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
5 Top Stocks to Buy Now for Remarkable Earnings Growth
Irrespective of whether it is a start-up or a renowned company, earnings growth is the highest priority for any organization. This is because if the company doesn’t make money, it won’t last over the long run. So, what’s earnings growth? Study a company’s revenues over a given period...
The global rally in stocks that's kicked off 2023 may prove to be 'head fake' as it's too soon to assume inflation is receding, says UBS
Economic data is still "noisy" and that threatens more downside risk for equities after starting the new year on better footing, says UBS.
Here's Why 'Trend' Investors Would Love Betting on York Water (YORW)
Most of us have heard the dictum "the trend is your friend." And this is undeniably the key to success when it comes to short-term investing or trading. But it isn't easy to ensure the sustainability of a trend and profit from it. The trend often reverses before exiting the...
Is Trending Stock Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) a Buy Now?
Delta Air Lines (DAL) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this airline have returned +16.3% over the past month versus the...
Do Options Traders Know Something About Euronav (EURN) Stock We Don't?
Investors in Euronav NV EURN need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the May 19, 2023 $4.00 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how...
Is Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
Analysts Initiate Coverage: 4 Stocks to Buy for Higher Return
There’s no denying that a lack of consistency in information creates inefficiencies that might result in the misinterpretation of stocks. The initiation of coverage by analysts offers critical information on a stock, which is of great value to investors. Dorian LPG Ltd. LPG, Agilysys, Inc. AGYS, Kyndryl Holdings, Inc....
Pick Either Johnson & Johnson Stock Or Its Peer – Both May Offer Similar Returns
We believe that pharmaceutical giants Johnson & Johnson stock (NYSE: JNJ) and Merck stock (NYSE: MRK) will likely offer similar returns over the next three years. Both companies are trading at a similar valuation of around 5.0x trailing revenues. If we look at stock returns, Merck, with a stellar 37% rise in the last twelve months, has fared far better than J&J, up just 3%, and both have outperformed the broader S&P 500 index, down 15%. There is more to the comparison, and in the sections below, we discuss the possible returns for JNJ and MRK in the next three years. We compare a slew of factors, such as historical revenue growth, returns, and valuation, in an interactive dashboard analysis of Johnson & Johnson vs. Merck: Which Stock Is A Better Bet? Parts of the analysis are summarized below.
Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 1/18/2023
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields. KFORCE INC. (KFRC) is a small-cap value stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to...
Here's What Could Help Allied Motion (AMOT) Maintain Its Recent Price Strength
Most of us have heard the dictum "the trend is your friend." And this is undeniably the key to success when it comes to short-term investing or trading. But it isn't easy to ensure the sustainability of a trend and profit from it. The trend often reverses before exiting the...
Want Better Returns? Don?t Ignore These 2 Medical Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings. Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected...
What Makes Reliance Steel (RS) Stock a Solid Choice Right Now
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. RS is gaining from demand strength across its major end-use markets, a diversified product base and strategic acquisitions. We are optimistic about its prospects and believe that the time is right to add the stock to the portfolio as it looks poised to carry the momentum ahead.
Here's Why You Should Add Unum (UNM) Stock to Your Portfolio
Unum Group UNM is poised to grow on disciplined sales trends, strong persistency, an improving rate environment, favorable risk experience and a solid capital position. These, coupled with optimistic growth projections, make UNM stock worth adding to one’s portfolio. Unum Group has a favorable VGM Score of B. VGM...
Zacks Value Trader Highlights: Berkshire Hathaway, Apple, Bank of America, Chevron, The Coca-Cola
Chicago, IL – January 16, 2023 – Zacks Value Trader is a podcast hosted weekly by Zacks Stock Strategist Tracey Ryniec. Every week, Tracey will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life. To listen to the podcast, click here: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2039167/is-berkshire-hathaway-a-value-stock)
