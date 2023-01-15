Read full article on original website
Related
Sister Wives’ Meri Brown Slammed for Selling New $6K ‘Love’ Retreat After Kody Brown Split
Backlash! Sister Wives star Meri Brown was slammed for selling a new $6K “love” retreat following her split from Kody Brown. “I am so excited about this one. We have so many good things planned,” Meri, 52, announced about an upcoming retreat at Lizzie’s Heritage Inn in an Instagram video posted on Tuesday, January 17.
The definitive list for the 4 best hot dog places in NJ
It seems like every time we discuss a foodie topic, hot dogs, get the most passion. And I’m not sure how we became what is arguably the hot dog capital of the country, but we are almost as passionate about our hot dogs as we are about our pizza.
Pretty tasty! The oldest candy distributor is right here in New Jersey
When you think of novelty candy, what types do you think of?. The iconic Pop Rocks, Ring Pops, Push Pops, etc. I think of my all-time favorites, the wax with the juice inside. Crazy how old they are and they still sell them. These are just some of the novelty...
Do NJ Paw-rents Contribute To These Crazy Pet Parent Stats?
I feel like just about everyone is more obsessed with their pets than other members of their family. Whether your pet means your dog, cat, fish, bird, or even reptiles, you know those little ones have such a special place in your heart. But how obsessed is New Jersey with their pets compared to the rest of the country?
On this day in history, Jan. 19, 2000, Hedy Lamarr dies — 'most beautiful woman' in Hollywood, WWII inventor
Hedy Lamarr, dubbed "the most beautiful woman in film" by Louis B. Mayer, died on this day in history, Jan. 19, 2000. Amazingly, she pioneered major communications technology during World War II.
Don’t look for NJ McD’s to sell ‘air land and sea’ burgers soon
Some things go together. Others send social media into a ghastly tailspin. This is one of them. Raina Huang is an influencer (and god do I hate that word) and has over 330,000 followers on Instagram, over 3 million on TikTok and has her own YouTube channel. Based out of Los Angeles she’s known for doing competitive food challenges. Has she ever gone up against Joey Chestnut? Sorry, that’s the only other competitive eater I know by name.
New Jersey 101.5
Trenton, NJ
73K+
Followers
22K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://nj1015.com/
Comments / 0