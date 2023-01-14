Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Embarrassing detail on Brett Maher’s brutal night emerges
Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher is lucky he did not cost his team a playoff win on Monday night, but he did cost them something else — a bunch of footballs. Maher missed four extra points in the Cowboys’ 31-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The kicks were not even close, either.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Yardbarker
Analyst on Brock Purdy's performance: 'Playoff football never looked easier'
As NFL Network and Fox Sports NFL analyst Brian Baldinger recently pointed out, the 49ers offense was good with Garoppolo running the show, but Purdy has elevated the unit to another level. “There’s no doubt that the talent and the scheme is brilliant, but this guy Brock Purdy is making...
Matt Patricia's next position with Patriots might have been revealed
Matt Patricia might have experienced his worst season as a New England Patriot after being promoted to offensive play-caller in place of former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. Surely, the former Detroit Lions head coach and Patriots defensive coordinator hoped to rehabilitate his coaching image in New England to potentially land...
Yardbarker
HC Todd Bowles has stern message for Buccaneers
For better or worse, the Buccaneers won't be the same team next season. "Those who come back, we gotta create new culture, new chemistry and new camaraderie," head coach Todd Bowles said, per JoeBucsFan, a website that covers the team. "We'll have new people coming in. If you're lucky enough to come back or privileged enough to come back, be ready to work."
Yardbarker
Bills Cut Wide Receiver Ahead Of Bengals Game
The Bills swapped wide receivers for the practice squad. The Bills made some moves to their practice squad roster before their first practice Wednesday in preparation for the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. The Bills had already made some roster moves with the receiver corps this postseason when they signed Cole Beasley to the 53-man roster.
Yardbarker
Steelers Rookie Kenny Pickett Was Convinced That Saints Picked Him At 19 When Phone Rang On Draft Night
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett seems like he was destined to join the black and gold. Pickett was freely acknowledged as the best quarterback in the worst rookie class since EJ Manuel was the only first-round quarterback in the 2013 NFL Draft. Manuel actually went four slots higher than the former Pitt Panther, but the league’s loss is Pittsburgh’s gain.
Yardbarker
Bills Get Massive Injury News Ahead Of Divisional Round vs. Bengals
The Buffalo Bills barely got past their AFC East rivals, the Miami Dolphins, during Super Wild Card Weekend. A shorthanded Dolphins squad, led by seventh-round rookie Skylar Thompson, gave the Bills everything that they could handle in what ended up being a 34-31 game. With the win, Buffalo is now...
Yardbarker
PFF Links Steelers To Another Talented Inside Linebacker, An Obvious Need For The ’23 Off-Season
Inside linebacker seems to be a pressing need for the Pittsburgh Steelers this off-season. By all indications, Devin Bush seems like he’ll find a fresh start somewhere else after an underwhelming four-year tenure in Pittsburgh. Robert Spillane is meant more as a rotational piece than an every-down linebacker, like he was the last four weeks of the season. Myles Jack is the X-factor as far as the black and gold’s middle linebackers go.
Yardbarker
Andy Reid Gives Brutal Injury Update For Offensive Weapon
Andy Reid held his press conference Tuesday before the Kansas City Chiefs held their first practice for their Divisional Round game. The Chiefs practiced Tuesday, as their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars will be held on Saturday. Reid had updated on a few critical Chiefs injuries. According to Pete Sweeney...
Yardbarker
Tom Brady Responds To Recent Reports Linking Him To Raiders, Dolphins
For many teams in the NFL, the playoffs have begun, and all focus is on trying to advance. But those who failed to qualify are already looking at how they can improve their team for next season, and the Las Vegas Raiders are in that group. One name that has continually been linked to the Raiders is that of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.
Yardbarker
Buccaneers Announce Disappointing News Before Wild-Card Game
The Buccaneers will be without a few for their Wild Card game. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have several players battling injuries before their Wild Card game Monday night. The Buccaneers will play the Dallas Cowboys a little shorthanded this week. The Buccaneers have been dealing with injuries all season, a large factor in why they won the NFC South with a losing record.
Yardbarker
Steelers Brian Flores Was The “Puppeteer” Behind Kenny Pickett’s Critical Week 9 Turn Around
By all accounts, Pickett had a rough start to his rookie season. He took over for Mitch Trubisky in Week 4 against the Jets. Initially, Trusbisky had been slated to be under center to give the rookie Pickett a chance to get comfortable. Trubisky wasn’t getting it done and at halftime, Head Coach Mike Tomlin made the decision to bench him and start the young QB.
Yardbarker
Did new Cardinals GM already send message to Kyler Murray?
New Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort offered an interesting message during Tuesday's introductory news conference. "We are going to turn over every stone to find the right players for this team," Ossenfort said, as shared by Arthur Weinstein of The Comeback. "We are not just collecting talent, we’re going to build a team. We’re going to look for the right type of players. Ego will not be tolerated in this organization. We are going to look for focused, driven (players), and people who are willing to put the team first at every step of the way."
Yardbarker
Last year's loss to 49ers scarred Cowboys, says Dak Prescott
Apparently, the San Francisco 49ers have lived rent-free in the minds of the Dallas Cowboys for the past year. On January 16, 2022, the Niners knocked the Cowboys out of the playoffs with a wild 23-17 win at AT&T Stadium. A year later, Dallas is preparing for a playoff rematch with San Francisco, this time at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.
Yardbarker
San Francisco 49ers get offensive weapon back for practice
Several San Francisco 49ers players got nicked up in their win over the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday. The team still has a few days to heal up before they take on the Dallas Cowboys in the Divisional Round Sunday, and they appear to be trending in the right direction. According...
Yardbarker
Kansas City Chiefs Add Depth At Wide Receiver; Cut DT On Practice Squad
The Kansas City Chiefs made a couple of roster moves before their first practice of the playoffs. The Chiefs are getting ready to play the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. The Chiefs, which delivered terrible news on wide receiver Mecole Hardman Tuesday, announced they added depth to the position on the practice squad.
Yardbarker
Report reveals Sean Payton's astronomical contract demands
Hiring Sean Payton will be an expensive proposition for any team that does so, according to a report. Payton is seeking to become one of the NFL’s highest-paid coaches, according to Jeff Duncan of the New Orleans Times-Picayune. Payton is looking for a four-year contract worth between $20 million and $25 million per season.
Yardbarker
Pathetic Penalty That Attributed To Steelers Missing Playoffs Results In A Fine After Week 18
The Pittsburgh Steelers had an incredible turnaround to their season. Their season started out 2-6 prior to the bye week and led almost everyone to write the team off. However, after the bye, they rebounded to an astonishing 7-2 and nearly made the playoffs. The Steelers did what they needed to do and won their last several games. They also needed help in the form of a Buffalo Bills and New York Jets win. The Bills won, but the Miami Dolphins managed to kick a last-second field goal to beat the Jets eliminating the Steelers from playoff contention. That field goal was made possible by a controversial play call that gave the Dolphins a first down on the final drive.
