Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott
The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance. Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Miami 124, New Orleans 98
MIAMI (124) Butler 8-13 2-3 18, Martin 3-7 2-2 10, Adebayo 11-15 4-6 26, Herro 6-13 2-2 14, Lowry 3-5 0-1 7, Highsmith 0-1 0-0 0, Strus 6-13 0-0 16, O.Robinson 4-7 2-2 10, Oladipo 3-6 0-0 7, Vincent 6-14 0-0 16. Totals 50-94 12-16 124. NEW ORLEANS (98) Marshall...
