Prairie Du Sac, WI

Wisconsin cities declare snow emergencies with winter weather looming

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Southern Wisconsin cities are already bracing for the heavy snowfall predicted overnight for some parts of the region. Recent models indicate between 4″ and 7″ of snow for the areas around La Crosse, Prairie du Chein, and Wisconsin Dells. Those projected totals fall, however, as one moves to the southeast, with less than an inch expected around Janesville.
WISCONSIN STATE
Pet(s) of the Week: Meet Coal and Aspen!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This week we have two pets of the week!. Both puppies are around eight weeks old and weigh about eight pounds. They are both best in a home with other dogs around. If you’re interested in adopting Coal or Aspen (or both!) you can apply at...
MADISON, WI
Woman killed in weekend crash in Sun Prairie identified

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Wednesday released the name of the woman killed in a three-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 151 in Sun Prairie over the weekend. Adrienne Nash, 52, of Madison, was pronounced dead at a hospital from injuries she suffered in the crash, the medical examiner’s office said. ﻿ RELATED: One person...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
Snow is on the way

Winter weather alerts have been posted in advance of the next system that will be moving into our area this evening. The victim in the third assault told the Madison Police Department she was walking towards Meriter Hospital around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Updated: 25 minutes ago. |. An incident...
MADISON, WI
Latest updates on this snow system

An updated weather article can be found here. The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. We are now in a Winter Storm Warning from midnight until 6pm tomorrow for most areas. We are also in a Winter Weather Advisory from midnight until 6pm counties further south including...
GREEN BAY, WI
Winter Storm Watch Called Off

A winter storm watch for tonight for four area counties has been called off, though a winter weather advisory is in place for all the counties in the area. The National Weather Service on Tuesday was calling for a winter storm watch starting tonight for a large area that included Clayton County, Iowa, and Crawford, Grant and Iowa counties in Wisconsin. Those counties now no longer will be under a watch, as the predicted worst part of the coming storm has shifted northward. The National Weather Service is now predicting mixed precipitation.
CLAYTON COUNTY, IA
Things to Do in Janesville, Wisconsin

Places to visit in Janesville, WI. If you are looking for fun things to do in Janesville, Wisconsin, then you have come to the right place. This article will give suggestions on this city’s various activities and attractions. Janesville is one of the best places to visit for a unique and unforgettable experience. Located in Rock County, this charming city has something for everyone – from outdoor activities like fishing and camping to cultural attractions like historic sites and art galleries.
JANESVILLE, WI
Madison Streets Div. warns of slick commute, lays out plow plans

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A dangerous mix of relatively warm pavement and the thick snow expected to fall over Madison overnight serve as the perfect recipe for “slippery, slushy, and snowy” driving through the morning commute on Thursday, Streets Superintendent Charlie Romines warned, as his agency laid out its plan for clearing the roads.
MADISON, WI
Name released of Madison woman killed in Sun Prairie wreck

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) – The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the Madison woman who died in a crash on a Sun Prairie highway. According to the medical examiner, Adrienne Nash died following the Jan. 14 wreck. Its preliminary investigation indicates Nash, 52, died from injuries sustained in the wreck.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
Local municipalities declare snow emergencies ahead of storm

MARSHALL, Wis. — Local municipalities declared snow emergencies on Wednesday ahead of a winter storm. The City of Adams declared an emergency from 8 p.m. Wednesday until further notice. Parking on city streets is prohibited during the emergency. The City of Evansville declared an emergency from 11:59 p.m. Wednesday to 12 p.m. Tuesday. During the emergency, parking on either side of the...
EVANSVILLE, WI
Multiple emergency crews respond to fire near Oregon

RUTLAND, Wis. (WMTV) - Emergency crews from three counties are descending upon a fire Wednesday afternoon near Oregon. Dane County dispatchers confirmed the fire was happening at a home off of Oak Hill Road, in Rutland. A heavy plume of smoke could be seen coming from the fire just after 5 p.m. Wednesday.
OREGON, WI
PHOTOS: Babies born at UnityPoint Health- Meriter wear adorable knit hats

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Babies born at UnityPoint Health- Meriter are ready for winter weather!. The health system showed off its littlest patients Wednesday, all of which were wearing adorable knitted hats. Each of the caps were winter-themed, using shades of blue and white as the main colors. The health...
MADISON, WI
First responders from at least three agencies respond to home fire

Winter weather alerts have been posted in advance of the next system that will be moving into our area this evening. The victim in the third assault told the Madison Police Department she was walking towards Meriter Hospital around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Updated: 32 minutes ago. |. An incident...
MADISON, WI
Darlington police search for 75-year-old not seen for 3 months

DARLINGTON, Wis. (WMTV) – A retired teacher who frequently travels between his homes in Darlington, Wisconsin, and Seward, Alaska, has not been seen in more than three months and authorities are asking for help locating him. On Wednesday, the Darlington Police Dept. asked people to be on the lookout...
DARLINGTON, WI
The last Roman Candle Pizzeria is about to close

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) – The last remaining Roman Candle Pizzeria is fizzling out. Its owners revealed Tuesday that, in a little more than two weeks, the Middleton restaurant will close for the last time. “The decision to close after years of serving our beautiful community comes with a heavy...
MIDDLETON, WI

