ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 4PM’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon’s drawing of the Oregon Lottery’s “Pick 4 4PM” game were:

2-5-0-8

(two, five, zero, eight)

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

SD Lottery

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) _ These South Dakota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:. (three, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty) (twelve, eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-seven, forty-five; Star Ball: one; ASB: five) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000. Powerball. 06-15-22-42-47, Powerball: 26, Power Play: 3. (six, fifteen, twenty-two, forty-two, forty-seven; Powerball: twenty-six; Power Play: three)
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you like trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oregon that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them definitely add them to your list.
OREGON STATE
Channel 6000

Strongest storm of the week moves in Wednesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The most impactful storm of the week brings rain to the valleys and snowfall to the Cascades. Rain is expected to start early Wednesday morning and last through the evening hours. Rain accumulation will be near 0.25″-0.5″ for the valley through Thursday afternoon. The greatest amounts of rainfall will fall along the coast with nearly an inch of water expected. Some of these accumulation amounts are including what fell over the area late Tuesday night.
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ $5.6 million in Oregon lottery prizes have gone unclaimed

You’d think someone would be sprinting to the lottery office to claim a $1 million prize. But more than two months after someone bought that winning ticket in Oregon, nobody has come forward. In fact, there is $5.6 million in unclaimed Oregon lottery prizes sitting out there waiting to...
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Theft Of Oregon EBT Benefits Has Been Occurring As A Result Of Card Skimmers

2.1 The USDA recommends that SNAP cardholders take precautions against fraud. The following is an illustration:. Theft Of Oregon EBT Benefits: Tricia Collins makes the most of a bad situation when trapped in a cheap motel. This Portland mother of a 10-year-old boy makes every dollar count since she has no reliable source of income. Her survival depends on governmental food coupons and monetary aid.
OREGON STATE
CBS LA

Jackpot winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1.35 billion sold in Maine

With a one in 303 million chance at winning, why not line up and pay out in hopes of becoming the big lottery winner on this most unlucky day, Friday the 13th. Today's Mega Millions jackpot is at $1.35 billion and many see the odds worth the $2 ticket. That $1.35 billion has a cash value of $707.9 million, it's the second largest prize in Mega Millions history.A winning ticket matching all six numbers was sold in Maine. In Riverside, a ticket matching five numbers — worth an estimated $1 million — was sold at the Stater Bros. Markets on Iowa Avenue.A $1.53 billion Mega Million prize won in South Carolina in October 2018 remains at the top in prize-winning history of the game. And while we are talking about luck, odds and superstitions, there was a $1.586 billion Powerball winner in California Jan. 13, 2016. So why is Friday the 13th such an unfortunate date? Both Friday and the number 13 are regarded as unlucky in certain cultures throughout history …. So, good luck.
MAINE STATE
R.A. Heim

A One-time $1,200 Payment Coming Courtesy of the State of Washington

Starting next month a new program from the state of Washington called the Working Families Tax Credit will provide payments up to $1,200 to select individuals and families who meet certain eligibility requirements. This program focuses on low-to-moderate income individuals and families that live in the state. The amounts you will be eligible to receive will vary depending on income level and the number of qualifying children. (source) It is important to note that you do have to apply for this program.
WASHINGTON STATE
nationalfisherman.com

Oregon Dungeness crab fishermen criticize repeated delay of season opener

In an open letter to Caren Braby, the Marine Resources Program manager for the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, Dungeness crab fishers from Astoria to Port Orford lambasted the decision made by the Department to delay the opening of the Dungeness crab season along the entire Oregon coast. The...
OREGON STATE
Channel 6000

Surface lows push Pacific Ocean moisture into Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another round of heavy rain takes aim at the western half of the country Sunday. Two surface lows will help push moisture from the Pacific Ocean inland throughout the day. The parade of storms will continue to help increase Portland’s monthly rainfall totals. As of...
PORTLAND, OR
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
620K+
Post
660M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy