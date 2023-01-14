Read full article on original website
Related
What Would You Do With The Old State Street Augusta Red Barn?
The pandemic brought on many changes in Central Maine. This is especially true when it comes to businesses. Sadly, we saw many iconic Central Maine businesses close their doors for good during the pandemic. However, we also saw many businesses change their way of operating, and even expand, during the pandemic.
police1.com
Maine AG: Officers' use of force justified in 3 separate shootings
LIMERICK, Maine — Three police officers, including one who fatally shot a 16-year-old armed robbery suspect in Limerick, were justified in their use of deadly force, the Maine Attorney General's Office announced Friday. Attorney General Aaron Frey released the results of separate investigations and legal reviews into the Limerick...
End of an Era With the Last Two Sears Stores in Maine Closing
The Farmington and Caribou Hometown Sears, are closing their doors. These were the only Sears left in Maine. And yes, everything must go! The Bangor Daily News reported that the liquidation has started and they are boldly advertising it on their website. These two stores are among the 115 Sears...
mainebiz.biz
A former Maine Veterans’ Homes site in Augusta will become home to arts academy
Maine Arts Academy, a charter school for the arts, plans to move to a building in Augusta that’s about six times bigger than its current location in Sidney. The academy bought 310 Cony Road from Maine Veterans’ Homes Augusta for $3.25 million. Chris Paszyc of the Boulos Co....
My Open Apology To Augusta Police Department & Maine Dispatchers
For most of my life, I have been a big supporter of our law enforcement. Given what they have had to endure over the last few years, this has become even more so. Because of this, I feel even worse about wasting their time over the weekend. Not once, but...
WGME
Turner man who stabbed couple to death granted supervised outings
A Turner man who stabbed a couple to death will be allowed to leave his Augusta psychiatric center for supervised short outings, according to the Kennebec Journal. Patrick Maher, 26, killed Troy and Dulsie Varney back in 2021, while he was renting a room from the couple. Maher was found to be not criminally responsible for this crime by reason of insanity.
Man Dies in Rangeley, Maine After Falling Out of Bucket Truck While It’s Driving Down The Road
According to Maine Department of Public Safety Spokeswoman, Shannon Moss, a man is dead following an accident in Rangeley on Tuesday morning. Moss is reporting that a 911 call was placed on Tuesday morning to the Franklin County Emergency Dispatch center from a caller claiming that a man had fallen out of a bucket truck in Rangeley. Emergency crews from the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, Maine State Police, Rangeley Police, North Star Ambulance and the Maine Department of Transportation responded to the scene on Main Street.
Two Maine Men Seriously Injured in Three-Vehicle Crash
Two Maine men were seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash Monday night in Peru, Maine. The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office said the driver of one of the vehicles in the accident, 57-year-old Kenneth Roy from Greene, and his passenger, 54-year-old Robert Winson of South Portland sustained serious injuries. Three...
Four in Jail After Police Tip Leads to Big Central Maine Drug Bust Monday Morning
Four men are in custody and several drugs are off the streets of Central Maine following a Monday morning drug raid. According to WGME 13, an anonymous police tip led investigators to perform a drug raid on Monday morning at a home on Lake Auburn Avenue in Auburn, Maine. Police say they began the raid in the early morning hours at around 2 am Monday.
3-vehicle crash in Oxford County leaves 2 people with serious injuries
PERU, Maine — Two people suffered serious injuries in a three-vehicle crash in the town of Peru on Monday. It happened shortly before 5 p.m. on Route 108, according to a release from the Oxford County Sheriff's Office. The crash involved a Toyota pickup truck, a Ford F-150 pickup...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Dec. 24 - Jan. 10. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Dec. 24. Robert E. Nichols,...
Three of Guy Fieri’s Favorite Meals Ever Are Served in Maine and New Hampshire
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. There have been more than 400 episodes over 36 seasons of the infamous Food Network show Diners, Drive-ins and Dives. Over the course of all those years, host Guy Fieri has gotten to taste the best of the best from coast to coast, from meals he's familiar with to meals that were brand new to him.
You’ll Never Believe Who I Met In The Bathroom At A Maine Bar
This Wednesday, I went to Mainely Brews in Downtown Waterville to enjoy my friend Ashley and Rob Burnell sing for open mic night but while I was there, something truly awesome happened. Many times when we're out and about, we meet all sorts of enticing people but I wasn't expecting...
wabi.tv
Bethel woman arrested after police standoff Saturday
BETHEL, Maine (WABI) - A Bethel woman is behind bars after causing a standoff with police. 41-year-old Lydia Mills is charged with two counts of Domestic Violence Assault. Police responded to her home on Acres Road just before 10:30 Saturday morning for a Domestic Violence Assault complaint. She was believed...
Hallowell Police Officer Taken to Hospital After Being Rear-Ended by Teen Driver
A Sargent with the Hallowell Police Department was taken to the hospital after sustaining injuries in a crash over the weekend. According to The Kennebec Journal Hallowell Police Sgt, Christopher Giles, was rear-ended on Water Street on Sunday evening at around 8pm. Giles was struck from behind by a 16-year-old boy from Gardiner who officials say was operating too fast for the road conditions.
truecountry935.com
Auburn Drug Raid Leads to 4 Arrests
Four men are facing drug trafficking charges after Auburn police raided a Lake Auburn Avenue home and reportedly found meth, crack, fentanyl and cash. Arrested were Dwayne McDowell, 50, of Auburn, Darnel Andre, 26, of Rockland, Jaden Andre, 19, of Rockland, Gary Pleau, 58, of Auburn.
truecountry935.com
Winslow Police Warn of New Scam
The Winslow Police Department, on their Facebook page, is warning of a new phone scam where callers are told they have qualified for a grant.
YAHOO!
Police arrest 4 men Monday on drug charges in Auburn
Jan. 17—AUBURN — Police arrested four men at 2 a.m. Monday in a small house on Lake Auburn Avenue and charged them with a variety of drug and weapons violations following an investigation. Police served a search warrant at the home at 14 Lake Auburn Ave. and found...
Comments / 0