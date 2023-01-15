Read full article on original website
nbc15.com
Wisconsin cities declare snow emergencies with winter weather looming
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Southern Wisconsin cities are already bracing for the heavy snowfall predicted overnight for some parts of the region. Recent models indicate between 4″ and 7″ of snow for the areas around La Crosse, Prairie du Chein, and Wisconsin Dells. Those projected totals fall, however, as one moves to the southeast, with less than an inch expected around Janesville.
nbc15.com
Pet(s) of the Week: Meet Coal and Aspen!
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This week we have two pets of the week!. Both puppies are around eight weeks old and weigh about eight pounds. They are both best in a home with other dogs around. If you’re interested in adopting Coal or Aspen (or both!) you can apply at...
Woman killed in weekend crash in Sun Prairie identified
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Wednesday released the name of the woman killed in a three-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 151 in Sun Prairie over the weekend. Adrienne Nash, 52, of Madison, was pronounced dead at a hospital from injuries she suffered in the crash, the medical examiner’s office said. RELATED: One person...
nbc15.com
Snow is on the way
Winter weather alerts have been posted in advance of the next system that will be moving into our area this evening. The victim in the third assault told the Madison Police Department she was walking towards Meriter Hospital around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Updated: 25 minutes ago. |. An incident...
wearegreenbay.com
Latest updates on this snow system
An updated weather article can be found here. The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. We are now in a Winter Storm Warning from midnight until 6pm tomorrow for most areas. We are also in a Winter Weather Advisory from midnight until 6pm counties further south including...
x1071.com
Winter Storm Watch Called Off
A winter storm watch for tonight for four area counties has been called off, though a winter weather advisory is in place for all the counties in the area. The National Weather Service on Tuesday was calling for a winter storm watch starting tonight for a large area that included Clayton County, Iowa, and Crawford, Grant and Iowa counties in Wisconsin. Those counties now no longer will be under a watch, as the predicted worst part of the coming storm has shifted northward. The National Weather Service is now predicting mixed precipitation.
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Janesville, Wisconsin
Places to visit in Janesville, WI. If you are looking for fun things to do in Janesville, Wisconsin, then you have come to the right place. This article will give suggestions on this city’s various activities and attractions. Janesville is one of the best places to visit for a unique and unforgettable experience. Located in Rock County, this charming city has something for everyone – from outdoor activities like fishing and camping to cultural attractions like historic sites and art galleries.
nbc15.com
Madison-based adaptive climbing program allows the sport to be accessible to all
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Boulders Climbing Gym on Madison’s eastside offers an adaptive climbing program, that makes the sport of rock climbing accessible to all ages and abilities. The workshop held on the last Sunday of each month, is led by Boulders employees and volunteers, who brought the program to...
nbc15.com
Madison Streets Div. warns of slick commute, lays out plow plans
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A dangerous mix of relatively warm pavement and the thick snow expected to fall over Madison overnight serve as the perfect recipe for “slippery, slushy, and snowy” driving through the morning commute on Thursday, Streets Superintendent Charlie Romines warned, as his agency laid out its plan for clearing the roads.
nbc15.com
Name released of Madison woman killed in Sun Prairie wreck
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) – The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the Madison woman who died in a crash on a Sun Prairie highway. According to the medical examiner, Adrienne Nash died following the Jan. 14 wreck. Its preliminary investigation indicates Nash, 52, died from injuries sustained in the wreck.
Local municipalities declare snow emergencies ahead of storm
MARSHALL, Wis. — Local municipalities declared snow emergencies on Wednesday ahead of a winter storm. The City of Adams declared an emergency from 8 p.m. Wednesday until further notice. Parking on city streets is prohibited during the emergency. The City of Evansville declared an emergency from 11:59 p.m. Wednesday to 12 p.m. Tuesday. During the emergency, parking on either side of the...
nbc15.com
Multiple emergency crews respond to fire near Oregon
RUTLAND, Wis. (WMTV) - Emergency crews from three counties are descending upon a fire Wednesday afternoon near Oregon. Dane County dispatchers confirmed the fire was happening at a home off of Oak Hill Road, in Rutland. A heavy plume of smoke could be seen coming from the fire just after 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 9 a.m.
Locations north of Milwaukee will see a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain through the night with 2-5" of snow possible.
nbc15.com
PHOTOS: Babies born at UnityPoint Health- Meriter wear adorable knit hats
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Babies born at UnityPoint Health- Meriter are ready for winter weather!. The health system showed off its littlest patients Wednesday, all of which were wearing adorable knitted hats. Each of the caps were winter-themed, using shades of blue and white as the main colors. The health...
nbc15.com
First responders from at least three agencies respond to home fire
Winter weather alerts have been posted in advance of the next system that will be moving into our area this evening. The victim in the third assault told the Madison Police Department she was walking towards Meriter Hospital around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Updated: 32 minutes ago. |. An incident...
nbc15.com
Hartmeyer Ice Arena hosting “Skate for the PAWS” fundraiser for Dane County Humane Society
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -If you love animals and are looking for a reason to get in some exercise, you’ve pounced to the right place. Monday, the Hartmeyer Ice Arena in Madison is hosting “Skate for the PAWS.”. A fundraiser in which all of the proceeds will be donated...
nbc15.com
Darlington police search for 75-year-old not seen for 3 months
DARLINGTON, Wis. (WMTV) – A retired teacher who frequently travels between his homes in Darlington, Wisconsin, and Seward, Alaska, has not been seen in more than three months and authorities are asking for help locating him. On Wednesday, the Darlington Police Dept. asked people to be on the lookout...
Everyone in Wisconsin Should Visit this Epic Amish Market At Least Once
Wisconsin is home to several Amish settlements and is home to the fourth largest Amish population in the United States, behind the states of Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Indiana. In the southwest corner of Marquette County, you’ll find one of Wisconsin’s best Amish markets located within the village of Westfield.
nbc15.com
The last Roman Candle Pizzeria is about to close
MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) – The last remaining Roman Candle Pizzeria is fizzling out. Its owners revealed Tuesday that, in a little more than two weeks, the Middleton restaurant will close for the last time. “The decision to close after years of serving our beautiful community comes with a heavy...
Infant found unresponsive on Madison’s west side dies at hospital
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after they said an infant died after being found unresponsive on the city’s west side. Emergency crews were called to a home on Welton drive at around 9:50 p.m. on Friday. Paramedics performed life-saving measures on the child, who was taken to a local hospital. The infant was pronounced dead at the hospital....
