Current Wrestling Champion Dies

Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Miami Heat play one of their most complete games in New Orleans blowout

The Miami Heat came into their game on Wednesday night off a tough defeat at the hands of the Atlanta Hawks in a Martin Luther King Day matchup. Allowing the Hawks to go up big on the backs of their bonkers offensive efficiency to start the game and through the first half, the Miami Heat would get it down to just a few possessions at points late in the game, but couldn’t fully seal the deal.
Eagles versus Giants: Guess what Wink Martindale said about Boston Scott

It never seems to take long before any discussion about a Philadelphia Eagles/New York Giants game transitions into debates about whether or not any interested party should place wagers on Boston Scott finding his way into the end zone as an ‘anytime touchdown scorer’. You have all heard this story thousands of times by way of one avenue or another. For the sake of this conversation alone, this has to be brought up once more.
Miami football 7th in way too early ACC power rankings

Sam Marsdale of 247 Sports ranked the Miami football team seventh in his “ACC football: FSU headlines way-too-early power rankings heading into 2023.” After a vastly underachieving season in 2022, Miami enters the 2023 offseason with a considerable amount of skeptics. Miami has to prove itself in 2023.
