Julie Chrisley gives Nanny Faye health update and says she’s ‘hanging in there’
USA Network viewers have grown fond of the Chrisley family since they first appeared on TV in 2014. The family rose to fame on Chrisley Knows Best. Nanny Faye Chrisley is the matriarch of the family and fans want to know more about her health in 2023. The Chrisleys are...
Willow leaving General Hospital: The Heart-Wrenching Goodbye on General Hospital
Will she stay in Port Charles, or will she be written off the show? In this article, we will take a look at the character's journey on the show and explore the possibilities of her future at General Hospital.
msn.com
Jeremy Renner source claims 'it's much worse than anyone knows' after actor's sister gives health update amid his snowplow accident recovery, more news ICYMI
Slide 1 of 9: Jeremy Renner is still ailing from a New Year's Day snowplow accident that left him in critical condition, and he's facing a long road to recovery. On Jan. 16, a source told Radar Online that "it's much worse than anyone knows. Jeremy is very aware of the fact that he almost died out there," noting that "the right side of Jeremy's chest was crushed, and his upper torso had collapsed. He also had a bad head wound that was bleeding and a leg injury." A second source told the webloid that "word is the damage to Jeremy's chest was so substantial it had to be reconstructed in surgery," claiming that friends have said it could be two years before he's, as Radar put it, "back in fighting shape."Sister Kym Renner has remained positive, telling People magazine days earlier on Jan. 10 that Jeremy is doing better than expected at this point. "If anyone knows Jeremy, he is a fighter and doesn't mess around. He is crushing all the progress goals. We couldn't feel more positive about the road ahead." On Jan. 1, the Marvel actor was run over by a 14,000-pound snowcat, which is used for plowing and grooming snow. He suffered "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries," according to a statement from his rep, and underwent emergency surgery. MORE: The best photos of Kate Middleton's first months as Britain's new Princess of Wales.
msn.com
Buckingham Palace Reportedly Has Plans For Prince Harry Ahead Of King Charles' Coronation
Prince Harry has opened the floodgates, and it's a scene! "Spare," his uncensored memoir, gets into the nitty-gritty details of his own life and that of his family, with many wondering if he went too far. The consensus is divided. There's the "Sussex Squad," who are avidly defending Harry and wife, Meghan Markle, and there are those who keep the hashtag "ShutUpHarry" trending. Then, of course, there's a good batch of the population that simply doesn't care.
Sister Wives’ Meri Brown Slammed for Selling New $6K ‘Love’ Retreat After Kody Brown Split
Backlash! Sister Wives star Meri Brown was slammed for selling a new $6K “love” retreat following her split from Kody Brown. “I am so excited about this one. We have so many good things planned,” Meri, 52, announced about an upcoming retreat at Lizzie’s Heritage Inn in an Instagram video posted on Tuesday, January 17.
Jennifer Coolidge shows off killer curves in sheer dress at Shotgun Wedding premiere
Coolidge - who is fresh off a Critics' Choice Awards win - joined co-stars Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel on the red carpet in Hollywood.
Bryan Cranston & Aaron Paul Stage ‘Breaking Bad’ Reunion At Houston Rockets Game: Watch
Heisenberg and Pinkman seem to also enjoy basketball! Breaking Bad co-stars Bryan Cranston, 66, and Aaron Paul, 43, sat courtside together at the Houston Rockets game on Jan. 18 and gave the crowd a cheerful wave. The official NBA Twitter account shared the iconic moment and captioned the clip, “Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul are courtside in Houston tonight! #NBACelebRow.” The 43-year-old rocked a multi-patterned button-up paired with a white t-shirt, while Bryan opted for a business casual look with a white button-up and jacket.
