ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Comments / 0

Related
Great Bend Post

Police: Kansas house fire intentionally set

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged arson fire in Manhattan. Just after 2:30p.m. Tuesday, officers filed a report for arson in the 800 block of Pottawatomie Avenue in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 75-year-old woman reported a 28-year-old woman started a...
MANHATTAN, KS
Great Bend Post

Police catch Kansas felon driving stolen vehicle

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a vehicle theft and have made an arrest. Just before 8:30 a.m. Friday, police were dispatched to take a report of a stolen vehicle in the 600 block of NW Highway 24. The owner of the vehicle does not live in the State of Kansas, and the vehicle contained thousands of dollars-worth of tools, personal items, and two firearms, according to Police Lt. Matt Danielson.
TOPEKA, KS
Great Bend Post

Police report burglary of Kan. man's military equipment

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary involving military equipment in Manhattan. Just after 6:30p.m. Monday, officers filed a report for burglary in the 900 block of Bluemont Ave. in Manhattan. A 21-year-old man reported his car was broken into and his military-issued Improved Outer Tactical Vest, helmet...
MANHATTAN, KS
Great Bend Post

Russell teacher among 2023 Kansas Horizon Award recipients

TOPEKA — Thirty-two Kansas educators are being recognized for their outstanding teaching skills through the 2023 Kansas Horizon Award program. The 2023 Kansas Horizon Award recipients were recently announced by the Kansas State Department of Education. The educators will be honored at a special ceremony during the Kansas Exemplary...
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Manhattan business loses $100,000 in theft by deception

RILEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged theft by deception and unlawful computer acts in Manhattan. On Tuesday, Champion Teamwear, 520 McCall Road in Manhattan, reported unknown suspects fraudulently claimed to be employees of New York Presbyterian Hospital, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. The suspects ordered over $100,000 in merchandise that was shipped to them but never paid for.
MANHATTAN, KS
Great Bend Post

Wednesday Sports Headlines and Scores presented by Barton Community College

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Keyontae Johnson scored 24 points, including the go-ahead alley-oop dunk with 25 seconds left in overtime, and No. 13 Kansas State beat second-ranked Kansas 83-82 on Tuesday night to snap a seven-game series skid. Desi Sills also scored 24 points, and Nae’Qwan Tomlin had 15 points and 10 boards, as the Wildcats hung tough after blowing a 14-point first-half lead and then squandering a chance to win the game in regulation. Jalen Wilson scored a career-best 38 points for Kansas, though he missed a crucial 3-pointer late in overtime.
MANHATTAN, KS
Great Bend Post

Houston, KU stay atop Top 25 while K-State drops to No. 13

Houston and Kansas remain firmly atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll after a record weekend of Top 25 losses. Florida Atlantic took advantage of the chaos to crack the rankings for the first time in school history. Eleven ranked teams went down Saturday, tying a record that has stood for nearly 12 years, while UConn and Marquette lost Sunday to help give the AP poll one of its biggest shakeups in recent history. Clemson, Baylor and Rutgers joined FAU in entering the poll. That came at the expense of San Diego State, Duke, Wisconsin and Missouri.
HOUSTON, TX
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
11K+
Followers
25K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy